Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners State and Constituency wise: Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Rajnath Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit, Gopaljee Thakur, Shivakumar Channabasappa Udasi BJP, Congress, BSP, SP. The thumping victory in Lok Sabha elections 2014 in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra firmly put the Narendra Modi-led BJP into the driving seat and the rest was history. When the final results were announced on May 16, 2014, the BJP tally was 282 seats, 166 more than the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2009. The BJP-led National Democratic Front’s final tally was a whopping 336 seats, while the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance bagged just 59 seats. Narendra Modi was sworn in as the 14th prime minister of India on May 26, 2014

Lok Sabha Election results 2019: Complete list of winners: The 16th Lok Sabha elections were held in nine phases from April 7 to May 12, 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had swept the elections, winning 282 seats in the 543-member Lower House of parliament. The elections saw an ignominious defeat of the ruling Congress, which was relegated to just 44 seats in Lok Sabha. It was one of the worst performances of India’s oldest party in decades.

The biggest walkover for the saffron party was in Uttar Pradesh which sends the highest number of lawmakers to parliament with 80 Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP had stunned all by winning 71 of the 80 seats in the most populous state of the country. Uttar Pradesh had earlier been a citadel of regional satraps like the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP). The saffron party demolished all contenders in their home ground. While SP could win just five seats, the other local heavyweight BSP drew a blank. Congress, which had earlier held a respectable seat count, could win just two.

Maharashtra was another big win for BJP in the 2014 general elections. The 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra can easily swing the fate of political parties eying to form the national government. BJP had won 23 seats, while its alliance partner Shiv Sena had won 18 seats. Together they had won 41 of 48 seats. Its main rival Congress had bagged just two seats, the Nationalist Congress Party got four. One seat went to a lesser-known Swabhimani Paksha party. These humiliating defeats of its rival parties in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have firmly put the Narendra Modi-led BJP into the driving seat and the rest was history.

Here is the Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners:

BIHAR Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Darbhanga

2019 winner: Gopal Jee Thakur-BJP

Constituency: Jamui (SC)

2019 winner: Chirag Paswan – LJP

Constituency: Sasaram (SC)

2019 winner: Chhedi Paswan – BJP

Constituency: Sitamarhi

2019 winner: Sunil Kumar Pintu – BJP

Constituency: Arrah

2019 winner: R. K. Singh-BJP

Constituency: Araria

2019 winner: Pradeep Kumar Singh–BJP

Constituency: Aurangabad

2019 winner: Sushil Kumar Singh- BJP

Constituency: Banka

2019 winner: Giridhari Yadav – Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Begusarai

2019 winner: Giriraj Singh-BJP

Constituency: Bhagalpur

2019 winner: Ajay Kumar Mandal- Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Buxar

2019 winner: Ashwini Kumar Choubey- BJP

Constituency: Gaya (SC)

2019 winner: Vijay Kumar-Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Gopalganj (SC)

2019 winner: Dr Alok Kumar Suman- Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Hajipur (SC)

2019 winner: Pashu Pati Kumar Paras – LJP

Constituency: Jahanabad

2019 lead: Chandeshwar Prasad- Janata Dal (United) leads by 1075 votes

Constituency: Jhanjharpur

2019 winner: Ramprit Mandal – Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Karakat

2019 winner: Mahabali Singh- Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Katihar

2019 winner: Dulal Chandra Goswami -Janata Dal ( United)

Constituency: Khagaria

2019 winner: Choudhary Mehboob Ali Kaiser- LJP

Constituency: Kishanganj

2019 winner: Dr. Mohammad Jawed-INC

Constituency: Madhepura

2019 winner: Dinesh Chandra Yadav- Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Madhubani

2019 winner: Ashok Kumar Yadav-BJP

Constituency: Maharajganj

2019 winner: Janardan Singh Sigriwal- BJP

Constituency: Munger

2019 winner: Rajiv Ranjan Singh Alias Lalan Singh -Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Muzaffarpur

2019 winner: Ajay Nishad (BJP)

Constituency: Nalanda

2019 winner: Kaushlendra Kumar- Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Nawada

