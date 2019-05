Ramnath Goenka, who launched the Indian Express also contested from the Trivandrum seat on a Congress ticket. He, however, lost to a DMK candidate A. Jayaraman. Ramaswamy Venkataraman who had served as the 8th President of India won the Thanjavur seat against R. Srinivasa Sharma.

Ist Lok Sabha elections 1951 Tamil Nadu: Full winners list: Tamil Nadu, formerly the Madras State, has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies. The state was renamed Tamil Nadu in —- after states’ reorganization left to the dissolution of the Madras State. Parts of the state, which were contiguous to Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam speaking states, were given away to the new states created in the reorganization of states under VP Menon.

The first general elections in then Madras State was held in 1951 along with the rest of the country. The Congress won 35 seats of the total 62 seats while the undivided Communist Party of India won 8 seats. Independents won 15 seats, the Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party won 5 seats and Others won 12. The voting percentage in the election was 56.33 percent. The Congress was led by senior leaders, including C. Rajagopalachari, who would eventually fall-out with Nehru over who threatened India most – Communists or the Hindu Mahasabha. T. Krishnamachari won the Madras constituency on the Congress ticket. He became the first union finance minister. Paramasivan Subbarayan Gounder, who had served as the union minister of transport and communications, lost to Independent candidate S.K. Baby from Tiruchengode constituency.

Ramnath Goenka, who launched the Indian Express also contested from the Trivandrum seat on a Congress ticket. He, however, lost to a DMK candidate A. Jayaraman. Ramaswamy Venkataraman who had served as the 8th President of India won the Thanjavur seat against R. Srinivasa Sharma. Venkataraman also served as the union minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi cabinets. Kamaraj, who had served as Congress president for two terms and was responsible for the elevation of Lal Bahadur Shastri to Prime Minister after Nehru’s death, won from Srivilliputhur Lok Sabha segment against G.D. Naidu.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazghagam, which was founded by CN Annadurai in 1949, would grow to be the Congress killer later on. The DMK would later split into the AIADMK in the 1970s. The two Dravidian parties continue to ally with the Congress or the other hegemonic national level party in successive elections till today.

The Indian National Congress Party led by Jawaharlal Nehru won 364 seats and CPI headed by founder Shripad Amrit Dange was rendered to 16 seats only in the 489 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

T. T. Krishnamachari who was the first union finance minister won the Madras constituency on the Congress ticket. Paramasivan Subbarayan Gounder who had served as the union minister of transport and communications lost the elections to Independent candidate S.K. Baby from Tiruchengode constituency.

Ramnath Goenka, who launched the national newspaper Indian Express also contested from the Trivandrum seat on a Congress ticket. He, however, lost to a DMK candidate A. Jayaraman.

Ramaswamy Venkataraman who had served as the 8th president of India won the Thanjavur seat against R. Srinivasa Sharma. Venkataraman also served as the union minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet.

Kumaraswami Kamaraj who had served as INC president for two terms and was responsible for the elevation of Lal Bahadur Shastri to the position of Prime Minister won the Srivilliputhur Lok Sabha segment against G.D. Naidu.