eci.gov.in Election Results 2019 Time: How to check Lok Sabha election results, when and where to check the Lok Sabha elections results, vote result 2019, Election Commission will start counting votes for the 17th Lok Sabha from 8 am today. Check latest trends, party-wise results, winners list and other details only at NewsX.com.

eci.gov.in Election Results 2019 Time: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will start counting votes for the 17th Lok Sabha Election on May 23 at 8 am. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in seven phases for 542 constituencies from April 11 to May 19, 2019. If the reports are to believed, the result could be delated by a few hours because of re-counting of votes through the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

As per the data shared by the Elections Commission of India (ECI) over 60 crore voters have cast votes this time in over 10 lakh booths in 29 states and seven union territories.

Election Commission’s official website— eci.gov.in— will start sharing the real-time trends and results of the General Elections 2019 after 8 am. People are advised to check results.eci.gov.in or NewsX.com for all the latest election-related news, trends, results and list of winners.