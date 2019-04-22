Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 3: The third phase of 17th Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 23, 2019. The electorate from 13 states and 2 Union Territories (UT) will cast their votes in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2019. The East Tripura constituency, scheduled to go to polls on April 18, was later postponed to April 23, 2019, due to law and order situation in the constituency.
The other 12 states to go to polls are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The UTs to undergo polls are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The parliamentary constituencies Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu are scheduled to vote in a single phase.
The voting will start from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the Election Commission of India (EC) stated, except Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where the voting is expected to end early. Over 600 candidates will be contesting for the 117 constituencies.
According to the Election Commission of India website, following constituencies will be voting on Tuesday:
BIHAR (5):
Jhanjharpur
Supaul
Araria
Madhepura
Khagaria
ASSAM (4)
Dhubri
Kokrajhar
Barpeta
Gauhati
GUJARAT (26)
Kachchh
Banaskantha
Patan
Mahesana
Sabarkantha
Gandhinagar
Ahmedabad East
Ahmedabad West
Surendranagar
Rajkot
Porbandar
Jamnagar
Junagadh
Amreli
Bhavnagar
Anand
Kheda
Panchmahal
Dahod
Vadodara
Chhota Udaipur
Bharuch
Bardoli
Surat
Navsari
Valsad
Karnataka- (14)
Chikkodi
Belgaum
Bagalkot
Bijapur
Gulbarga
Raichur
Bidar
Koppal
Haveri
Bellary
Dharwad
Uttara Kannada
Davanagere
Shimoga
JAMMU AND KASHMIR (1)
Anantnag
KERALA (20)
Kasaragod
Kannur
Vadakara
Wayanad
Kozhikode
Malappuram
Ponnani
Palakkad
Alathur
Thrissur
Chalakudy
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kottayam
Alappuzha
Mavelikkara
Pathanamthitta
Kollam
Attingal
Thiruvananthapuram
Maharashtra- (14)
Jalgaon
Raver
Jalna
Aurangabad
Raigad
Pune
Baramati
Ahmadnagar
Madha
Sangli
Satara
Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
Kolhapur
Hatkanangle
Odisha- (6)
Sambalpur
Keonjhar
Dhenkanal
Cuttack
Puri
Bhubaneswar
Uttar Pradesh- (10)
Moradabad
Rampur
Sambhal
Firozabad
Mainpuri
Etah
Badaun
Aonla
Bareilly
Pilibhit
WEST BENGAL (5)
Balurghat
Maldaha Uttar
Maldaha Dakshin
Jangipur
Murshidabad
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
Daman and Diu
