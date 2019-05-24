Lok Sabha elections 2019: There is a substantial growth in BJP-led NDA's vote share, which is 45%, slightly higher than the 2014 figures, which was 38%. The BJP-led NDA includes the Shiv Sena, the Janata Dal (United), the Shiromani Akali Dal, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam among others. It is the highest-ever vote share that the party has received in the Lok Sabha polls.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the crowd as he stands in front of a statue of freedom fighter Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, India, Thursday, April 25, 2019. The ongoing general election is seen as a referendum on Modi's five-year rule. He has adopted a nationalist pitch in trying to win votes from the country's Hindu majority by projecting a tough stance against Pakistan, India's Muslim-majority neighbor and archrival. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: On May 23, 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party recreated history as it became the second party in the history of India to return to power with an absolute majority. It was a moment of pride for over lakhs of BJP supporters when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the victory speech from the BJP headquarters in Delhi. “A historic victory,” said PM Modi as he addressed party cadres and said that it is not the party but India’s victory. The BJP indeed made history and broke its earlier record. The party’s vote share, this year, is 35.44 per cent which is higher than what it got in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, the total vote share of the BJP was recorded at 31 per cent.

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has got a vote share 49.56 per cent, 23.58 per cent, 58.43 per cent and 58 per cent of the total vote share. In Himachal Pradesh, the party has got the highest vote share, i.e. 69.11 per cent.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

