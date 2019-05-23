The counting of votes is underway across the country with BJP leading from more than 300 seats against 120 of Congress-led UPA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency while as Congress president is contesting from two seats-- Amethi and Wayanad.

Lok Sabha election results 2019: The counting of votes has been stopped in the high-profile Amethi Lok Sabha seat where Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani are fighting a neck and neck battle. The counting was stooped due to server failure. Gandhi was earlier trailing from the seat which he won in 2014.

The exit polls have predicted that the National Democratic Alliance-led by BJP would easily win the elections and PM Modi would retain his position for the second consecutive term. The seven passed electoral process ended on May 19 in which around 8,000 contestants fought for 542 seats.

After the Opposition raised concern over the handling of EVMs, the Election commission has decided to match results with VVPATs.There has been an aggressive and bitter election campaign between ruling-BJP and Congress on who would take the driver seat in Delhi.

The BJP has played on the nationalism narrative and security of the country. They have also used February Balakot airstrikes to show the strength of PM Modi. Whereas the grand old party-led by Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Modi over promises which he could not deliver like that of employment generation and farmers distress. At every election rally, Gandhi scion took jibes at PM Modi over the controversial Rafale deal.