The counting for the 2019 general elections is underway for the seven phases 16th Lok Sabha elections. The election took place in seven phases from April 11 and went on till May 19 and was held across 542 constituencies and approximately 60 crore voter turn out has been recorded this election season. The nation-wide voter turn out has also increased by 3 per cent as 67.5 per cent voters cast their votes, this number is also likely to go up. As compared to the 2014 general election, this election was also about women show as more there were more female voters as compared to male ones.

Prime Minister Modi-led NDA is expecting to retain power if one goes by the exit polls. This is amid efforts by several opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi-led Congress to put up a united fight, while simultaneously the third front is also trying to wrest power. The opposition, with the likes of Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati led by the Indian National Congress did give some tough fight with its continuous stress on unemployment and agrarian distress. Though somewhere the contest was never close given Modi wave throughout the country. Though Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi certainly emerged as a capable leader the faith of the people has more than somewhat shifted to an alternative which is not Congress if one goes by the exit polls results.

Here are the leading candidates so far: