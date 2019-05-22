Lok Sabha elections 2019: The Lok Sabha election 2019, held in seven phases, will conclude on May 23, 2019. The Election Commission of India released the schedule of 2019 polls on March 10, and noted that voting for the 2019 elections would commence from April 11 and continue till May 19. The elections were held to elect 543 MPs from 29 states and 7 Union Territories (UTs).

Like in the past few decades, this year too, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress are the two national parties contesting for who will rule India for the next 5 years from New Delhi. In addition to this, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has emerged as the leader of the Opposition while another woman, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati, was seen throwing hints that she could become the Prime Minister too, a Dalit woman.

The BSP chief has formed an alliance with once-upon-a-time bitter rival the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the most constituencies in India, but she herself is not contesting elections. Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal saw polling in all 7 phases of the elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Full schedule of the seven phases

The Election Commission of India on Sunday, March 10, 2019, announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2019 will take place in seven phases. The poll body said that the election 2019 will commence from April 11, 2019, and will continue till May 19, 2019. On May 23, 2019, the counting of the votes will take place. 543 constituencies from 29 states and 7 UTs were divided according to the seven phase-schedule. The key parties in the contest include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the SP-BSP-RLD, Trinamool Congress among the other key parties.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase I

Polling date: (April 11, 2019)

The poll body announced that the first phase of the 2019 polls will be held in 91 constituencies across 18 states and 2 union territories. The poll body released the notification regarding the Phase I of the 2019 polls on March 18. In the notification, it was noted that the party candidates can file their nomination on or before March 25, 2019, while the date for scrutiny of the nominations was March 26, 2019. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was March 28, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections Phase I: Polls took place in the following states/union territories

Andhra Pradesh (25)

Arunachal Pradesh (2)

Assam (5)

Bihar (4)

Chhattisgarh (1)

Jammu and Kashmir (2)

Maharashtra (7)

Manipur (1)

Meghalaya (2)

Mizoram (1)

Nagaland (1)

Odisha (4)

Sikkim (1)

Telangana (17)

Tripura (1)

Uttar Pradesh (8)

Uttarakhand (5)

West Bengal (2)

Andaman (1)

Lakshadweep (1)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase II

Polling date: (April 18, 2019)

The poll body announced that the second phase of the 2019 polls will be held in 97 Lok Sabha constituencies across 12 states and 1 union territory. The poll body released the notification regarding the Phase II of the 2019 polls on March 19. In the notification, it was noted that the last date for party candidates to file their nomination was March 26, 2019, while the date for scrutiny of the nominations was March 27, 2019. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was March 29, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections Phase II: Polls took place in the following states/UTs (Parliamentary constituencies)

Assam (5)

Bihar (5)

Chhattisgarh (3)

Jammu and Kashmir (2)

Karnataka (14)

Maharashtra (10)

Manipur (1)

Odisha (5)

Tamil Nadu (39)

Tripura (1)

UP (8)

West Bengal (3)

Puducherry (1)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase III

Polling date: (April 23, 2019)

The poll body announced that the third phase of the 2019 polls will be held in 115 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states and 2 union territories. The poll body released the notification regarding the Phase III of the 2019 polls on March 28. In the notification, it was noted that the party candidates can file their nomination till April 4, 2019, while the date for scrutiny of the nominations was April 5, 2019. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was April 8, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections Phase III: Polls took place in the following states/UTs (Parliamentary constituencies)

Assam (4)

Bihar (5)

Chhattisgarh (7)

Gujarat (26)

Goa (2)

Jammu and Kashmir (1)

Karnataka (14)

Kerala (20)

Maharashtra (14)

Odisha (6)

UP (10)

West Bengal (5)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1)

Daman and Diu (1)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase IV

Polling date: (April 29, 2019)

The poll body announced that the fourth phase of the 2019 polls will be held for a total of 71 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states. The poll body released the notification regarding the Phase IV of the 2019 polls on April 2. In the notification, it was noted that the party candidates can file their nomination on or before April 9, 2019, while the date for scrutiny of the nominations was April 10, 2019. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was April 12, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections Phase IV: Polls took place in the following states/UTs (Parliamentary constituencies)

