Tamil Nadu election results have also taken big twists and turns. In the starting, DMK seemed to win with the utmost majority as it had a massive number of votes. Now, Congress has also gripped its power into a few constituencies.

As the results are yet to be announced, Tamil Nadu, which accounts for the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in south India at 39, went to the polls this time with its two best leaders, M Karunanidhi, and J Jayalalithaa. The voting took place on April 18, 2019, for 18 constituencies and for the remanding four seats the voting was held during the last phase of elections on May 19, 2019.

During the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, AIADMK won by majority seats in the state- 37 seats out of 39, but last year due to two big events in their political circle- split within the AIADMK, the restructuring of the Edappadi Palaniswamy government with O Panneerselvam as his deputy and the eventual alliance with the BJP has led to turbulence in the state, because of which there are negative sentiments towards the ruling party.

The competition in Tamil Nadu is multi-cornered as the BJP will face a challenge from TTK Dinakaran’s party AMMK candidate N.R Appadurai, Kamal Hasan’s party MNM’s R Mahendran and Seeman’s NTK nominee S. Kalyana Sundharam. Some other candidates who are contesting for the seat are former finance minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti, who will be standing against BJP’s H. Raja, AMMK’s V. Pandi, MNM’s Kavingnar Snehan and NTK’s V. Sakthi Priya.

Arakkonam: S. JAGATHRAKSHAKAN: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 328956 Arani: VISHNU PRASAD M K: Indian National Congress- 230806 Chennai Central: DAYANIDHI MARAN Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 301520 Chennai North: Dr. KALANIDHI VEERASWAMY Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 461518 Chennai South: T.SUMATHY (A) THAMIZHACHI THANGAPANDIAN Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 262223 Chidambaram: THIRUMAAVALAVAN THOL Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi- 3219 Coimbatore: NATARAJAN. P.R Communist Party of India (Marxist)-176918 Cuddalore: T. R. V .S. RAMESH Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-142983 Dharmapuri: DNV SENTHILKUMAR. S. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-70753 Dindigul: VELUSAMY, P. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 143983 Erode: GANESHAMURTHI A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 210618 Kallakurichi: Gautham Sigamani Pon Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 399919 Kancheepuram: Selvam.G Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-286632 Kanniyakumari: Vasanthakumar. H Indian National Congress-259933 Karur: Jothimani S Indian National Congress-420546 Krishnagiri: Dr.A.CHELLAKUMAR Indian National Congress- 156765 Madurai: VENKATESAN S Communist Party of India (Marxist)- 139395 Mayiladuthurai: RAMALINGAM. S Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 261314 Nagapattinam: SELVARAJ M Communist Party of India- 211353 Namakkal: CHINRAJ A.K.P Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-265151 Nilgiris: RAJA, A. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 205823 Perambalur: Dr.PAARIVENDHAR, T. R Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 403518 Pollachi: SHANMUGA SUNDARAM. K Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-172195 Ramanathapuram: K. NAVASKANI Indian Union Muslim League- 146926 Salem: PARTHIBAN.S.R Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-146926 Sivaganga: KARTI P CHIDAMBARAM Indian National Congress-332244 Sriperumbudur: Baalu.T.R. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-507955 Tenkasi: DHANUSH.M.KUMAR Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 120286 Thanjavur: PALANIMANICKAM,S.S, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 368129 Theni: RAVEENDRANATH KUMAR, P, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 76693 Thiruvallur: Dr.K.Jayakumar Indian National Congress- 368129 Thoothukkudi: KANIMOZHI KARUNANIDHI Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 273971 Tiruchirappalli: Thirunavukkarasar. SU Indian National Congress-459286 Tirunelveli: GNANATHIRAVIAM S Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 181148 Tiruppur: SUBBARAYAN, K. Communist Party of India- 93368 Tiruvannamalai: ANNADURAI C N Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 304187 Viluppuram: RAVIKUMAR D Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam- 128068 Virudhunagar: MANICKAM TAGORE, B. Indian National Congress- 149519

The big number has already begun and the counting of votes has started. Although the situation is not clear for Tamil Nadu, the clouds will be clear at around noon. Till then, check out all the important updates with our Live blog.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections are crucial and important for Tamil Nadu as it will be the first elections after the demise of two political leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi who were the most admired leaders from the state. Tamil Nadu cannot be sidelined in 2019 as it has a total of 39 seats which is the fourth highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies.

The exit polls indicate winning of DMK-led alliance. The ruling government AIADMK which won 37 of the 39 seats in 2014 might get ruled out in the year 2019. The leadership of M K Stalin will also determine the fate of DMK.

DMK seems to lead as per latest numbers while Congress alliance AIADMK grabs 2 seats. C P Radhakrishnan of BJP leads in Coimbatore.

