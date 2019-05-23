Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Megastar Rajinikanth congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi the victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019. According to the trends, BJP has already crossed 340-mark.

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started receiving congratulatory messages from celebrities and politicians including Darbar actor Rajinikanth after early trends of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 indicated that the ruling BJP is going to form government at the Centre for the second consecutive term.

Rajinikanth tweeted: Respected dear Narendra Modi Ji hearty congratulations. You made it !!! God bless. The BJP alone is leading in 300 seats, according to the latest Election Commission statistics.

hearty congratulations … You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe also congratulated Narendra Modi for his major victory in the seventeenth Lok Sabha Election 2019. Ranil Wickremesinghe in his tweet said, Congratulations to Narendra Modi on a magnificent victory! Sri Lanka looks forward to working closely with PM Modi. Besides PM of Sri Lanka, Modi received well wishes from the President of Sri Lanka who in his tweet wrote, congratulations to Mr Modi on victory. The people of India have re-endorsed his leadership. The country looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.

Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 23, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Modi for this massive victory. Yogi also congratulated party president Amit Shah as the BJP nearing the 300-mark for the first time while the NDA is touching 350.

According to the latest trends, BJP is leading with 344 parliamentary constituencies while UPA has bagged 88 seats and OTH is with 110 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading with a big margin of 1,83,186 votes in Varanasi which is next to impossible for other parties including Congress to beat the numbers. PM Modi is followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav and Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

China’s President Xi Jinping, Japanese PM Shinzō Abe, Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck congratulated Modi over Election Results 2019.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said Modi’s victory is a strong mandate from the people of India and the government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between the two democracies.