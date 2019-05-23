Lok Sabha election 2019 key losers: Among prominent losers is Rahul Gandhi from Amethi who is over 40,000 votes behind BJP's Smriti Irani, Jyoriaditya Scindia is on the verge of defeat in Guna with a huge margin as the Election Commission reaches its final round of counting. Take a look at other losers from prominent constituencies.

With the final round of counting underway, the Election Commission has started declaring key winners and losers from across 29 states. With the BJP inching closer to a 350 majority, the country has been painted with Modi wave as so was said by BJP chief Amit Shah while thanking PM Modi for making BJP’s unprecedented victory possible while addressing media at the BJP’s headquarters this evening.

As the country is all set to welcome NDA 2 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second tenure, let’s take a look at the key losers.