AAP{1.37%}

AITC{0.83%}

BJP{45.30%}

BSP{1.20%}

INC{45.98%}

NOTA{0.68%}

Other{4.65%}

Andhra Pradesh

AIFB{0.01%}

BJP{0.96%}

BSP{0.26%}

CPI{0.08%}

CPM{0.12%}

INC{1.29%}

IUML{0.01%}

NOTA{1.49%}

SP{0.02%}

TDP{39.59%}

YSRCP{49.15%}

Other{7.03%}

Arunachal Pradesh

AIFB{0.24%}

BJP{58.16%}

INC{21.40%}

JD(S){8.49%}

NOTA{1.19%}

NPEP{3.97%}

PPA{4.38%}

Other{2.16%}

Assam

AGP{8.23%}

AIFB{0.03%}

AITC{0.41%}

AIUDF{7.80%}

BJP{36.05%}

BOPF{2.48%}

CPI{0.17%}

CPM{0.23%}

INC{35.44%}

NCP{0.06%}

NOTA{0.99%}

NPEP{0.27%}

SP{0.01%}

Other{7.81%}

Bihar

AAP{0.06%}

AIFB{0.04%}

AIMIM{0.72%}

AITC{0.01%}

BJP{23.58%}

BLSP{3.58%}

BSP{1.67%}

CPI{0.69%}

CPM{0.07%}

INC{7.70%}

JD(U){21.81%}

JKNPP{0.01%}

JMM{0.08%}

LJP{7.86%}

NCP{0.10%}

NOTA{2.00%}

RJD{15.36%}

SHS{0.16%}

SP{0.01%}

Other{14.49%}

Chandigarh

AAP{3.02%}

AIFB{0.04%}

BJP{50.64%}

BSP{1.62%}

INC{40.35%}

NOTA{0.95%}

Other{3.39%}

Chhattisgarh

BJP{50.70%}

BSP{2.30%}

CPI{0.28%}

INC{40.91%}

NOTA{1.44%}

SHS{0.37%}

Other{4.00%}

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

BJP{40.92%}

BSP{0.48%}

INC{4.33%}

NOTA{1.48%}

SHS{2.01%}

Other{50.79%}

Daman & Diu

BJP{42.98%}

BSP{0.91%}

INC{31.62%}

NOTA{1.70%}

Other{22.79%}

Goa

AAP{3.01%}

BJP{51.18%}

INC{42.92%}

NOTA{1.46%}

SHS{0.21%}

Other{1.23%}

Gujarat

BJP{62.21%}

BSP{0.86%}

CPI{0.02%}

INC{32.11%}

NCP{0.09%}

NOTA{1.38%}

Other{3.34%}

Haryana

AAP{0.36%}

AIFB{0.01%}

BJP{58.02%}

BSP{3.64%}

CPI{0.06%}

CPM{0.07%}

INC{28.42%}

INLD{1.89%}

NOTA{0.33%}

SHS{0.05%}

Other{7.15%}

Himachal Pradesh

AIFB{0.18%}

BJP{69.11%}

BSP{0.85%}

CPM{0.39%}

INC{27.30%}

NOTA{0.86%}

Other{1.31%}

Jammu and Kashmir

AIFB{0.11%}

BJP{46.39%}

BSP{0.87%}

INC{28.47%}

JD(U){0.04%}

JKN{7.89%}

JKNPP{0.96%}

JKPDP{2.37%}

NOTA{0.61%}

SHS{0.10%}

Other{12.20%}

Jharkhand

AIFB{0.10%}

AITC{0.48%}

AJSUP{4.33%}

BJP{50.96%}

BSP{1.11%}

CPI{0.47%}

CPM{0.24%}

INC{15.63%}

JMM{11.51%}

JVM{5.02%}

NOTA{1.27%}

RJD{2.42%}

SP{0.01%}

Other{6.45%}

Karnataka

BJP{51.38%}

BSP{1.17%}

CPI{0.05%}

CPM{0.05%}

INC{31.88%}

JD(S){9.67%}

NOTA{0.71%}

SHS{0.04%}

Other{5.04%}

Kerala

BJP{12.93%}

BSP{0.25%}

CPI{6.05%}

CPM{25.83%}

INC{37.27%}

IUML{5.45%}

KEC(M){2.07%}

NOTA{0.51%}

RSP{2.45%}

Other{7.19%}

Lakshadweep

BJP{0.27%}

CPI{0.30%}

CPM{0.89%}

INC{46.86%}

JD(U){2.85%}

NCP{48.61%}

NOTA{0.21%}

Madhya Pradesh

AIFB{0.01%}

BJP{58.00%}

BSP{2.38%}

CPI{0.25%}

CPM{0.03%}

INC{34.50%}

JD(U){0.02%}

NOTA{0.92%}

SHS{0.03%}

SP{0.22%}

Other{3.65%}

Maharashtra

AIMIM{0.72%}

BJP{27.59%}

BSP{0.86%}

CPI{0.07%}

CPM{0.20%}

INC{16.27%}

IUML{0.02%}

NCP{15.52%}

NOTA{0.90%}

SHS{23.29%}

SP{0.02%}

Other{14.55%}

Manipur

BJP{34.22%}

CPI{8.27%}

INC{24.63%}

JD(U){0.18%}

NCP{0.16%}

NOTA{0.33%}

NPEP{1.90%}

NPF{22.48%}

Other{7.83%}

Meghalaya

BJP{7.93%}

INC{48.28%}

NOTA{0.80%}

NPEP{22.27%}

UDP{19.55%}

Other{1.18%}

Mizoram

BJP{5.75%}

MNF{44.89%}

NOTA{0.50%}

Other{48.86%}

Nagaland

INC{48.11%}

NDPP{49.73%}

NOTA{0.21%}

NPEP{1.49%}

Other{0.46%}

NCT OF Delhi

AAP{18.11%}

AIFB{0.00%}

BJP{56.56%}

BSP{1.08%}

INC{22.51%}

JKNPP{0.01%}

NOTA{0.53%}

Other{1.20%}

Odisha

AAP{0.03%}

AIFB{0.05%}

AITC{0.04%}

BJD{42.76%}

BJP{38.37%}

BSP{0.76%}

CPI{0.25%}

CPM{0.10%}

INC{13.81%}

JMM{0.57%}

NOTA{1.31%}

SP{0.02%}

Other{1.93%}

Puducherry

AINRC{31.36%}

BSP{0.34%}

INC{56.27%}

NOTA{1.54%}

Other{10.49%}

Punjab

AAP{7.38%}

BJP{9.63%}

BSP{3.49%}

CPI{0.31%}

CPM{0.08%}

INC{40.12%}

JD(U){0.02%}

NCP{0.04%}

NOTA{1.12%}

RSP{0.01%}

SAD{27.45%}

SHS{0.10%}

Other{10.26%}

Rajasthan

BJP{58.47%}

BSP{1.07%}

CPI{0.14%}

CPM{0.20%}

INC{34.24%}

NOTA{1.01%}

SHS{0.05%}

Other{4.81%}

Sikkim

BJP{4.71%}

INC{1.13%}

NOTA{0.65%}

SDF{43.92%}

SKM{47.46%}

Other{2.13%}

Tamil Nadu

ADMK{18.48%}

BJP{3.66%}

BSP{0.38%}

CPI{2.43%}

CPM{2.40%}

DMDK{2.19%}

DMK{32.76%}

INC{12.76%}

IUML{1.11%}

JKNPP{0.00%}

NOTA{1.28%}

PMK{5.42%}

Other{17.11%}

Telangana

AIFB{0.01%}

AIMIM{2.78%}

BJP{19.45%}

BSP{0.24%}

CPI{0.40%}

CPM{0.44%}

INC{29.48%}

NOTA{1.02%}

SHS{0.01%}

TRS{41.29%}

Other{4.88%}

Tripura

AITC{0.40%}

BJP{49.03%}

CPM{17.31%}

INC{25.34%}

IPFT{4.16%}

NOTA{1.08%}

Other{2.68%}

Uttar Pradesh

AAP{0.01%}

AIFB{0.01%}

BJP{49.56%}

BSP{19.26%}

CPI{0.14%}

INC{6.31%}

JD(U){0.01%}

NCP{0.01%}

NOTA{0.84%}

RLD{1.67%}

SHS{0.03%}

SP{17.96%}

Other{4.18%}

Uttrakhand

BJP{61.01%}

BSP{4.48%}

CPM{0.14%}

INC{31.40%}

NOTA{1.05%}

Other{1.92%}

West Bengal

AIFB{0.42%}

AITC{43.28%}

BJP{40.25%}

BSP{0.39%}

CPI{0.40%}

CPM{6.28%}

INC{5.61%}

JMM{0.02%}

NOTA{0.96%}

RSP{0.36%}

SHS{0.09%}

Other{1.93%}