DMK rises high in Tamil Nadu by gaining a total of 23 seats until now, AIADMK also grabs 2 seats.

AIADMK leader Chandrashekhar leading in Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu against Thol Thirumavalavan. DMK has taken a massive lead in Tamil Nadu while AIADMK is trailing in the state.

Tamil Nadu’s trends indicate that DMK will be leading in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. DMK’s Ganeshamurthi A is already ruling over AIADMK’s Manimaran G and on the other hand, A Raja of the DMK is ahead of AIADMK’s Thiyagarajan M in Nilgiris.

The latest data indicates Congress leading in Theni, Jothimani of Congress leading in Karur against AIADMK’s Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambidurai, CPM’s P R Natarajan leading in Coimbatore against BJP. Also, CPI shows a rise in Tirupur

In Tuticorin Lok Sabha seat, DMK Kanimozhi 14,415 takes the lead while BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan bags 6,193 votes. For the Madurai Lok Sabha seat, the CPM candidate Su Venkatesan leads with 5125 votes and AIADMK candidate Raj Satyen VVR gets 3713 votes

Tamil Nadu was reflecting a trend of DMK winning but as per the new developments, Congress is leading in 8 seats. Congress’s EVKS is racing in Theni while Jothimani is taking over AIADMK’s Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambidurai in Karur.

DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran is moving ahead in Chennai Central constituency. Congress is seen taking the lead in 8 seats and people are looking forward for tables to turn. As all eyes are on the results of cleverly played 17th Lok Sabha elections, Tamil Nadu is on high stakes.

Puducherry Lok Sabha Elections is showing a high graph for Congress as V Vaithilingam is winning with a margin of 1,69, 785 (57.5%) votes against Dr Narayanasamy Kesavan of AINRC.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituency Dharmapuri is showing a lead by DMKs DNV Senthilkumar S with a margin of 268 votes. He is winning the race against Anbumani Ramadoss of PMK. On the other hand, Chidambaram constituency has brought VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan and AIADMK’s Chandrasekar in the battle.

Tollywood star Rajinikanth congratulates PM Modi for the overwhelming performance of BJP in 17th Lok Sabha elections. As Bhartiya Janata Party has held the high position in counting, it seems the Modi wave has once again taken the country by a storm. Wishing luck and prosperity to the PM Modi, Rajinikanth tweeted from his official Twitter account and congratulated him on the success.

As the counting of votes is going on from this morning, the clouds are clearer now. The nation is reacting on the overwhelming win of Bhartiya Janata Party yet again. Tamil Nadu election results have also taken big twists and turns. In the starting, DMK seemed to win with the utmost majority as it had a massive number of votes. Now, Congress has also gripped its power into a few constituencies. We have listed here the updated constituencies won by different parties in Tamil Nadu. Take a look!Congress: Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Kaniyakumar, Thiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Arani, Karur, TiruchirappalliDMK: Tiruvannamalai, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Nilgiris, Pollachi, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thootukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Erode, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Arakkhonam, DharmapuriCPIM: Coimbatore, MaduraiDML: KancheepuramCPI: Tiruppur, NagapattinamAIADMK: Chidambaram, TheniIndian Union Muslim League: Ramanathapuram

Kamal Hassan’s party Makkal Needhi Maim (MNM) is gradually rising high in the Lok Sabha results of Tamil Nadu. The party was seen nowhere initially but it swept up fast and is now placed in the third position of Lok Sabha results from Tamil Nadu. Makkal Needhi Maim has won in 12 constituencies including North Chennai, Central Chennai, South Chennai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tirupur Sriperumbudur, Erode, Salem, Madurai, Puducherry and Tiruvallur. Making their mark now, the parties struggles seem to end. Although the party is just a year old, it has still managed to secure close to a lakh vote.

MSMK leader Vaiko was quoted saying that the people of Tamil Nadu have once again proved that the land is the fortress of Dravidian parties and they have also made it clear that there is no place for communal forces in the state.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M K Stalin tweets thanking people for the tremendous victory. Taking to his official Twitter account he posted that with folded hands they accept the resounding victory given to the DMK alliance by the people of Tamil Nadu.

With folded hands, we accept the resounding victory given to the DMK alliance by the people of Tamil Nadu. During the next five years, we will work hard to fulfill the promises made and protect the interest of our state! — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 23, 2019

M K Stalin says he will work hard to fulfil the promises made and protect the interest of the state in his latest tweet. As per the latest updates, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has won 1 seat and is leading in 22.

According to what the trends reflect, MDMK’s Ganesa Moorthy is poised to win the Erode seat and on the other hand, DMK’s A C Viswanathan is ahead of all in Ambur. Vishnu Prasad from Congress seems to win from Arani Lok Sabha seat.