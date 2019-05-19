Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates Rajasthan: The last and 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 are waning to an end in 59 constituencies as you read this. The exit poll projections will begin at 6:30 pm as mandated by the Election Commission. The exit polls will begin across all channels after 6:30 pm. NewsX India News has tied up with 3 pollsters: Polstrat, Neta and CVoter. Catch their predictions and other exit poll surveys here. 

The exit poll results for the Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be declared at 6:30 pm. The state Rajasthan went to poll on April 29 and May 6. The Lok Sabha elections were held in two phases.  There are a total 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan.  In the previous year, Lok Sabha elections 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won  25 seats in Rajasthan. The Election Commission has said exit polls can be released only after 6:30 pm today.

The last phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha election was conducted today in 59 Lok Sabha constituencies

  1. Rajasthan            Ajmer                  INC
  2. Rajasthan            Bhilwara              BJP
  3. Rajasthan            Chittorgarh         BJP
  4. Rajasthan            Jalore                     BJP
  5. Rajasthan            Barmer                 INC
  6. Rajasthan            Banswara            INC
  7. Rajasthan            Jodhpur               INC
  8. Rajasthan            Kota                       BJP
  9. Rajasthan            Pali                         BJP
  10. Rajasthan            Rajsamand          BJP
  11. Rajasthan            Jhalawar-Baran  BJP
  12. Rajasthan            Tonk-Sawai Madhopur    INC
  13. Rajasthan            Udaipur                     BJP
  14. Rajasthan            Alwar                        INC
  15. Rajasthan            Bharatpur            BJP
  16. Rajasthan            Bikaner                 BJP
  17. Rajasthan            Churu                    BJP
  18. Rajasthan            Dausa                     INC
  19. Rajasthan            Ganganagar        BJP
  20. Rajasthan            Jaipur                    BJP
  21. Rajasthan            Jaipur Rural         BJP
  22. Rajasthan            Jhunjhunu            BJP
  23. Rajasthan            Karauli-Dholpur  INC
  24. Rajasthan            Nagaur                   BJP
  25. Rajasthan            Sikar                        BJP
  • The seats like Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran went to poll in Phase 4 on April 29. The remaining Lok Sabha seats, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur-went to poll in the fifth phase on May 6.
  • The schedule for the 2019 Lok Sabha election was declared by the Election Commission of India on March 10, 2019. A total of 542 Lok Sabha seats in the country went to poll in 7 phases. The last phase 2019 Lok Sabha election was conducted today in 59 Lok Sabha constituencies.

 