Bihar (5)

Jammu and Kashmir (1)

Jharkhand (3)

Madhya Pradesh (6)

Maharashtra (17)

Odisha (6)

Rajasthan (13)

Uttar Pradesh (13)

West Bengal (8)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase V

Polling date: (May 6, 2019)

The poll body announced that the fifth phase of the 2019 polls will be held for a total of 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across 7 states. The poll body released the notification regarding the Phase V of the 2019 polls on April 10. In the notification, it was noted that the party candidates can file their nomination on or before April 18, 2019, while the date for scrutiny of the nominations was April 20, 2019. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was April 22, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections Phase V: Polls took place in the following states/UTs (Parliamentary constituencies)

Bihar (5)

Jammu and Kashmir (2)

Jharkhand (4)

Madhya Pradesh (7)

Rajasthan (12)

Uttar Pradesh (14)

West Bengal (7)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase VI

Polling date: (May 12, 2019)

The poll body announced that the sixth phase of the 2019 polls will be held for a total of 59 Lok Sabha constituencies across 7 states. The poll body released the notification regarding the Phase VI of the 2019 polls on April 16. In the notification, it was noted that the party candidates can file their nomination on or before April 23, 2019, while the date for scrutiny of the nominations was April 24, 2019. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was April 28, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections Phase VI: Polls took place in the following states/UTs (Parliamentary constituencies)

Bihar (8)

Haryana (10)

Jharkhand (4)

Madhya Pradesh (8)

Uttar Pradesh (14)

West Bengal (8)

Delhi-NCR (7)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Phase VII

Polling date: (May 19, 2019)

The poll body announced that the seventh phase of the 2019 polls will be held for a total of 59 Lok Sabha constituencies across 8 states. The poll body released the notification regarding the Phase VII of the 2019 polls on April 22. In the notification, it was noted that the party candidates can file their nomination on or before April 29, 2019, while the date for scrutiny of the nominations was April 30, 2019. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures was May 2, 2019.

Lok Sabha elections Phase VII: Polls took place in the following states/UTs (Parliamentary constituencies)

Bihar (8)

Jharkhand (3)

Madhya Pradesh (8)

Punjab (13)

West Bengal (9)

Chandigarh (1)

Uttar Pradesh (13)

Himachal Pradesh (4)

Lok Sabha elections 2019: States and polling constituencies schedule

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Arunachal Pradesh West, Arunachal Pradesh East

Assam Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Tezpur, Kalibor, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur

Phase II: Karimganj, Silchar, autonomous district, Mangaldoi, Nawgong

Phase III: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Guhati

Bihar Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui

Phase II: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Phase III: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria

Phase IV: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

Phase V: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Hajipur

Phase VI: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan, Maharajganj

Phase VII: Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Kurakat, Jahanabad

Chandigarh Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase VII: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Bastar

Phase II: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Phase III: Surguja, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase III: Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase III: Daman and Diu

Delhi Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase VI: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi

Goa Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase III: North Goa, South Goa

Gujarat Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase III: Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari, Valsad

Haryana Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase VI: Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hissar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, BhiwaniMahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha pollings schedule

Phase VII: Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Baramulla, Jammu

Phase II: Srinagar, Udhampur

Phase III: Anantnag

Phase IV: Anantnag (Kulgam district)

PhaseV: Anantnag (Shopian and Pulwama district), Ladakh

Jharkhand Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase IV: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu

Phase V: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Phase VI: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum

Phase VII: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

Karnataka Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase II: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar

PhaseIII: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga

Kerala Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase III: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vadakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram

Lakshadweep Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Lakshdweep

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase IV: Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara

Phase V: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul

Phase VI: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh

Phase VII: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa

Maharashtra Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Yavatmal-Washim

Phase II: Buldhana, Akola, Amravat, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur

Phase III: Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Raigad, Pune, Baramat, Ahmednagar, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Shirdi

Phase IV: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central

Manipur Lok Sabha polling schedule:

