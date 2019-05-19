Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates Delhi: The exit poll results of Delhi for the seven Lok Sabha seats will be declared today May 19, 2019 at 6:30 pm. The elections were held in one phase. The voting was held in for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi were held on May 12 under Phase 6.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed a massive win after winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Once voting for all 59 Lok Sabha seats of Phase 7 is complete, the exit poll resulst will be announced. The Election Commission said that the exit polls result will be declared after 6:30 pm today.

Polstrat Exit polls says AAP washed out in Delhi and BJP to recieve all 7 seats. The voting held for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi on May 12 under Phase 6. In the Lok Sabha elections 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed a massive win after winning all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

In Delhi, there is a trigular fight between BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. Currently, AAP is in ruling in the city-state with Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister. Congress party had a stronghold in Delhi for 15 years consecutively. However, it faced a massive defeat in the year 2015 when AAP came to in power in 2015.

The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi. The key candidates in Delhi are: Gautam Gambhir, Sheila Dikshit, Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Manoj Tiwari.