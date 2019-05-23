Haryana Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: The Northern state Lok Sabha elections 2019 result will finally come to an end on Thursday, May 23. The state voters which voted on Sunday, May 12. A total number of 223 candidates are contesting from constituencies such as Ambala, Sirsa, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Hisar, Gurgaon, Karnal and Faridabad.

Haryana Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: Lok Sabha elections 2019 result will finally come to an end on Thursday, May 23. From 8 am, the counting of votes will begin. The result can be checked on the official website of the Election Commission of India website. The northern state Haryana voted on Sunday, May 12. The voting took place in sixth phase for Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The result will be announced on May 23, 2019.

A total of 223 candidates presently are contesting from 10 seats. These constituencies are Ambala, Sirsa, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Hisar, Gurgaon, Karnal and Faridabad. Out of the total number of candidates, nine are women participants

The voting percentage in Haryana was registered at 69.5 per cent. In contrast to 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the voter turnout was recorded at 71.4 per cent. The result was quite visible when BJP won and defeated Congress.

Congress managed to fetch only one seat from Rohtak and Haryana’s Indian National Lok Dal, led by Om Prakash Chautala, sucessfully bagged two seats – Sirsa and Hisar.

In terms of voter turn out in each constituencies, Ambala witnessed 71.12 per cent Kurukshetra registered 74.32 per cent, Sirsa recorded 75.97 per cent , Hisar recorded 72.39 per cent, Karnal 68.35, Sonipat 70.96 per cent, Rohtak 70.56 per cent, Bhiwani–Mahendragarh 70.49 per cent, Gurgaon 67.36 per cent Faridabad 64.12 per cent. A reduction in the percentage of voter turn out have been observed in first five and last two.

Some of popular names from Haryana, BJP lawmaker Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Sonipat and BJP lawmaker Krishan Pal Gurjar from Faridabad are contesting this year from respective seats. Dushyant Chautala who is in a triangular fight with contenders like Bhavya, the grandson of late three-time Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, and Brijendra Singh is seeking second Lok Sabha term for Jannayak Janata Party from Hisar. Brijendra Singh is the son of Union minister Birender Singh.

The national election is being conducted in seven phases. It started on April 11. It will end on May 19, 2019. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are contesting for 543 seats. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. Till now 16 general elections have been conducted since its Independence in 1947.



