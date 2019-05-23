Goa Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: Goa Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be declared announced on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The voting took place in the third phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Goa went into polls for two parliamentary seats.

Goa Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: The Lok Sabha election 2019 result will be announced on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Apart from other states, Goa’s result will also be declared. During the third phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, two parliamentary seats went to polls in Goa. The voters in the North Goa and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies casted their votes on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Six candidates each from both the seats are contesting the election this year.

The competition in the state will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC), while several other contenders from other parties have also entered in the electoral ring. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates both seats in the state.

While a Shiv Sena candidate had joined the electoral battle from the South Goa constituency.

From the North Goa Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has once again fielded Shripad Yesso Naik. The incumbent Union Minister of State for AYUSH has been representing North Goa in Lok Sabha since 1999.

This year, Congress provided a chance to Girish Raya Chodankar. Dattatraya Vittal Padgaonkar of AAP is also contesting from the North Goa seat.

From the South Goa seat, BJP has once again fielded Narendra Sawaikar, who will give a fight against Congress’ Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha. Shiv Sena, has fielded Rakhi Amit Naik from the seat, while AAP has given the ticket to Elvis Gomes.

Bypolls to three Assembly seats, Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa, was also conducted in the state.

In contrast to year 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won both seats with a substantial margin. While the Congress party stood at the second place in both constituencies.

While BJP seems to have a good chance owing to Modi wave, meanwhile, Congress has again the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party after its separation from the BJP.

The MGP had allied with BJP after the last state Assembly elections in Goa. The alliance was concluded after MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar was ousted from the state cabinet.