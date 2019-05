15th Lok Sabha elections 2009 Kerala: Full winners list: Congress won 13 seats with a vote share of 40.13 per cent. CPI(M) won 4 seats with a vote share 30.48 per cent. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of UDF claimed 2 seats. Kerala Congress (M) won a single seat. It was also an ally of Congress-led UDF in the state.

15th Lok Sabha elections 2009 Kerala: Full winners list: The Lok Sabha elections 2009 in Kerala were held for 20 seats. The UDF led by Congress won 16 seats while LDF led by Communist Party of India (Marxist)CPI(M) won 4 seats. The NDA led by BJP failed to claim a single seat. Congress won 13 seats with a vote share of 40.13 per cent. CPI(M) won 4 seats with a vote share 30.48 per cent. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), an ally of UDF claimed 2 seats. Kerala Congress (M) won a single seat. It was also an ally of Congress-led UDF in the state.

In the post-Emergency 1977 election, Kerala sent 13 Congress MPs to the Lok Sabha, upsetting its politically-progressive image. In 2004, not a single Congressman could get into the Lok Sabha, when the UPA-I unseated the BJP-led Government at the Centre.

Congress winners include K. Sudhakaran, Mullappally Ramachandran, M. I. Shanavas, M. K. Raghavan, P. C. Chacko, K. P. Dhanapalan, K. V. Thomas, P. T. Thomas, K. C. Venugopal, Kodikunnil Suresh, Anto Antony Punnathaniyil, and N. Peethambara Kurup.

The parliamentary constituencies won by Congress – Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The CPI(M) winners include – M. B. Rajesh, P.K. Biju, P. Karunakaran, and A. Sampath.

The parliamentary constituencies won by CPI(M) – Attingal, Alathur, Palakkad, and Kasaragod.

The IUML party won 2 seats of Malappuram and Ponnani by E. Ahammed and E. T. Muhammed Basheer respectively.

The Kerala Congress candidate Jose K Mani who won Kottayam parliamentary seat.