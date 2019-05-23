Exit polls have indicated that the ruling Left Democratic Front will get maximum five seats in Kerala. NDA is also expected to open its account in Kerala. Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to win up to 15 out of 20 seats in Kerala.

Kerala 17th Lok Sabha election results: Complete list of winners

The Lok Sabah elections 2019 in Kerala were held for 20 seats. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are contesting with each other in the state. A total of 227 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray for the 20 seats of the state. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, two-time sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and Union Minister Alphons Kannamthanam are the key candidates.

Exit polls have indicated that the ruling Left Democratic Front will get maximum five seats in Kerala. NDA is also expected to open its account in Kerala. Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to win up to 15 out of 20 seats in Kerala. BJP candidate Suresh Gopi as an actor is likely to be the key factor rather than the Sabarimala issue in Thrissur Lok Sabha seat. All eyes are now on counting day when the confusion and contradictory signals and tall claims of leaders will be painted.