2019 winner: Chandan Singh -LJP

Constituency: Paschim Champaran

2019 winner: Dr Sanjay Jaiswal-BJP

Constituency: Pataliputra

2019 winner: Ram Kripal Yadav-BJP

Constituency: Patna Sahib

2019 winner: Ravi Shankar Prasad-BJP

Constituency: Purnia

2019 winner: Santosh Kumar-Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Purvi Champaran

2019 winner: Radha Mohan Singh-BJP

Constituency: Samastipur (SC)

2019 winner: Ramchandra Paswan -LJP

Constituency: Saran

2019 winner: Rajiv Pratap Rudy-BJP

Constituency: Sheohar

2019 winner: Rama Devi-BJP

Constituency: Siwan

2019 winner: Kavita Singh-Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Supaul

2019 winner: Dileshwar Kamait -Janata Dal (United)

Constituency: Ujiarpur

2019 winner:Nityanand Rai-BJP

Constituency: Vaishali

2019 winner: Veena Devi (W/o Dinesh Prasad Singh)- LJP

Constituency:Valmiki Nagar

2019 winner: Baidyanath Prasad Mahto-Janata Dal (United)

UTTAR PRADESH Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Agra

2019 winner: Satyapal Singh Baghel-BJP

Constituency: Akbarpur

2019 winner: Devendra Singh ‘Bhole’- BJP

Constituency: Aligarh

2019 winner: Satish Kumar Gautam-BJP

Constituency: Allahabad

2019 winner: Rita Bahuguna Joshi- BJP

Constituency: Ambedkar Nagar

2019 winner: Ritesh Pandey-BSP

Constituency: Amethi

2019 winner: Smriti Irani-BJP

Constituency: Amroha

2019 winner: Kunwar Danish Ali-BSP

Constituency: Aonla

2019 winner: Dharmendra Kashyap-BJP

Constituency: Azamgarh

2019 winner: Akhilesh Yadav-SP

Constituency: Badaun

2019 winner: Dr Sanghmitra Maurya- BJP

Constituency: Baghpat

2019 winner: Dr Satyapal Singh-BJP

Constituency: Bahraich

2019 winner: Akshaibar Lal – BJP

Constituency: Ballia

2019 winner: Virendra Singh – BJP

Constituency: Banda

2019 winner: R K Singh -BJP

Constituency: Bansgaon

2019 winner: Kamlesh Paswan-BJP

Constituency: Barabanki

2019 winner: Upendra Singh Rawat BJP

Constituency: Bareilly

2019 winner: Santosh Kumar Gangwar-BJP

Constituency: Basti

2019 winner: Harish Chandra – BJP

Constituency: Bhadohi

2019 winner: Ramesh Chand-BJP

Constituency: Bijnor

2019 winner: Malook Nagar-BSP

Constituency: Bulandshahar

2019 winner: Bhola Singh – BJP

Constituency: Chandauli

2019 winner: Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey- BJP

Constituency: Deoria

2019 winner: Ramapati Ram- BJP

Constituency: Dhaurahra

2019 winner: Rekha Verma – BJP

Constituency: Domariyaganj

2019 winner: Jagdambika Pal- BJP

Constituency: Etah

2019 winner: Rajveer Singh – BJP

Constituency: Etawah

2019 winner: Dr Ram Katheria- BJP leads by 64437 votes

Constituency: Faizabad

2019 winner: Lallu Singh – BJP

Constituency: Farrukhabad

2019 winner: Mukesh Rajput – BJP

Constituency: Fatehpur

2019 winner: Niranjan Jyoti – BJP

Constituency: Fatehpur Sikri

2019 winner: Raj Kumar Chahar – BJP

Constituency: Firozabad

2019 winner: Chandra Sen Jadun – BJP

Constituency: Gautam Buddha Nagar

2019 winner: Dr Mahesh Sharma – BJP

Constituency: Ghazipur

2019 winner: Afzal Ansari-BSP

Constituency: Ghaziabad

2019 winner: V K Singh –BJP

Constituency: Ghosi

2019 winner: Atul Kumar Singh-BSP

Constituency: Gonda

2019 winner: Kirti Vardhan Singh – BJP

Constituency: Gorakhpur

2019 winner: Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla alias Ravi Kishan- BJP

