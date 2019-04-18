The 2nd phase for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be held today and voting will be conducted on 95 seats of the 11 states. Simultaneously assembly elections will also be held in Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The voters will today decide the fortunes of 4 union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will be decided.

While Pon Radhakrishnan, Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja, Kanimozhi are the other big names who are facing the contest today. The counting of votes for the seven-phase election, which ends on May 19, will be held on May 23.

Here are the top 10 battles in Lok Sabha elections 2019 Phase 2:

Raj Babbar vs Rajkumar Chahar vs Shreebhagwan Sharma

Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri constituency will witness an intense triangular battle between Congress’s Raj Babbar, BJP’s Rajkumar Chahar and BSP’s Shreebhagwan Sharma. Congress has shifted its state chief Raj Babbar from Moradabad to Fatehpur Sikri to win the high-profile battle, although he faced a defeat in 2009 but Congress is expecting something different. The BJP has fielded a Jat leader and farmer’s son, Rajkumar Chahar, denying ticket to its sitting MP Chaudhary Babulal and the BSP has picked in Shreebhagwan Sharma, also known as Guddu Pandit. He was in the news headlines for his anguished statement against Raj Babbar. Guddu Pandit had said that he will thrash Raj Babbar and his aides with sandals.

Hema Malini vs Kunwar Narendra Singh vs Mahesh Pathak

Actor turned politician and BJP MP Hema Malini will face RLD candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh and Congress’ Mahesh Pathak. In 2014, Hema Malini had defeated RLD’s sitting MP Jayant Chaudhary by a huge margin of 3,30,743 votes. RLD is in alliance with Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. The mahagathbandhan candidate Kunwar Narendra Singh has declared the elections in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura seat as an outsider vs Brijwasi battle. While BJP MP Hema Malini said that she has a divine connection with Mathura.

Kanimozhi vs Tamilisai Soundararajan

All eye will be on Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi seat today as it will witness a contest between the state BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan and DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and party chief MK Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi. During her election campaign, Kanimozhi said that Thoothukudi is her choice because she has continuously worked for the people of the constituency and knows the ground reality. While Soundararajan said she is keen to serve the people of the constituency. She added that the development of the region has been neglected so far.

Pon Radhakrishnan vs H Vasanthakumar

BJP will try to retain its Tamil Nadu lone seat Kanyakumari. In 2014, the BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan had secured 3.72 lakh votes and had registered a thumping victory against Congress’ H Vasanthakumar who was supported by 2.44 lakh people and bagged the second spot. Pon Radhakrishnan is hoping for another term and has raised important issues like jobs, poor liquidity, shortage of drinking water etc.

Karti Chidambaram vs H Raja

Former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son and Congress candidate Karti Chidambaram will lock horns against BJP national secretary and candidate H Raja in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. Newly formed Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is also trying its luck this time and the party has fielded Kavignar Snehan as its candidate. Karti Chidambaram’s father P Chidambaram had won the Sivaganga constituency for 7 times. In 2014, Karti Chidambaram contested from his father’s seat but had lost to AIADMK candidate.

Sadananda Gowda vs Krishna Byre Gowda

Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) are contesting together in Karnataka and on Bengaluru North constituency seat state minister Krishna Byre Gowda will take on BJP’s Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister and former Chief Minister. During his campaign, Sadananda Gowda said that he is more confident than in 2014. People will vote for the PM Modi’s development policies and good work. His image has gone up like anything. While Krishna Byre Gowda had said he is hoping a change. Fake promises can not fool people all the time. Earlier, reports were doing the round that former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will be contesting from Bengaluru North Constituency but later he opted the Tumakuru constituency.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy vs Sumalatha Ambareesh

Karnataka’s Mandya constituency is expected to host an intense contest as Congress-Janata Dal-Secular coalition, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda is fighting the election against BJP’s Sumalatha Ambareesh. She is the wife of late superstar Ambareesh. The region has been a hotbed of Cauvery politics and both the contestants are trying to woo the voters in the name of political legacy.

Tejasvi Surya vs BK Hariprasad

BJP young leader and lawyer Tejasvi Surya will be taking on Congress’ B K Hariprasad from Karnataka’s Bangalore South seat. Earlier reports surfaced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from this seat beside his Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Bangalore South was previously represented by Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who passed away last year. Before the announcement of Tejasvi Surya’s name, it was expected that Ananth Kumar’s wife Tejaswini Ananth Kumar may enter the electoral politics. Ananth Kumar had retained the seat ever since he defeated Congress’s BK Hariprasad in 1999.

Deepa Dasmunsi vs Mohammed Salim vs Kanailal Agarwal vs Debasree Chaudhuri

West Bengal’s Raiganj seat will host an intense contest between CPM’s Mohammed Salim, Trinamool Congress’ Kanaialal Agarwal and BJP has fielded Debasree Chaudhuri. Since the first election in the country (1952), Congress has won the seat 13 times including the two terms for party stalwart Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi in 1999 and 2004. CPM’s Mohammed Salim, who had won the seat in Uttar Dinajpur district in 2014 by a close margin of 1,634 votes, will be facing a big challenge this time. While BJP is counting on Debasree Chaudhuri, who has a huge following and a known face in BJP state headquarters in Kolkata.

Sushil Kumar Shinde vs Prakash Ambedkar vs Jaisiddeshwar Swami

Former Union Home Minister in the erstwhile UPA government Sushilkumar Shinde is representing Congress from Maharashtra Solapur Lok Sabha seat. He will be facing BJP candidate and Lingayat seer Jaisiddeshwar Swami and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Prakash Ambedkar.

