Lok Sabha General Election results live updates 2019: With a few hours left for Lok Sabha elections 2019 results to be announced, the spotlight is on the heavyweight battles in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Bihar that will decide the future of the country. Termed as a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, the exit polls, however, suggested otherwise for the southern states such as- Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. In these state, the voters preferred other regional parties over Congress or BJP, noted the exit polls.

In UP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vied for Varanasi, and the contest seemed a cake walk for him. While it is apparent that he will surely win the spiritual capital of the country, the margin will indeed substantiate his popularity. Except for PM Modi, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, a bastion of the Congress. Interestingly, the battle of Uttar Pradesh turned into a three-cornered contest after the formation of mahagathbandhan. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance is also looking forward to taking on the two key parties in the largest constituency across the country.

In Bihar, the BJP alliance with JD(U) can outperform the Congress-RJD alliance due to non-availability of later’s star campaigner (Lalu Prasad Yadav). Equally important are the stakes in West Bengal where the BJP wants to leave a huge impact this time, and reduce the chances of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s emerging as the face of the Opposition. Looking at the western states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the BJP holds the upper hand and could make a clean sweep, decimating the Congress and NCP.

In southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, regional parties and their alliances will take away the majority of the seats and maybe become kingmakers in a hung parliament possibility. Central and northern states barring Punjab are likely to be a part of Modi wave with little gains for the Congress.

Now, above all, where will the capital go? Delhi has AAP with Chief Minister Kejriwal playing the statehood card and the Congress pitting its big weights like former CM Sheila Dixit but with the votes being divided threeway, will the BJP become the ultimate gainer?

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while delivering his victory speech after securing a massive mandate for a second consecutive term, promised to the voters of the country not to do anything with bad intention.

– Fireworks lit the night sky at a BJP function in Gandhinagar after BJP President Amit Shah won by 5,57,014 votes from the parliamentary constituency.

– Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, won by 82,459 votes. Deol was pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar.

– Union Minister Smriti Irani offered prayers at a temple in Amethi. Smriti was leading by 48,078 votes in the parliamentary constituency. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, outgoing Amethi MP, conceded defeat on Thursday.

– The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sang (RSS) on Thursday welcomed BJP’s victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, called it “triumph of national forces”.

– Punjab: Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal won the Bathinda Parliamentary seat by 21,772 votes.

– Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik: on Thursday morning congratulated the BJP. He rang up the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated him. Patnaik said the BJD will have have a constructive relationship with the central government for the development and welfare of Odisha.

– N Chandrababu Naidu submitted his resignation to the Governor as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the TDP’s defeat in assembly elections.

— Prime Minister said that there are only two castes in India from now on, the poor and the other are those who want to help the poor come out of poverty.

— For the unity and integrity of the country for India’s bright future, the people have put in front of a new positive country in this election. All sociologists have been forced by the poorest of the poor in the country to reconsider their old thinking: PM Modi

— In a blistering attack at the Opposition, PM Modi said that the mask of secularism has finally come off. He added that the party will eliminate poverty from the country. He said that it was a historic mandate that had stunned the world.

— The Prime Minister credited the victory of BJP to the workers of the party. He said that the people of India have voted for the future of the country and called it India’s victory. He also congratulated the candidates who have won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. He added that it does not matter that they come from a different party as they would serve the country, shouldering the country’s bright future.

— Addressing BJP workers at BJP HQ, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people came out to vote despite the high temperature. He said that India has set an example for the entire world with its democratic policy. The prime minister added that a series of Lok Sabha elections were held in the country after independence, however, the 2019 elections made a record with the highest turnout seen at Lok Sabha elections so far.

— While the people across the country made the BJP win under PM Modi’s leadership, the Congress had to face defeat in over 17 states. He added that the Congress had got a big zero in 17 states of the country. PM Narendra Modi addresses the party workers at BJP HQ.

— Amit Shah said that it was not the victory of the BJP but of the people of the country. He added that it was the victory of those 11 crore party workers who worked for the BJP. Attacking the Opposition, the BJP chief said that it was BJP has defeated the dynasty politics.