Phase I: Outer Manipur

Phase II: Inner Manipur

Meghalaya Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Shillong, Tura

Nagaland Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Nagaland

Odisha Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput

Phase II: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska

Phase III: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar

Phase IV: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur

Puducherry Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase II: Puducherry

Punjab Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase VII: Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala

Rajasthan Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase IV: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran

Phase V: Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur

Sikkim Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Sikkim

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase II: Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari

Telangana Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Adilabad, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zahirabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Bhongir, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam

Tripura Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Tripura West

Phase II: Tripura EastUttar Pradesh Lok Sabha polling schedulePhase I: Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar

Phase II: Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri

Phase III: Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly, Pilibhit

Phase IV: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur

Phase V: Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Bahraich, Kaiserganj, Gonda

Phase VI: Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi

phase VII: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, RobertsganjUttrakhand Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Hardwar

West Bengal Lok Sabha polling schedule

Phase I: Coochbehar, Alipurduars

Phase II: Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Raiganj

Phase III: Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

Phase IV: Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum

Phase V: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly, Arambag

Phase VI: Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur

Phase VII: Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Key contestants

Narendra Modi

Varanasi

BJP

Rahul Gandhi

Amethi and Wayanad

Cong

Amit Shah

Gandhinagar

BJP

Sonia Gandhi

Rae Bareli

Congress

Rajnath Singh

Lucknow

BJP

Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur

BJP

Smriti Irani

Amethi

BJP

Mallikarjun Kharge

Gulbarga

Cong

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mainpuri

SP

Akhilesh Yadav

Azamgarh

SP

Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal

Cong

Babul Supriyo

Asansol

BJP

Kiren Rijiju

Arunachal West

BJP

Hema Malini

Mathura

BJP

Harish Rawat

Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

Cong

Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram

Cong

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Jaipur Rural

BJP

Milind Deora

Mumbai South

Cong

Mukul Sangma

Tura

Cong

Raj Babbar

Fatehpur Sikri

Cong

Jaya Prada

Rampur

BJP

Poonam Mahajan

Mumbai North Central

BJP

Priya Dutt

Mumbai North Central

Cong

Varun Gandhi

Pilibhit

BJP

Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar

NC

Mehbooba Mufti

Anantnag

PDP

Dimple Yadav

Kannauj

SP

Sambit Patra

Puri

BJP

Baijayant Jay Panda

Kendrapara

BJP

Maneka Gandhi

Sultanpur

BJP

VK Singh

Ghaziabad

BJP

Salman Khursheed

Farrukhabad

Cong

Shivpal Yadav

Firozabad

PSPL

Dr Jitendra Singh

Udhampur

BJP

Ajit Singh

Muzaffarnagar

RLD

Sakshi Maharaj

Unnao

BJP

Jitin Prasada

Dhaurahra

INC

Ghulam Ahmad Mir

Anantnag

INC

Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Allahabad

BJP

Jagdambika Pal

Domariyaganj

BJP

RPN Singh

Kushi Nagar

INC

Anupriya Patel

Mirzapur

Apna Dal

Sanjeev Balyan

Muzaffarnagar

BJP

Narendra Singh Tomar

Morena

BJP

Nakul Nath

Chhindwara

INC

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Fatehpur Sikri

BJP

Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan

Rampur

SP

Akshay Yadav

Firozabad

SP

Dharmendra Yadav

Badaun

SP

Arup Patnaik

Bhubaneswar

BJD

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

Kaiserganj

BJP

Karti Chidambaram

Sivaganga

INC

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Thoothukkudi

DMK

A Raja

Nilgiris (SC)

DMK

Dayanidhi Maran

Chennai Central

DMK

H D Deve Gowda

Tumkur

JD(S)

Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South

BJP

Vaibhav Gehlot

Jodhpur

Congress

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Mandya

JD(S)

Moon Moon Sen

Asansol

TMC

Manvendra Singh

Barmer

Congress

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Baharampur

Congress

Mahesh Sharma

Gautam Buddha Nagar

BJP

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Nizamabad

TRS

Tirath Singh Rawat

Garhwal

BJP

Manish Khanduri

Garhwal

Congress

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Hardwar

BJP

Misa Bharti

Patliputra

RJD

Pragya Singh Thakur

Bhopal

BJP

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Key constituencies

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The constituency holds the utmost importance in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is contesting from there. Amid the speculations that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi could contest from Varanasi, the Congress fielded Ajay Rai who will face PM Modi and SP’s Shalini Yadav from the constituency. The contest is going to be interesting as each party, mainly the BJP, has left no stones unturned to ensure massive victory to the prime minister.

