Lok Sabha elections 2019 phase 3: The third phase of 17th Lok Sabha election is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 23, 2019. The electorate from 13 states and 2 Union Territories (UT) will cast their votes in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls 2019. The East Tripura constituency, scheduled to go to polls on April 18, was later postponed to April 23, 2019, due to law and order situation in the constituency.

The other 12 states to go to polls are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. The UTs to undergo polls are Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The parliamentary constituencies Gujarat, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa and Daman and Diu are scheduled to vote in a single phase.

The voting will start from 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the Election Commission of India (EC) stated, except Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, where the voting is expected to end early. Over 600 candidates will be contesting for the 117 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of India website, following constituencies will be voting on Tuesday:

BIHAR (5):

Jhanjharpur

Supaul

Araria

Madhepura

Khagaria

ASSAM (4)

Dhubri

Kokrajhar

Barpeta

Gauhati

CHHATTISGARH (7)

Kachchh

Banaskantha

Patan

Mahesana

Sabarkantha

Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad East

Ahmedabad West

Surendranagar

Rajkot

Porbandar

Jamnagar

Junagadh

Amreli

Bhavnagar

Anand

Kheda

Panchmahal

Dahod

Vadodara

Chhota Udaipur

Bharuch

Bardoli

Surat

Navsari

Valsad

Karnataka- (14)

Chikkodi

Belgaum

Bagalkot

Bijapur

Gulbarga

Raichur

Bidar

Koppal

Haveri

Bellary

Dharwad

Uttara Kannada

Davanagere

Shimoga

JAMMU AND KASHMIR (1)

Anantnag

KERALA (20)

Kasaragod

Kannur

Vadakara

Wayanad

Kozhikode

Malappuram

Ponnani

Palakkad

Alathur

Thrissur

Chalakudy

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kottayam

Alappuzha

Mavelikkara

Pathanamthitta

Kollam

Attingal

Thiruvananthapuram

Maharashtra- (14)

Jalgaon

Raver

Jalna

Aurangabad

Raigad

Pune

Baramati

Ahmadnagar

Madha

Sangli

Satara

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Kolhapur

Hatkanangle

Odisha- (6)

Sambalpur

Keonjhar

Dhenkanal

Cuttack

Puri

Bhubaneswar

Uttar Pradesh- (10)

Moradabad

Rampur

Sambhal

Firozabad

Mainpuri

Etah

Badaun

Aonla

Bareilly

Pilibhit

WEST BENGAL (5)

Balurghat

Maldaha Uttar

Maldaha Dakshin

Jangipur

Murshidabad

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

