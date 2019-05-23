Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: Veteral politician L K Advani has hailed Narendra Modi for leading the BJP to victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The counting is in process and the numbers show that BJP is definitely going to retain its government at the Centre.

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2019: Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who had served as the 7th Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004 under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has extended his heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution for leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

L K Advani has posted a tweet from his official Twitter handle which reads, “Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. Amitbhai Shah as BJP President and all dedicated workers of the party has put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP’s message reaches every voter.”

Meanwhile, the Modi wave can be seen not only in the country but worldwide. In some of the pictures posted on Twitter, the BJP supporters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Perth in Australia are seen celebrating. Undoubtedly, Narendra Modi has millions of fans around the world and this has been proved by the number of followers the politician has on his official social media handles. Moreover, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has also extended his wishes to the Modi through a telephonic conversation.