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The constituency, this year, is witnessing a contest between Ravi Kishan (BJP), Rambhual Nishad (SP) and Madhusudan Tripathi (Congress). The BJP is making all possible efforts to sweep the seat, only after that, Uttar Pradesh Chief MInister’s Yogi Adityanath’s defeat during the bypolls in 2018 will be avenged.

Gazipur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s Manoj Sinha and BSP’s Afzal Ansari are in the direct face-off from the Gazipur constituency. While Sinha would get a benefit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image the latter has the support of BSP-SP alliance.

Patna Sahib (Bihar): The constituency was won by Shatrughan Sinha in 2014 under BJP ticket, however, his differences with the party resulted in switching sides with the Congress. Sinha is contesting from Patna Sahib but with the Congress ticket and is hoping that his popularity and support from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would re-elect him while his rival BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad is fully dependent on his long connections with the city and achievements of the Modi government.

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): Currently, Telugu Desam Party’s Galla Jayadev is representing the constituency and is among India’s richest MPs. The constituency holds a key position in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2019 as Mangalagiri assembly is a part of Guntur constituency and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief son Nara Lokesh are contesting the Assembly elections from there.

Patiliputra (Bihar): BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav is contesting against RJD’s Misa Bharti and the seat indeed holds key importance in the elections. While Misa is eyeing to garner the sympathy votes, Yadav is banking on PM Modi’s development plan.

Gurdaspur (Punjab): BJP fielded Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will take on Congress Sunil Jakhar. While Sunny Deol’s image goes perfectly with BJP’s national security agenda, the Congress staunch is relying on his development works and has been continuously reminding people how the Congress contributed for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh): Represented by Naramalli Siva Prasad, the constituency is known for its MP. Prasad have always made headlines as he brought attention to the key issues of the state by dressing himself up as various characters. He was also criticised for the same as once he was dressed up as Adolf Hitler. Apart from that, Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam constituency comes under Chittoor too that clearly helps the MPs to win the constituency.

Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The constituency has been won by the BJP nine times while the TDP claimed it thrice. This year, D Purandeshwari of the BJP contested against MV Sribharat of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), MVV Satyanarayana of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Ramana Kumari Pedada of the Congress.

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Ever since the bifurcation of the state, the TDP has won four Lok Sabha elections while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) emerged as the key Opposition in the state. Vijayawada is the second largest city in Andhra Pradesh and is currently under Member of Parliament Kesineni Srinivas.

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ Jyothiraditya Scindia contested BJP’s KP Yadav from the Guna constituency of the Madhya Pradesh, making it one of the interesting battles in the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Yadav was earlier a close aid to Scindia till 2018 when he switched parties with the BJP.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As soon as the BJP fielded 2008 Malegaon bomb blast accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, against Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal, the constituency became one of the key battles in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the Opposition raised objection on Pragya’s candidature, the BJP candidate did not see much affected by it.

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s Maneka Gandhi took on Congress leader Sanjay Singh in the Sultanpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh. In 2014, the seat was won by her son Sanjay Gandhi.

Allahabad (Uttar Pradesh): In the Allahabad constituency, BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi, SP’s Rajendra Pratap Singh and Congress leader Yogesh Shukla were in a tough battle. The seat earlier belonged to BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi, who was denied ticket citing age factor.

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh): SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’. Being SP’s stronghold, the constituency witnessed a Yadav Vs Yadav battle this year. The constituency was among the few UP constituencies that just did not blow away with the Modi wave in 2014.