Constituency: Hamirpur

2019 winner: Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel – BJP

Constituency: Hardoi

2019 winner: Jai Prakash – BJP

Constituency: Hathras

2019 winner: Rajvir Diler-BJP

Constituency: Jalaun

2019 winner: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma – BJP

Constituency: Jaunpur

2019 winner: Shyam Singh Yadav-BSP

Constituency: Jhansi

2019 winner: Anurag Sharma – BJP

Constituency: Kairana

2019 winner: Pradeep Kumar-BJP

Constituency: Kaiserganj

2019 winner: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – BJP

Constituency: Kannauj

2019 winner: Subrat Pathak – BJP

Constituency: Kanpur

2019 winner: Satyadev Pachauri-BJP leads by 155033 votes

Constituency: Kaushambi

2019 winner: Vinod Kumar Sonkar – BJP

Constituency: Kheri

2019 winner: Ajay Kumar – BJP

Constituency: Kushi Nagar

2019 winner: Vijay Dubey – BJP

Constituency: Lalganj

2019 winner: Sangeeta Azad- BSP leads by 161597 votes

Constituency: Lucknow

2019 winner: Raj Nath Singh – BJP

Constituency: Machhlishahar

2019 winner: Bholanath (B.P. Saroj)-BJP

Constituency: Maharajganj

2019 winner: Pankaj Choudhary – BJP

Constituency: Mainpuri

2019 winner: Mulayam Singh Yadav – SP

Constituency: Mathura

2019 winner: Hema Malini – BJP

Constituency: Meerut

2019 winner: Rajendra Agarwal – BJP

Constituency: Mirzapur

2019 winner: Anupriya Singh Patel – AD

Constituency: Misrikh

2019 winner: Ashok Kumar Rawat – BJP

Constituency: Mohanlalganj

2019 winner: Kaushal Kishore – BJP

Constituency: Moradabad

2019 winner: Dr ST Hassan-SP

Constituency: Muzaffarnagar

2019 winner: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan – BJP

Constituency: Nagina

2019 winner: Girish Chandra – BSP

Constituency: Phulpur

2019 winner: Keshri Patel – BJP

Constituency: Pilibhit

2019 winner: Feroze Varun Gandhi – BJP

Constituency: Pratapgarh

2019 winner: Sangam Lal Gupta – BJP

Constituency: Rae Bareli

2019 winner: Sonia Gandhi – Congress

Constituency: Rampur

2019 winner: Azam khan-SP

Constituency: Robertsganj

2019 winner: Pakauri Lal Kol-AD

Constituency: Saharanpur

2019 winner: Haji Fazlur Rehman-BSP

Constituency: Salempur

2019 winner: Ravinder-BJP

Constituency: Sambhal

2019 winner: Shafiqur Rahman-SP

Constituency: Sant Kabir Nagar

2019 winner: Praveen Kumar Nishad – BJP

Constituency: Shahjahanpur

2019 winner: Arun Sagar – BJP

Constituency: Shrawasti

2019 winner: Ramasheromani Verma-BSP

Constituency: Sitapur

2019 winner: Rajesh Verma – BJP

Constituency: Sultanpur

2019 winner: Maneka Gandhi – BJP

Constituency: Unnao

2019 winner: Sakshi Maharaj – BJP

Constituency: Varanasi

2019 winner: Narendra Modi – BJP

ANDHRA PRADESH Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Amalapuram

2019 winner: Chinta Anuradha-YSCR

Constituency: Anakapalli

2019 winner: Dr Venkata Satyavathi – YSR

Constituency: Anantapur

2019 winner: Talari Rangaiah – YSR leads by 141534 votes

Constituency: Aruku

2019 winner: Madhavi Goddeti – YSR

Constituency: Bapatla

2019 lead: Nandigam Suresh – YSR leads by 14847 votes

Constituency: Chittoor

2019 winner: N. Reddeppa -YSR

Constituency: Eluru

