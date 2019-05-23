With the final round of counting underway, the Election Commission has started declaring key winners and losers from across 29 states. With the BJP inching closer to a 350 majority, the country has been painted with Modi wave as so was said by BJP chief Amit Shah while thanking PM Modi for making BJP’s unprecedented victory possible while addressing media at the BJP’s headquarters this evening.
As the country is all set to welcome NDA 2 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second tenure, let’s take a look at the key losers.
- Rahul Gandhi trails in Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani by over 40,000 votes. The Congress President has been winning the seat since 2004 and it’s after 1998 that the Congress is struggling in its bastion.
- BJP’s Manoj Tiwari defeated former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dixit from North East Delhi constituency by a margin of 3.66 lakh votes. Tiwari had won the seat in 2014 as well, though Dixit had not contested in the year 2014.
- Digvijay Singh is on the verge of losing to from Bhopal to BJP’s Pragya Thakur who contested for the first time from the seat is 363112 votes ahead of Singh.
- CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar who contested from Begusarai for the first time lost to BJP’s Giriraj Singh by a margin of 3.94 lakh votes
- BJP’s Jaya Prada loses to Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan from Rampur by a margin of more than 1 lakh votes
- Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti loses Anantnag constituency to National Conference’s Hasnain Masoodi by a margin of 6676 votes
- Jyotiraditya Scindia is also on the verge of losing to BJP’s Krishna Pal Singh as he leads with a margin of over 12 lakh votes