Hisar (Haryana): Congress Bhavya Bishnoi, BJP’s Brijendra Singh and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala contested in the sixth phase of the 2019 polls.

Rohtak (Haryana): The constituency witnessed a direct battle between the BJP’s Arvind Sharma and Congress Deependra Singh Hooda. The parts of the constituency have mostly favoured the Jat candidates, however, the BJP chose to field a Brahmin face.

North East Delhi (Delhi): BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit contested from the constituency along with AAP’s Dilip Pandey.

East Delhi (Delhi): Soon after AAP leader Atishi accused BJP’s Gautam Gambhir of circulating derogatory pamphlets about her and other AAP leaders, the East Delhi battle took a bad turn. While Gambhir is relying on PM Modi’s popularity, Atishi has been an education advisor to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Except for these two, Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely is seeking support from the people citing that both the BJP and AAP leader are outsiders to East Delhi.

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP’s Smriti Irani contested against each other in Amethi, the bastion of Congress family. Rahul Gandhi has been representing the constituency since 2004. In the past two years, the Congress leader’s popularity has seen a gradual decrease in the constituency. Before Rahul, the constituency was represented by Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is contesting against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh in country’s one of the most high-profile constituencies. The BJP has been trying to convert the battle into a contest between the development and dynastic politics.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Union Miniter Rajnath Singh, SP leader and Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha and Congress’ Acharya Pramod Krishnam are leading the triangular contest in Lucknow. Rajanth has won the seat in 2014 too.

Begusarai (Bihar): The contest made headlines after Communist Party Of India announced the name of Kanhaiya Kumar to battle against Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tanveer Hasan is also contesting from the seat. However, the main contest is between Singh and Kumar as latter was arrested in February 2016 on charges of sedition.

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son is representing the Congress from the seat and is contesting against BJP’s Nathan Singh. Ever since 1980 and except from 1997, Kamal Nath Singh has represented the constituency.

Mumbai North (Maharashtra): BJP’s Gopal Shetty, who is the sitting MP from the constituency since 2004, jumped into the battle against Urmila Matondkar, who is representing the Congress in 2019 polls. Last year, Shetty defeated Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam by over four lakh votes.

Mumbai North Central (Maharashtra): Incumbent BJP MP Poonam Mahajan will take on Congress’ Priya Dutt. Both are the daughters of former politicians.

Mumbai North West (Maharashtra): Shiv Sena’s Gajanan Kirtikar and Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam are contesting for the constituency.

Maval (Maharashtra): NCP’s Parth Pawar gave a tough fight to Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Barne, who is seeking another term. Son of former deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, Parth is the nephew of part Sharad Pawar.

Mumbai South (Maharashtra): Once again, Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting against Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. This year, Mukesh Ambani was seen endorsing Deora, who had lost to Sawant in 2014 after serbing as MP for two terms, in 2004 and 2009.

Jhalawar-Baran (Rajasthan): Former CM Vasundhara Raje’s son and four-time MP Dushyant Singh from the BJP vied Congress’, Pramod Sharma.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): BJP’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot from the Congress contested in the polls 2019.

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Sitting BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj will contest Congress’ Annu Tandon and Samajwadi Party’s Arun Kumar Shukla. The BJP representative recently joked that he would curse those who won’t vote for him.

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MP Mukesh Rajput will fight Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Mahagathbandhan’s pick Manoj Agarwal.

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav seeks a third-term as MP and will fight BJP’s, Subrat Pathak. Before becoming the Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav was representing the seat, which was being handed over to him by Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Asansol (West Bengal): Singer-turned-politician and BJP’s Babul Supriyo contested veteran actress and TMC’s Moon Moon Sen. Supriyo is the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises while Sen is the sitting MP from Bankura.

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress scion Rahul Gandhi vied for the constituency against CPI PP Suneer and NDA Thushar Vellappally. After Gandhi introduced him to the battle of Wayland, it became a key constituency in the Lok Sabha polls.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): BJP’s Amit Shah contested against CJ Chavda of the Congress in Gandhinagar, a BJP bastion. The BJP is looking forward to winning the seat with big margins as the Lok Sabha polls 2019 mark the debut of Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha elections.

