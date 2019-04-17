Lok Sabha elections 2019: Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Chhattisgarh are the states where the Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections will take place while Puducherry is the Union Territory. The results of the 17th Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23, 2019. Here's the list of constituencies that will go under polls in phase two of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The voting in 12 states and 1 Union Territory (UT) for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2019. A total of 97 constituencies will go through polls in the second phase of the polls. The Lok Sabha elections 2019 are scheduled to take place in seven phases that will elect 543 members to the Lower house of Parliament. Assam, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Chhattisgarh are the states where the Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections will take place while Puducherry is the Union Territory.

Among all the states, Tamil Nadu (39) holds the highest number of constituencies and is followed by Karnataka (14). In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, the elections were cancelled following the recovery of a large amount of cash from the constituency. Meanwhile, the polling in East Tripura was postponed by the Election Commission to April 23 citing the law and order situation in the region.

The results of the 17th Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23, 2019. Here’s the list of constituencies that will go under polls in phase two of the Lok Sabha elections 2019:

Tamil Nadu (38 seats): Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Chidambaram, Salem, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Tirvallur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukoodi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Karnataka (14 seats): Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamrajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkaballapur, Kolar

Jammu and Kashmir (2 seats): Udhampur, Srinagar

Chhattisgarh (3 seats): Kanker, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund

Assam (5 seats): Silchar, Autonomous district (which consists of Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts), Nawgong, Karimganj, Mangaldoi

Manipur (1 seat): Inner Manipur

Puducherry: (1 seat): Puducherry

Uttar Pradesh (8 seats): Mathrua, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Nagina, Aligarh, Hathras

West Bengal (3 seats): Darjeeling, Raiganj, Jalpaiguri

Bihar (5 seats): Banka, Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur

Odisha (5 seats): Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Bolangir, Aska

Maharashtra (10 seats): Latur, Akola, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osamanabad, Solapur, Buldhana, Amravati

Tripura (1 seat): Tripura East

Read More