2019 winner: Kotagiri Sridhar – YSR

Constituency: Guntur

2019 winner: Jayadev Galla- TDP

Constituency: Hindupur

2019 winner: Gorantla Madav – YSR

Constituency: Kadapa

2019 winner: Yeduguri Sandinti Avinash Reddy – YSR

Constituency: Kakinada

2019 winner: Vanga Geethaviswanath – YSR

Constituency: Kurnool

2019 winner: Ayushman Doctor Sanjeev Kumar – YSR

Constituency: Machilipatnam

2019 winner: Balashowri Vallabhaneni – YSR

Constituency: Nandyal

2019 winner: Pocha Brahmananda Reddy – YSR

Constituency: Narasaraopet

2019 winner: Lavu Krishnadevarayulu – YSR

Constituency: Narsapuram

2019 winner: Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju – YSR

Constituency: Nellore

2019 winner: Adala Prabhakara Reddy- YSR

Constituency: Ongole

2019 winner: Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy- YSR won by 213057 votes

Constituency: Rajahmundry

2019 winner: Margani Bharat-YSR

Constituency: Rajampet

2019 winner: P. V Midhun Reddy – YSR

Constituency: Srikakulam

2019 winner: K Ram Mohan Naidu – TDP

Constituency: Tirupati

2019 winner: Balli Durga Prasad Rao- YSR

Constituency: Vijayawada

2019 winner: Kesineni Srinivas Nani – TDP leads by 7797 votes

Constituency: Vishakhapatnam

2019 winner: MVV Satyanarayana – YSR

Constituency: Vizianagaram

2019 winner: Bellana Chandra Sekhar- YSR

MAHARASHTRA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Ahmadnagar

2019 winner: Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe – BJP

Constituency: Akola

2019 winner: Dhotrek Sanjay Shamrao- BJP

Constituency: Amravati

2019 winner: Navnit Ravi Rana-Independent

Constituency: Aurangabad

2019 winner: Imtiaz Jaleel Syed- All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Constituency: Baramati

2019 winner: Supriya Sule-NCP

Constituency: Beed

2019 winner:Pritam Gopinathrao Munde-BJP

Constituency: Bhandara – gondiya

2019 winner: Sunil Baburao Mendhe- BJP

Constituency: Bhiwandi

2019 winner: Kapil Moreshwar Patil – BJP

Constituency: Buldhana

2019 winner: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao- Shivsena

Constituency: Chandrapur

2019 winner: Balubhau alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar- Congress

Constituency: Dhule

2019 winner: Bhamre Subhash Ramrao-BJP

Constituency: Dindori

2019 winner: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar-BJP

Constituency: Gadchiroli-Chimur

2019 winner: Ashok Mahadeorao Nete- BJP

Constituency: Hatkanangle

2019 winner: Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane-Shivsena

Constituency: Hingoli

2019 winner: Hemant Patil-Shivsena

Constituency: Jalgaon

2019 winner: Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil- BJP

Constituency: Jalna

2019 winner: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao-BJP

Constituency: Kalyan

2019 winner: Dr.Shrikant Eknath Shinde -SS

Constituency: Kolhapur

2019 winner: Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik-Shivsena

Constituency: Latur

2019 winner:Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare- BJP

Constituency: Madha

2019 winner: Ranjeet Singh Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar – BJP