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): SP’s Azam Khan and BJP’s Jaya Prada turned the battle of Rampur into a high-profile contest. The two have been archaic rivals making the contest interesting and most-looked forward. Congress’ Sanjay Kapoor is also among the contenders.

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): SP’s Akshay Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and BJP’s Chandra Sen Jadun were among the key contenders. The battle is interesting as it marks a contest between uncle Shivpal and nephew Akshay.

Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh): SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav contested against Prem Singh Shakya. The constituency has always been won by a Yadav and never by the BJP.

Pilbhit (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s Varun Gandhi fought against SP’s Hemraj Verma in the polls. The seat has won by Varun and his mother Maneka Gandhi seven times.

Puri (Odisha): BJD’s Pinaki Mishra, BJP’s Sambit Patra and Congress’ Satya Prakash Nayak set a three-cornered battle in the constituency, a major pilgrimage centre of Hindus.

Baramati (Maharashtra): BJP’s Kanchan Kul contested against NCP’s Supriya Sule from the seat, which is an NCP bastion.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Shashi Tharoor vied for Congress against BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan and C Divarkaran of the LDF.

Gulbarga (Karnataka): Congress Mallikarjun Kharge contested against BJP’s Umesh Jadhav. Kharge is one of the prominent faces in the South.

Madhepura (Bihar): Pappu Yadav (Jan Adhikar Party), Sharad Yadav (RJD), and Dinesh Chandra Yadav (Janata Dal-United) contested from the seat.

Nanded (Maharashtra): Congress leader Ashok Chavan also the sitting MP from Nanded, contested against BJP’s Chikhalikar Pratap Govindrao (BJP), and Abdul Samad of the Samajwadi Party.

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): BJP’s sitting MP Hema Malini vied for the second term in Mathura against Mahagathbandhan’s Narendra Singh and Congress’ Mahesh Pathak.

Pollachi (Tamil Nadu): Sitting MP C Mahendra representing AIADMK contested against DMK’s K Shanmugasundaram and A Ganesha Moorthy of the BSP.

Banglore North (Karnataka): BJP’s DV Sadananda Gowda contested against Congress’ Krishna Byre Gowda.

Hassan (Karnataka): Prajwal Revanna (JD-S) and A. Manju (BJP) contested in Hassan, the constituency currently held by JDS chief HD Deve Gowda.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah contested against Sheikh Khalid Jehangir (BJP) and Agha Syed Mohsin (PDP).

Chennai South (Tamil Nadu): J Jayavardhan (AIADMK)contested R. Kumar (BSP) and Sumathy (Alias) Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK) in the Lok Sabha polls 2019.

Saharanpur (UP): Sitting MP BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal and Imran Masood from the Congress are contesting from the Saharanpur, the battle got interested after BSP-SP alliance named Fazlur Rehman from the constituency.

Nagpur (Maharashtra): One of the prestigious seat for the BJP as it has fielded Union Minister Nitin Gadkari against Congress leader Nana Patole. The constituency houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Key controversies

When PM Modi gave green signal to the Balakot airstrikes:

National security and terrorism remained the key agenda for the BJP ahead of 2019 while the Opposition attacked the party claiming that it has been using the issue of national security and the Indian Army for its political gains. The Balakot Airstrikes indeed helped the BJP to stand out among the other parties in 2019 polls. It was a major achievement for the nation as India had avenged the death of over 50 CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the election campaigns, talked at lengths how India became a safer country under the BJP-led central government. However, PM Modi, too caught up in the claims, said something that did not go well with the facts. The PM claimed while the Indian Air Force was unsure about airstrikes as it was too cloudy that day, it was him who pushed them suggesting that the clouds will help IAF jets to escape the radar. His statement was criticised massively and came on the BJP heavily.

