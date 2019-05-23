Independent candidate Prakash Raj on Thursday left the counting centre midway with his supporters. Later, in a tweet, Prakash Raj said that the defeat is a slap on his face.

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj, who contested Lok Sabha election 2019 from the Bangalore Central seat as an independent candidate, on Thursday Tweeted that his defeat is a solid slap on his face. Raj, who has been raising social issues and criticised PM Modi on several occasions. On this seat, Congress’s Rizwan Arshad is leading with 2,71,875 votes, while actor only managed to get 13,000 votes.

In his Tweet, Prakash Raj said, It’s a solid slap on his face. He has to face more abuse, trolls and humiliation now. Prakash Raj added that he will stand by his ground and words and continue to fight for a secular India. A tough journey has started. He also thanked people who have been supporting his. Jai Hind.

a SOLID SLAP on my face ..as More ABUSE..TROLL..and HUMILIATION come my way..I WILL STAND MY GROUND ..My RESOLVE to FIGHT for SECULAR INDIA will continue..A TOUGH JOURNEY AHEAD HAS JUST BEGUN ..THANK YOU EVERYONE WHO WERE WITH ME IN THIS JOURNEY. …. JAI HIND — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 23, 2019

Today, a few hours after the counting had started, Raj left the counting centre midway when he found that he is nowhere in the game. The National Award winning actor was pitted against Rizwan Arshad of the Congress and BJP MP PC Mohan.

A video that is doing round the internet shows Prakash Raj, leaving the counting booth with his supporters. Bengaluru Central is traditionally a BJP bastion, with Mohan winning the seat in both the 2009 and 2014 elections.

In Karnataka, BJP is leading on 24 seats out of 28. The trends suggest that BJP will win several crucial including Kalaburgi (Gulbarga), Tumakuru (Tumkur) and Kolar. The Congress is leading in only two seats – Bengaluru Rural and Chamarajanagar – while the JD(S) is leading in Hassan

Till now, BJP+ is ahead on 346 seats out of 542 constituencies, while INC+ is leading on 86 and Other are likely to win 110 seats. PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP’s Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.