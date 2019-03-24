Lok Sabha 2019 election: Former JNU student union leader Kanhaiya Kumar will contest the election in Begusarai from the BJP candidate Giriraj Singh on CPI ticket. It will be interesting to witness an election in Bihar after the Oppositions coalition against Bhartiya Janata party. Kanhaiya Kumar, commonly known as Leningrad of Bihar whereas Giriraj Singh, a prominent leader of Bhumihar, who will win the upcoming election, here we have compiled strengths and weakness of the two-party candidates.

Lok Sabha 2019 election: The upcoming General Elections 2019 will be crucial and interesting in Bihar, ever since Mahaghatbandhan (Party coalition) has been announced against BJP. It has been contended that it will be tough for Bhartiya Janta Party to contest the election in a region where various parties have made an alliance and it will likely to play a disadvantage for the party. Now, since seat-sharing formula has been announced by the opposition in Bihar, the game of politics will be even more enthralling to witness in Bihar.

The process of announcing the prospective candidates’ name from their party is underway. As per the latest list released on Sunday, March 24, 2019, it has brought to the notice that Former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University students union Kanhaiya Kumar will face Bhartiya Janta Party leader Giriraj Singh in Bihar’s parliamentary constituency, Begusarai on Communist Party of India ticket. Interestingly, earlier, Giriraj Singh wanted to contest the election from Begusarai but was shifted to Nawada after the seat was offered to Lok Jansahkati Party’s Veena Devi. Nawada was a less safe seat which was given to its social profile when he won during the Modi wave.

Various political experts are asserting that Kanhaiya Kumar will pose a tough challenge in Begusarai for Girraj Singh despite the fact that Kanhaiya Kumar.

Advantages Kanhaiya Kumar (Leningrad of Bihar)

Begusarai roots

Kanhaiya Kumar originally hails from Begusarai and he can connect with locals with help of his good oratorship.

Bhumihar caste

Kanhaiya belonged to Bhumihar that is the upper caste, which has the sizeable presence of over three lakhs in this constituency.

Scathing attacks on PM Modi

After alleged sedition charges, Kanhaiya Kumar has repeatedly made scathing remarks against PM Modi government. A number of cases have also been lodged against him for using derogatory remarks and bawdy lingo against the Prime Minister of India. His bold speeches have set the tone to fight back as the candidate of Left.

Disadvantage

Mahaghatbandhan votes

Besides the caste votes, it is being speculated that the Grand Alliance comprising Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties will play a major role in supporting him, as per reports. However, some reports have emerged RJD’s Yadavs’ will not support Kumar as he sees him as a future challenge and threat to their leadership. So whether Kanhaiya Kumar will be benefitted from this grand alliance or not, it will be fascinating to look at.

Giriraj Singh, is he a better candidate?

The BJP has fielded Singh from Begusarai as he is seen prominently as a leader of the Bhumihars, as he also belonged to the same caste. Plus, it’s a comfortable seat for him, given a fact that 35% of the electorate is locked from dominant Bhumihar caste. However, he was quite disappointed after being shifted to Nawada.

Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar made headlines for raising anti-slogans during an event at JNU, to mark parliament attack convict Mohammed Afzal Guru’s hanging. Kanhaiya Kumar has around 20 cases filed against him in different cities.