Constituency: Maval

2019 winner: Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne-SS

Constituency: Mumbai South

2019 winner: Arvind Sawant-SS

Constituency: Mumbai North

2019 winner: Manoj Kotak-BJP

Constituency: Mumbai North Central

2019 winner: Poonam Mahajan – BJP

Constituency: Mumbai North East

2019 winner: Manoj Kotak-BJP

Constituency: Mumbai North West

2019 winner: Gajanan Kirtikar- Shivsena

Constituency: Mumbai South Central

2019 winner: Rahul Ramesh Shewale- Shivsena

Constituency: Nagpur

2019 winner: Nitin Jairam Gadkari – BJP

Constituency: Nanded

2019 winner: Pratap Patil Chikkalikar – BJP

Constituency: Nandurbar

2019 winner: Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit- BJP

Constituency: Nashik

2019 winner: Godse Hemant Tukaram-Shivsena

Constituency: Osmanabad

2019 winner: Omprakash Bhupalsinh-SS

Constituency: Palghar

2019 winner: Rajendra Dhedya Gavit-Shiv Sena

Constituency: Parbhani

2019 winner: Jadhav Sanjay Bandu Haribhau-SS

Constituency: Pune

2019 winner: Girish Bapat – BJP

Constituency: Raigad

2019 winner: Sunil Tatkare-INC

Constituency: Ramtek

2019 winner: Krupal Balaji Tumane0-SS leads by 120208 votes

Constituency: Ratnagiri – sindhudurg

2019 winner: Vinayak Raut-Shivsena

Constituency: Raver

2019 winner: Khadse Raksha Nikhil-BJP

Constituency: Sangli

2019 winner: Sanjaykaka Patil-BJP

Constituency: Satara

2019 winner: Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapsinha Bhonsale -NCP

Constituency: Shirdi

2019 winner: Sadashiv Lokhande – Shiv Sena

Constituency: Shirur

2019 winner: : Amol Kolhe – NCP

Constituency: Solapur

2019 winner: Dr. Jaysidhesvar Swami – BJP

Constituency: Thane

2019 winner: Rajan Vichare – Shiv Sena

Constituency: Wardha

2019 winner: Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas-BJP

Constituency: Yavatmal-Washim

2019 winner: Gawali Bhavana Pundlikrao-SS

MADHYA PRADESH Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Madhya Pradesh

Constituency: Balaghat

2019 winner: Dhal Singh Bisen – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Dhal Singh Bisen – BJP Madhu Bhagat – INC

Constituency: Betul

2014 winner: Jyoti Dhurve-BJP

2019 winner: DURGA DAS (D.D.) UIKEY – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Durgadas Uikey – BJP Ramu Tekam – INC

Constituency: Bhind

2014 winner: Dr. Bhagirath Prasad-BJP

2019 winner: Sandhya Rai – BJP

2019 contestants: Smt. Sandhya Rai – BJP Dewasish Jararia – INC

Constituency: Bhopal

2014 winner: Alok Sanjar-BJP

2019 winner: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur – BJP

2019 contestants: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur leading – BJP Digvijaya Singh – INC

Constituency: Chhindwara

2014 winner: Kamal Nath-Congress

2019 winner: Nakul Kamal Nath – INC leading

2019 contestants: Shri Natthan Shah – BJP, Nakul Kamal Nath – INC leading

Constituency: Damoh

2014 winner: Prahalad Singh Patel-BJP

2019 winner: Prahlad Patel – BJP

2019 contestants: Prahlad Patel – BJP Pratap Singh Lodhi – INC

Constituency: Dewas

2014 winner: Manohar Untwal- BJP

2019 winner: Mahendra Solanki – BJP

2019 contestants: Mahendra Solanki – BJP Prahlad Tipaniya – INC

Constituency: Dhar

2014 winner: Savitri Thakur-BJP

2019 winner: Chattar Singh Darbar – BJP

2019 contestants: Chattar Singh Darbar – BJP, Dinesh Girwal – INC

Constituency: Guna

2014 winner: Jyotiraditya M Scindia-Congress

2019 winner: Dr K.P. Yadav – BJP

2019 contestants: Dr. K.P. Yadav – BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia – INC trailing

Constituency: Gwalior

2014 winner: Narendra Singh Tomar-BJP

2019 winner: Vivek Sejwalkar – BJP

2019 contestants: Vivek Sejwalkar – BJP Ashok Singh – INC

Constituency: Hoshangabad

2014 winner: Uday Pratap Singh -BJP

2019 winner: Uday Pratap Singh -BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Rao Udai Pratap Singh – BJP Shailendra Diwan – INC

