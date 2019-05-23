The counting for the 2019 general elections is underway for the seven phases 16th Lok Sabha elections. The election took place in seven phases from April 11 and went on till May 19 and was held across 542 constituencies and approximately 60 crore voter turn out has been recorded this election season. The nation-wide voter turn out has also increased by 3 per cent as 67.5 per cent voters cast their votes, this number is also likely to go up. As compared to the 2014 general election, this election was also about women show as more there were more female voters as compared to male ones.
Prime Minister Modi-led NDA is expecting to retain power if one goes by the exit polls. This is amid efforts by several opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to put up a united fight, while simultaneously the third front is also trying to wrest power. The opposition, with the likes of Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati led by the Indian National Congress did give some tough fight with its continuous stress on unemployment and agrarian distress. Though somewhere the contest was never close given Modi wave throughout the country. Though Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi certainly emerged as a capable leader the faith of the people has more than somewhat shifted to an alternative which is not Congress if one goes by the exit polls results.
Here are the leading candidates so far:
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat from Amethi, congratulates Smriti Irani for her victory, who is leading by a 6 per cent margin in Amethi, though counting of lakhs of votes is still left.
- Rahul Gandhi trails by 20,000 votes in bastion Amethi
- Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit trails in North East Delhi by 1 lakh votes. BJP’s Manoj Tiwari leads in the constituency by 2 lakh votes whiles AAP’s Dilip Pandey has secured 57,671 votes.
- Kanhaiya Kumar to lose Begusarai battle, BJP’s Girriraj Singh far ahead of him. Kanhaiya had made his election debut this year.
- JD (S) chief Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna leading in Hassan, Karnataka by over 1.2 lakh votes. Prajwal Revanna has secured 5.70 lakh votes. On the other hand, BJP’s A Manu has secured 4.45 lakh votes so far.
- Smriti Irani is leading by over 8000 votes from Amethi against Congress’s Rahul Gandhi
- BJP’s Samit Patra is leading from Puri constituency
- BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri leads in South Delhi constituency of Delhi by more than 20,000 votes. He’s leading by 44,155 votes while the second highest votes have been secured by AAP’s Raghav Chadda as he managed 22,082 votes.
- Rampur seat: Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan leading over BJP’s Jaya Prada. Though Khan’s lead is not more than 2000 votes which is suggesting a shift in the current trend
- Sadhvi Pragya leads in Bhopal by 30,000 votes
- PM Narendra Modi is leading by over 20,000 votes from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. BJP president Amit Shah is leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar after Wayanad, Congress President Rahul Gandhi ahead of Smriti Irani by 1,700 votes in Amethi
- BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is leading in Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai by 15,000 votes while CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing
- National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah leads from Srinagar
- BJP candidate Smriti Irani leading by 5,700 votes in Amethi, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi behind
- BJP’s Girirraj Singh leads in Begusari, CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar behind
- Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor is leading in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency by a total of 2,308 votes. Tharoor was trailing in the initial trends
- Rahul Gandhi leading on Wayanad seat by 5,510 votes: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading on Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a total of 5,510 votes. In Amethi, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is close behind. while BJP’s Smriti Irani is leading by over 5,000 votes
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading on the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has although taken a lead in Kerala’s Wayanad, he is trailing in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi Lok Sabha constituency
- UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency by a total of 1,000 votes