— Addressing the BJP workers at party headquarters, BJP president Amit Shah asserted that this is a historic win post-independence. He added that the party has succeeded under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that it was a matter of pride for all the party workers.

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon address the party workers at BJP headquarters, Delhi. He has already arrived at the BJP headquarters. Amit Shah was present at the headquarters to welcome the prime minister. The party workers welcomed the PM with great enthusiasm and showered flowers on his arrival.

— In Maharashtra, Manoj Kotak has defeated Patil Sanjay Dina in Maharashtra’s Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seat. In Mumbai South Central, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Ramesh Shewale has won by a margin of 1, 52, 139 votes. In Nandurbar, Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit defeated Adv KC Padavi.

— In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, BJP’s Ravi Kishan has defeated Samajwadi Party’s Rambhual Nishad by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, BJP’s Ravi Kishan has defeated Samajwadi Party’s Rambhual Nishad by a margin of over 3 lakh votes. Girish Chandra of BJP has also won from Nagina Lok Sabha constituency. He has won by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

— In Bihar Jamui, Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Chirag Kumar Paswan defeated Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Bhudeo Choudhary by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. Last year too, Chirag won from the seat and was the elected MP from the Jamui Lok Sabha seat.

— It has been reported that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered to extend his resignation as Congress party chief. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday removed prefix Chowkidar from his name on Twitter. After removing his name, the PM noted that the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.

— When asked about his opinion on the Lok Sabha election results 2019, the Congress scion said that it would be too soon for him to make any comments. He added that the Congress is yet to fight an ideological battle with the BJP. He conceded defeat to Union Minister Smriti Irani and congratulated her. He took 100% responsibility of the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

— Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Delhi. He said that the people across the country has finally given their decision. He further congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his success.

— Devaji Patel of the BJP has defeated Congress’ Ratan Devasi in Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, BJP’s Akshaibar Lal has defeated SP’s Shabbir Balmiki by a margin of over 1 lakh votes in the elections.

— BJP’s Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pralhad Joshi, and JDS’ Prajwal Revanna have won from Dakshinda Kannada, Dharwad and Hassan Lok Sabha seats. BJP’s Karadi Sanganna Amarappa and Janta Dal Secular’s Anantkumar Hegde has won from Koppal and Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat.

— DK Suresh of Congress has won from Banglore rural after defeating Ashwathnarayan Gowda of BJP by a margin of over 2 lakh votes. From Bidar, Bhagwanth Khuba has defeated Congress’ Eshwar B Khandre by a margin of over 55k votes. From Bellary, BJP’s Y Devendrappa has won, and BJP’s BN Bache Gowda has won from Chikkballapur Lok Sabha seat.

— Veteran BJP leader LK Advani has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi “for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections”. He also congratulated BJP chief Amit Shah as he left no stone unturned to reach to every voter.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling that in a country as large & diverse as India, the electoral process has been so successfully completed & for that, my compliments to the electorate & all the agencies involved. May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead,” said LK Advani.

— In Bihar’s Darbhanga, Gopal Jee Thakur of the BJP has defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s, Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Thakur has won with a margin of 2,67, 979 votes. He has replaced BJP’s Kirti Azad. The Election Commission has declared the results of only two parliamentary constituencies so far.

— In Karnataka’s Haveri, BJP’s Shivakumar Channabasappa Udasi has emerged as the winner. He has defeated Congress’ DR Patil by a margin of 1,40,882 votes. It is the second time that he has been elected as the MP from the constituency.

— BJP president Amit Shah has arrived at the party Headquarters, in Delhi. The BJP chief has been welcomed by the party workers. The party workers showered flowers on Amit Shah’s vehicle as soon as it entered the premises of party headquarters.

— The Election Commission trends have shown that the BJP is now leading in 31 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress is ahead in 50 parliamentary constituencies. Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has congratulated PM Narendra Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. “The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia,” tweeted Ghani.

— Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet saying landslide electoral victory of NDA could be possible because of fine BJP leadership. He further praised the PM for his leadership.

