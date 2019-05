Ist Lok Sabha elections 1951 Rajasthan: Dozens of national and regional parties fielded their candidates from the length and breadth of the country including Rajasthan. The national parties which took part in the first Lok Sabha election include Congress, All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh, Communist Party of India, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad and Socialist Party etc.

Ist Lok Sabha elections 1951 Rajasthan: The first ever Lok Sabha election in Rajasthan was conducted in 1951 along with the rest of the country, four years after the freedom from British occupation. As per the figures available on the Election Commission website and other portals, Congress won nine seats in 1951 while Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad got three and rest were bagged by others out of 18.

Dozens of national and regional parties fielded their candidates from the length and breadth of the country including Rajasthan. The national parties which took part in the first Lok Sabha election include Congress, All India Bhartiya Jan Sangh, Communist Party of India, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Akhil Bharatiya Ram Rajya Parishad and Socialist Party etc.

The desert state was comprised of 76,76,419 voters among which 38.40 per cent went to polling booths to cast their ballot. There were 74 candidates fighting for 18 Lok Sabha seats and 29 lost their deposits.

Rajasthan sends 25 lawmakers to the parliament after every five years like other states and plays an important role in government formation at the Centre. In terms of a number of seats, the desert state stays at number 9 with Andhra Pradesh as both the states have 25 parliamentary seats. The 25 seats in Rajasthan are divided into categories: four SC’s, three ST’s and rest General.

Since 1947, Congress has been a key player in the politics of Rajasthan which ruled the state several times. After 1975, the BJP emerged as the main challenger to the dominant party which has been challenging Congress from time and again. Currently, the state government is ruled by Congress with Ashok Ghelot as the Chief Minister. On the other side, BJP has a tight grip over Lok Sabha seats as the party won all the 25 seats in 2014 general elections.