When BJP denied tickets to party veterans:

Lok Sabha elections 2019 witnessed a massive controversy after BJP denied tickets to Lal Krishan Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on the age grounds. The Opposition criticised the party heavily for leaving its veteran behind. PM Modi also faced the wrath of Advani and Joshi’s supporters who lashed out on him for ignoring his political gurus.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and kids abusing PM Modi:

A huge controversy erupted after a video went viral on several social media platforms in which Priyanka Gandhi was seen with a group of children who were shouting Congress’slogan Chowkidar Chir Hai. The children then went on to use abusive language against PM Modi that invited huge criticism from the BJP and its leader. The BJP leaders accused Priyanka of teaching abusive language to the children.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the other hand, denied the allegations saying she stopped the children as soon as they started using abusive language against the prime minister.

When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen playing with snakes during her election campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi met a couple of snake charmers while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh for brother Rahul Gandhi. A video of the meeting went viral in which she was seen caressing the snakes and holding them without any flinch. While the Congress praised Congress general secretary saying she was indeed one of bravest leaders in the party, the Opposition called it violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbed former PM Rajiv Gandi as “Bhrashtachari No. 1”

During his election rallies in Partapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi claimed that former prime minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi ended his life as “Bhrashtachari (Corrupt) No. 1,” while citing the Bofors scam. He added that his courtiers, on the other hand, had given him a clean chit to which the Congress retorted with love and hugs to the prime minister.

“Modi Ji, the battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won’t protect you. All my love and a huge hug. Rahul, ” the Hindu quoted Congress scion saying.

Congress general secretary also replied to his comment saying that the one who asked for votes in the name of martyrs has now insulted the martyrdom of a righteous and holy man. She also likened him to Duryodhan, a mythological character in Mahabharata, saying that the same kind of arrogance caused the downfall of Duryodhan. She added that the BJP targetted her family after it ran out of issues.

When Election Commission gave clean chits to PM Modi and Amit Shah in 6 cases of code violations

A controversy broke out after the poll body gave clean chits to PM Modi and Amit Shah in the cases related to the code violations. The decisions were taken in back to back six days while the Congress got relief in one such incident. A few days back, there were reports that there were some differences in the internal functioning of the poll body after EC Ashok Lavasa refused to attend the meeting related to model code violations.

He had written back to back three letters to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora that the decision taken by the commission did not record his dissent and the views of the minority.

Clearing the controversy, the CEC describes the reports as “unsavoury” and “avoidable”. He said that there have been multiple times when the members of Election commission had different views and that should always be there, adding that members are clones of each other.

Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata and EC invoking Article 324 in West Bengal

Clashes broke out between the BJP and the TMC leaders during BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow in the state. Among the vandalism, the damage to an iconic statue of 19th Century social reformer Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar made headlines across the nation. While the BJP and TMC were busy in blaming each other, the election commission took the cognisance of the matter and invoked Article 324 in West Bengal for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha elections.

The parties were not allowed to hold any election rallies or campaign in the states ahead of the last phase of the elections. The poll body that it might be the first time that the step has been taken in the country, however, it was not the last time if incidents like these impede the process of elections in a peaceful manner.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Key scenarios

Ahead of counting day, exit polls attached to TV channels and media groups have come out with figures pointing to a resounding victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. But barring one pollster in 2014, none could get the numbers pat. Given the situation that the Narendra Modi-led BJP and the NDA constituents have come together on one side and the Opposition is rallying around TDP’s N. Chandrababu Naidu, there does exist the hypothetical possibility of a hung Parliament given the confidence of the opposition camp especially when it comes to Uttar Pradesh where the mahagathbandhan of the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party are giving a tough fight for the BJP. It is from this perspective that there is a need to look at post-poll positions of the formations on the field and on the ballot box.

An NDA majority

The primary factor the BJP and its allies are basing their confidence on rests on the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and to a certain extent Maharashtra and Karnataka. The renewed vigour with which the BJP fought for seats in West Bengal and Odisha is also an added factor.

The halfway mark in Parliament is 272. Of the 543 constituencies, Vellore in Tamil Nadu didn’t go to the polls because of the seizure of large amounts of money mean to be given to voters. Therefore, the number of seats which went to polls come down by 1 seat to 542 but the number to beat will be still 272.