– -The current trends in West Bengal indicate that the TMC continues to lead in the 23 parliamentary seats in the state. BJP’s Babul Supriya Baral is leading in Asansol while TMC’s Moon Moon Sen is trailing. The Congress is currently leading in a single seat out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has wrested a lead in Baharampur Lok Sabha seat.

— The latest trends have shown that the BJP-led NDA is leading in 342 parliamentary seats. Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi leading with over 85,000 votes from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

— BJP leader Dr Sambit Patra is leading by over 700 votes from Odisha Lok Sabha constituency while Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia trailing from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. Union Ministers Manoj Sinha and Maneka Gandhi trailing from Ghazipur and Sultanpur respectively. BJP’s Smriti Irani leading with over 7600 votes from Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

— In West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress is currently leading in 24 seats, according to the Election Commission of India site. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 17 parliamentary constituencies while the Congress is leading in only one constituency.

— In Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has a clean sweep, the Election Commission site noted. The DMK is leading in Tamil Nadu, while there is an even battle in Telangana. Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra leads by one lakh plus votes in Shivamogga/Shimoga in a surprise and impressive show.

— The current trends in the Economic Times noted that out of 527 constituencies, BJP+ is leading in 282, while INC+ is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 22, YSRC in 24 and Shivsena in 19 constituencies. The early trends are pointing a clean sweep to the BJP-led NDA.

— The current trend shows that out of 542 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP+ is currently leading in 309 seats, Congress+ in 108 seats while others are trying to take over 125 parliamentary seats. The trends have also shown a clean for the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

— PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP’s Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Congress leading on 8 seats, BJP -SAD leading on 2 seats each and Aam Aadmi Party leading on 1 seat

— Early trends show that the NDA is in lead in 323 seats while the UPA is ahead in 104 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is currently leading in 24 of the 28 parliamentary seats in 2019 polls. Of the 543 constituencies, the other parties are leading in 105 Lok Sabha seats.

— In Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor of the Congress is leading by 2452 votes. Whereas in Pathanamthitta, BJP’s K Surendran is trailing in the second position. In Thrissur, Congress’ TN Prathapan is leading over his CPI rival by 6,000 votes. The Congress is leading in 15 of 20 seats in Kerala.

— From Uttar Pradesh’s Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading over Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha. JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy leading from Mandya parliamentary seat; Independent candidate Sumanlatha Ambareesh is trailing.

— The Congress is leading from Puducherry, while the DMK has wrested lead in Dindigul and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. In Uttar Pradesh, SP’s Dimple Yadav is currently in lead in Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. BJP contestant and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trails from Sultanpur, while Sonia Gandhi is continuing to be in a lead in Rae Bareli.

— In the first round of counting in UP’s Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by 11252 votes, whereas Ajay Rai of Congress is trailing. BJP president Amit Shah is leading in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat by over 19,000 votes against his nearest rival and Congress candidate C J Chavda after counting of first round, election officials said.

— In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, Jaya Prada is ahead of Azam Khan. Farooq Abdullah, Jitendra Singh leading in early trends in Jammu and Kashmir. Kashmir Conference president Farooq Abdullah, BJP leader Jitendra Singh and Congress state president GA Mir were leading in their respective constituencies in the early trends of counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

— BJP is currently leading in 22 seats in Rajasthan. In Punjab, Sunny Deol BJP’s Sunny Deol is ahead of Sunil Jakhar in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Congress’s Manish Tewari leading from Anandpur Sahib and Gurjeet Singh Aujla leading from Amritsar. SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal leading from Bhatinda Lok Sabha seat.

— BJP sitting MP Babul Supriyo is leading in Asansol constituency in West Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, the mahagathbandhan is leading in 21 seats while the NDA leads in 12 seats. SP’s Dimple Yadav tails in Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

— CP Radhakrishnan of the BJP leads in Coimbatore. AIADMK leader Chandrashekhar leading in Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu against Thol Thirumavalavan. DMK has taken a massive lead in Tamil Nadu while AIADMK is trailing in the state.

— SP chief Akhilesh Yadav leads in Azamgarh while Raj Babbar is ahead in Fatehpur Sikri. Maneka Gandhi leads in Sultanpur while Varun Gandhi is ahead in Pilbhit. Karti Chidambaram is currently leading in Sivaganga. The DMK is leading in 23 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats while the AIADMK leads in 2 seats.

