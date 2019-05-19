The exit polls result will be out once the polling of the seventh and last phase concludes at 6:30 pm.

The last and 7th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 are waning to an end in 59 constituencies as you read this. The exit poll projections will begin at 630 pm as mandated by the Election Commission. The exit polls will begin across all channels after 630 pm. NewsX India News has tied up with 3 pollsters: Polster, Neta and CVoter. Catch their predictions and other exit poll surveys here.

The Exit poll results will certainly help us to gauge the political dynamics in the country, as the nation awaits the result of the 17th general election which will be declared on May 23. Following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines, the exit polls will start once the polling of the seventh and last phase of voting concludes at 6: 30 pm. State wise if one sees, in Maharashtra the polls took place in four phases in the state starting from the Vidarbha region on April 11 for seven seats namely Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal-Washim, all in the Vidarbha region.

The second round of voting in the state took place on April 18 across Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur and Solapur constituencies. Most of these seats fall under the Marathwada region. The third phase was held on April 23 during which a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats went to polls. Seats included Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramati, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle.

The final phase of polling in Maharashtra was held on April 29 when 17 constituencies including Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Maval, Shirur and Shirdi went to polls.