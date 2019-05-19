The exit polls result will be out once the polling of the seventh and last phase concludes at 6:30 pm.

The last and 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 are waning to an end in 59 constituencies as you read this. The exit poll projections will begin at 630 pm as mandated by the Election Commission. The exit polls will begin across all channels after 630 pm. NewsX India News has tied up with 3 pollsters: Polster, Neta and CVoter. Catch their predictions and other exit poll surveys here.

The Exit poll results will certainly help us to gauge the political dynamics in the country, as the nation awaits the result of the 17th general election which will be declared on May 23. Following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, the exit polls will start once the polling of the seventh and last phase of voting concludes at 6: 30 pm. State wise if one sees, the state of Madhya Pradesh is a crucial one given that Assembly Election in the state concluded in November 2018. The state elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party losing the Hindi-heartland to the Indian National Congress after 15 years following anti-incumbency mainly because of agrarian distress.

The Lok Sabha election in MP took place in four phases i.e. April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 29. The counting of votes is scheduled to begin on May 23.

Key Parties in the state: BJP, Congress and BSP, but everyone will be eyeing the battle between BJP and Congress.

Key leaders: Congress’s Digvijay Singh is contesting from Bhopal seat, against BJP’s Pragya Thakur

BJP won 27 seats in the last general elections held in while the Congress won only 2 seats.

Key leaders from MP include Congress chief minister Kamal Nath from Chindwara who had been ruling the constituency for almost decades. BJP’s has Nathan Shah against him.

Digging further one can easily see that the Narendra Modi wave that paved way for BJP in 2014 somewhere didn’t do any wonders for BJP in 2018 as then chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan lost the state where he had been ruling for the past 15 years. Prominent leaders who managed to win the 2014 elections included former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s nephew Anoop Mishra from Morena, MP BJP President Narendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior, Sushma Swaraj from Vidisha who won for the second term by a huge margin of 4,10,698 votes. Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan won from Indore for her eighth consecutive term by a record margin of 4,66,901 votes. Sushma Swaraj, this time has withdrawn from elections and the party has fielded Narendra Singh Tomar from the constituency. Tomar, in 2014 had contested as well as won from Gwalior.