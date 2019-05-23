Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Jitendra Singh, Akbar Lone, Engineer Rasheed. The fate of Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Jitendra Singh, Raman Bhalla and others will be decided today. In 2014 general elections, the BJP had won Jammu, Udhampur and Ladakh seats while PDP bagged Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag, Khalid Jehangir, Jitendra Singh, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Raman Bhalla.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: The Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir concluded on May 6 across the six parliamentary constituencies of Jammu, Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Ladakh. As the Jammu and Ladakh regions of the state witnessed brisk polling, Kashmir valley gives cold shoulder to polling and recorded worst turnout in the recent decades.

Many candidates including former chief ministers, sitting parliamentarians, former ministers and MLAs are in the field who fate would be decided today. Politocal pundits have predicted that National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is expected to retain his seat Srinagar seat in absence of strong rivals. The Peoples Democratic Party had pitted lesser known Aga Mohsin and BJP Khalid Jehangir against the heavyweight politician.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a four-cornered fight between NC’s Mohammad Akbar Lone, PDP’s Abdul Qayoom Wani, People’s Conference’s Raja Aijaz Ali and firebrand leader Engineer Rasheed.

The Anantnag parliamentary seat, which comprised of four volatile districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama, is witnessing a neck and neck fight between former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Congress state chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir. The NC had fielded retired High Court judge Hasnani Masoodi from the seat.

In Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies, the sitting BJP MPs and Congress contestants are the main contenders. Both the NC and PDP had not fielded their candidates from these seats saying they do not want to divide the secular vote.

While in In Ladakh, the four-cornered fight is expected between Congress’ Rigzin Spalbar, BJP’s Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Independent candidate Asgar Ali Karbalai and former journalist Sajjad Hussain. The BJP had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections