The Lok Sabha election 2019 in Himachal Pradesh were held on May 19, 2019. The election took place for four Lok Sabha constituencies, including Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Shimla. This year, a total of 45 candidates vied for the four Lok Sabha seats. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls also marked the absence of Congress’ Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal of Bharatiya Janata Party, who did not contest in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, It was the first time in the history that the two political bigwigs saved themselves from contesting from any Lok Sabha seat.

The history has it that the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh have either been about the Congress or the BJP. Well, the case is not much different thsi year too. While most of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the BJP by winning all the four Lok Sabha seats, it would also be interesting to witness the margin of the victory.

The BJP has fielded Suresh Kashyap from Shimla while the Congress announced the name of veteran leader Dhani Ram Shandil to contest the fight over the seat. In Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Anurag Thakur pitted against Congress Ram Lal Thakur. From Kangra seat, BJP fielded Kishan Kapoor against Congress Pawan Kajal.

The saffron party had this time denied ticket to the veteran leader and former Union minister Shanta Kumar, who was a four-time MP from the seat. From Mandi Lok Sabha seat, it is a contest between Aashray Sharma of the Congress and sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh 17th Lok Sabha election results: Complete list of winners updating live