— Owaisi is leading in Hyderabad while BJP president Amit Shah leads in Gandhinagar. The Congress leads 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh while the mahagathbandhan is not performing well in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is currently leading in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

— In Andhra Pradesh, the YSRCP is ahead in 11 Lok Sabha seats while the TDP is ahead in 3 seats. The Congress and the BJP are currently trailing in the state. The NDA is currently ahead in 163 seats while the UPA has a lead in 59 seats. Except for that, the BJP is leading in all 7 seats in Delhi.

— In West Bengal, the BJP and TMC are in neck and neck contest as the BJP is ahead in 6 seats while the TMC leads in 7 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is leading in all four Lok Sabha seats. In Gujarat, the BJP+ leads in 10 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress+ is ahead in 1 seat.

— In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister and BJP’s Smriti Irani is currently ahead of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Lok Sabha seat. In Begusarai, BJP’s Giriraj Singh leads while Kanhaiya Kumar trails. It is the first time that the JNU alumni contested the Lok Sabha elections 2019 as a Left candidate.

— Congress scion Rahul Gandhi currently leading in both Amethia and Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is currently leading in 7 seats. While in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is ahead in 14 seats. Barring Punjab and Chhattisgarh, the saffron party is doing well in all the Lok Sabha seats.

— BJP ahead in three seats in Kerala while the NDA has already crossed the 100-seat mark across the country. In Himachal Pradesh, BJP’s Anurag Thakur is ahead in Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat. BJP Sunny Deol is currently in lead from Punjab’s Gurdaspur. Kanimozhi leads in Chennai’s Tuticorin.

— Congress scion Rahul Gandhi is currently leading in Kerala Wayanad constituency while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is ahead in Rae Bareli. BJP candidate Ravi Kishan is leading in Gorakhpur constituency. In Punjab, the BJP is leading in 7 seats while in West Bengal is in lead by 5 Lok Sabha seats.

— Congress’ Rahul Gandhi is ahead in Kerala’s Wayanad. In UP’s Lucknow, BJP candidate Rajnath Singh is leading, while Shatrughan Sinha’s wife and Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha is trailing. In Rajasthan, the BJP is ahead in 17 Lok Sabha seats.

— DV Sadananda Gowda of the BJP leads in North Bengaluru while Sadhvi Pragya Thakur of BJP is leading in the Bhopal constituency. Shashi Tharoor trails in Thiruvananthapuram. The BJP is currently ahead in Kairana while the BJP is ahead by 12 seats in Maharashtra.

— The BJP is enjoying a lead in almost 30 Lok Sabha seats. In Bihar, the BJP is ahead of the Congress, the current figures have shown. In Karnataka too, the NDA is reportedly ahead of the UPA and others. In Rajasthan, the BJP leads in 11 Lok Sabha seats while in West Bengal the BJP is ahead in 2 seats.

— The counting of votes finally has begun across the country. While the BJP is eyeing on the second term, the Congress is pensive about the Lok Sabha outcomes. While the BJP agenda for 2019 was revolved around national agenda, the Opposition attacked the saffron party over a slowing economy, failure to create jobs, a farm sector crisis and rising hate crimes by right-wing fringe groups.

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from Varanasi while his rival Congress president Rahul Gandhi is vying for Amethi and Wayanad constituency. PM Narendra Modi pitted against Congress’ Ajay Rai and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi contested against Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi.

— Ajay Maken of Congress, who is pitted against BJP MP Meenakashi Lekhi on Thursday claimed that the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will be in the favour of his party. He added that the Congress will win and form the government while Rahul Gandhi would become the next Prime Minister.

— The counting of the votes will commence from 8 am in all the 29 states and 7 UTs across the country. One of the closely watched contest is Congress scion Rahul Gandhi vying for Amethi Lok Sabha constituency against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

— India is all set to witness today that who will form the next government in the country as Lok Sabha general election results 2019 will be out anytime soon. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is looking forward to a second term, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and the party will make sure that the contest for the BJP is not going to be easier.