If the BJP performs quite as expected and does as well as it did in 2014, it should do 272 plus by itself. 2014, however, didn’t have a credible opposition in UP which helped the BJP win 71 of the 80 seats itself and added 2 of its ally Apna Dal. This time around, if the BJP has to take the UP route to re-election, it will need at least 50 seats or more from the state.

If it does, the BJP-NDA look no further, they can form the next government under PM Narendra Modi.

Congress does 100 plus seats

From its lowest ever tally in the 16th Lok Sabha at 44, the only way the Congress can go is up. But the delayed deployment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not expected to win the party much but will cut into the voteshare of the other non-BJP opposition, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

With the Congress or its Tamil Nadu ally, the DMK, expected to do well in Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively, the party will have a distinct southern flavour if analysts are to go by. The return of the Congress via Andhra Pradesh (25 seats) and Telangana (17 seats) looks unlikely but could add to its tally. Chandrababu Naidu’s fortunes are clouded by anti-incumbency giving the YSRCP a much stronger showing. The Jaganmohan Reddy-led party has been clear that it will support whoever gives Andhra Pradesh the special status it has been demanding but hasn’t got from the Modi government. The united Andhra Pradesh was the prime reason why UPA 1 did well in 2004 with the state electing all 42 MPs from that party but much has dried and shriveled in the harsh Andhra sun.

Despite its drawbacks, if the Congress does well in this election and crosses 100, it will try to cement an alliance with the BSP, the SP, the TDP and the YSRCP. The Biju Janata Dal and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti would rather keep away from this offering but given the overtures being made, it could click.

NDA short of 272

This situation, which was the political observer’s gut feeling before the exit polls painted the country saffron, would force the BJP-led NDA to pursue the SP or the BSP or the YSRCP, the BJD and even the Trinamool Congress. Much of this situation depends on the Opposition performance in, again, Uttar Pradesh. If the BSP-SP do suffer because of the late Priyanka infusion into the matrix and end up losing votes to the BJP, they would most likely sit out of the NDA support situation but, just in case, the withdrawal of a CBI disproportionate assets against the Samajwadi first family points to possible post-poll overtures. Having fought the BJP tooth and nail in UP, it would be not easy for the mahagathbandhan constituents to change their minds after the results but such is politics.

The TRS and the YSRCP can be counted upon by the BJP since neither of the two have national ambitions, despite TRS chief K Chandrasekhara Rao’s federal front outreach. The DMK may not support the BJP unless it loses out on the projected good performance it is expected to show at the hustings. With the AIADMK already in cosy embrace with the BJP, it is unlikely for the MK Stalin-led party to share the NDA bed with its state rivals. The Trinamool Congress is unlikely to support the NDA after the very fractious contest in the elections. But Mamata Banerjee has been an old NDA ally, so has the DMK.

Regional superpowers

The good showing of the BSP-SP in Uttar Pradesh is the primary condition for this possibility. The secondary condition being the Congress giving up their hopes of leading a non-BJP government, which would necessitate the party doing badly. On this possibility, the stumbling block will be who will be the prime minister. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been clear saying he wants to install Mayawati as the first Dalit woman PM. But the allies, who it needs to make such a claim, will have their own desires. But if the Congress settles into the background as the facilitator and supporter of such an idea, it may just work.

UPA gets the majority

The unlikeliest possibility; but given the confidence with which Rahul Gandhi addressed the last press conference where he mocked PM Modi’s arrival at a media briefing addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah, what’s the harm in some harmless projection?

The Congress, contrary to popular opinion, is contesting 400 plus seats. While its chances in UP look bleak, the party does stand a chance elsewhere. Exit polls have been quick to negate the Congress in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh but if the results go the other way, the only winner left is the Congress-led UPA which expects a better showing the South, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra. An unlikely factor that has been happening in Maharashtra is the emergence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray as the chief Modi critic. More than anything else, his rallies could end up hurting the BJP a direct result of which will be a gain for the Congress-NCP.

Similarly, the exit polls have been very negative about the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s prospects from Bihar. That can be wishful thinking and the Tejashwi Yadav-led party can surprise given their core votebank.