Lok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2019: The poll of exit polls is pointing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return to power in 2019. Almost each exit poll has predicted that, on an average, the NDA is likely to win 300 Lok Sabha seats this year, while the Congress is likely to win 123 seats. The non-alligned parties, on the other hand, are most likely to win over 119 seats. In Bihar where the BJP won 22 seats in 2014, is now expected to win 10 seats while the Congress is likely to win 4 seats, says NewsX-Neta polls. The BJP allies JD(U) and LJP will win 9 and 3 seats respectively.

News 24- Today’s Chanakya, which got 2014 correct, has predicted that the BJP+ is likely to get 350 seats while the Congress+ is expected to win 95 and Others will get 97. According to Today’s Chanakya, the NDA is likely to win 23 seats in Karnataka Lok Sabha, while the UPA is likley to get 4 seats and Others won’t be able to open its account in the state. In Tamil Nadu, the survey predicted, that AIADMK+ expected get 6 seats while the DMK expected to get 31 seats while the Others are likely to win a single seat.

The Times Now-VMR exit poll predicted that the NDA will is likely to win 306 seats while the UPA is expected to win 132 seats. The others are expecetd to get 104 seats.

C-Voter Republic survey predicts that the NDA will sweep 287 seats while the UPA will win 128seats. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan BSP-SP-RLD will get 40 seats. The Others will win 87 seats.

On the other hand, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat survey predicts that the NDA is expected to sweep 305 seats, while the Congress-led UPA is expected to win 124 seats. The Others will win 113 seats, says the Jan Ki Baat survey.

The News Nation survey predicted that the BJP-led NDA alliance is likley to win 286 seats while the UPA is expected to sweep 122 seats and Others are likely to win over 134 seats.

The Aaj Tak India Today-My Axis polls suggested that the NDA is most likely to win 352 seats while the UPA is likely to win 93 seats and Others are expected to get 82 seats.

The ABP News-Nielsen predicted that the NDA is expected to get 267 seats while the UPA will get 127 and Others to get 148 seats.

Coming to the state-wise data, the Aaj Tak- My Axis India survey predicted that while the BJP is likely to get 26-28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress will get 1-3 seats. The SP+BSP alliance and Others won’t open their account in the state, says the survey.

In Andhra, the News 18 India-IPSOS has predicted that the TDP is likely to win 10-12 seats while the YSRC is expected to sweep 13-14 seats and the BJP might get a seat while the Congress is likely to fail its account in the state.

Except for that, Today’s Chanakya and News24 exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the BJP in states including Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttrakhand among others.