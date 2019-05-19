Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal who will dominate on May 23. NewsX and C-Voter will today predict the exact number of seats for each party in 17th Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: NewsX in association with C-Voter is all set to predict the results for Lok Sabha elections 2019. Today, with the last leg of polling, elections will be concluded for the 17th Lok Sabha. The counting of votes for all 543 seats will be held on May 23, 2019. But before the official announcement of results, political pundits will try their best to predict the exact number of seats, voting percentage for both the government and the opposition. NewsX will on air the Exit poll prediction for each seat of every state, once voting will end for phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives a nod to air the exit polls.

There are many questions like Modi wave is still strong or not, Or people have opted for Rahul Gandhi or any other big leader this time, all the questions will be answered on May 23 when the Election Commission will announce the mandate of 1.25 Billion Indians. Today’s through the exit poll, NewsX will show the latest political trends and mood of the people in the country.

In 2014, the saffron tsunami had submerged the Congress and other political fronts under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last was held in 9 phases from 7 April 2014 to 12 May 2014 and results were announced on 16 May 2014. BJP had emerged as a single largest party and had achieved an absolute majority with 282 seats out of 543, which was 166 more than the result of 15th Lok Sabha while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 336 seats.

What is an exit poll?

News agencies or private survey firms usually talk to the people, after they cast their vote, in the different regions of different states and asks about their choice to collects a sample result. The experts can only assume the results on the basis of reach, number and types of question they ask a voter.