Constituency: Indore

2014 winner: Sumitra Mahajan Tai-BJP

2019 winner: Shankar Lalwani – BJP

2019 contestants: Sh. Shankar Lalwani – BJP Pankaj Sanghvi – INC

Constituency: Jabalpur

2014 winner: Rakesh Singh-BJP

2019 winner: Rakesh Singh – BJP

2019 contestants: Rakesh Singh – BJP Vivek Tankha – INC

Constituency: Khajuraho

2014 winner: Nagendra Singh-BJP

2019 winner: Bishnu Datt Sharma – BJP

2019 contestants: Bishnu Datt Sharma – BJP Smt Kavita Singh W/O Natiraja – INC

Constituency: Khandwa

2014 winner: Nandkumar Singh Chouhan Nandu Bhaiya-BJP

2019 winner: Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan – BJP Dr. Govind Muzaalda – INC

Constituency: Khargone

2014 winner: Subhash Patel-BJP

2019 winner: Gajendra Patel – BJP

2019 contestants: Dr. Govind Muzaalda – INC Shri Gajendra Patel – BJP

Constituency: Mandla

2014 winner: Faggan Singh Kulaste-BJP

2019 winner: Faggan Singh Kulaste-BJP

2019 contestants: Faggan Singh Kulaste – BJP Kamal Maravi – INC

Constituency: Mandsour

2014 winner: Sudhir Gupta-BJP

2019 winner: Sudhir Gupta – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Sudhir Gupta – BJP M.S Meenakshi Natarajan – INC

Constituency: Morena

2014 winner: Anoop Mishra-BJP

2019 winner: Narendra Singh Tomar – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Narendra Singh Tomar – BJP leading Shri Ram Niwas Rawat – INC

Constituency: Rajgarh

2014 winner: Rodmal Nagar-BJP

2019 winner: Rodmal Nagar – BJP

2019 contestants: Rodmal Nagar – BJP Smt. Mona Sustani – INC

Constituency: Ratlam

2014 winner: Dileep Singh Bhuria-BJP

2019 winner: GS Damor – BJP

2019 contestants: GS Damor – BJP Kanti Lal Bhuria – INC

Constituency: Rewa

2014 winner: Janardan Mishra- BJP

2019 winner: Janardan Mishra- BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Janardan Mishra – BJP Siddharth Tiwari – INC

Constituency: Sagar

2014 winner: Laxmi Narayan Yadav-BJP

2019 winner: Raj Bahadur Singh – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Raj Bahadur Singh – BJP Prabhu Singh Thakur – INC

Constituency: Satna

2014 winner: Ganesh Singh-BJP

2019 winner: Ganesh Singh – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Ganesh Singh – BJP Raja Ram Tripathi – INC

Constituency: Shahdol

2014 winner: Dalpat Singh Paraste-BJP

2019 winner: Himadri Singh – BJP

2019 contestants: Himadri Singh – BJP Smt Pramila Singh – INC

Constituency: Sidhi

2014 winner: Riti Pathak-BJP

2019 winner: Riti Pathak – BJP

2019 contestants: Smt. Riti Pathak – BJP Ajay Singh Rahul – INC leading

Constituency: Tikamgarh

2014 winner: Dr. Virendra Kumar-BJP

2019 winner: Virendra Kumar Khateek – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Virendra Kumar Khateek – BJP Smt Kiran Ahirwar – INC

Constituency: Ujjain

2014 winner: Prof. Chintamani Malviya – BJP

2019 winner: Shri Anil Firojiya – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Anil Firojiya – BJP Babulal Malviya – INC

Constituency: Vidisha

2014 winner: Sushma Swaraj-BJP

2019 winner: Shri Ramakant Bhargav – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Ramakant Bhargav – BJP, Shailendra Patel – INC

ARUNACHAL PRADESH Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Arunachal East

2014 winner: Ninong Ering – INC

2019 winner: Tapir Gao – BJP

Constituency: Arunachal West

2014 winner: Kiren Rijiju – BJP

2019 winner: Kiren Rijiju – BJP

CHANDIGARH Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Chandigarh

2019 winner: Kirron Kher – BJP

GOA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: North Goa

2019 winner: Shripad Yesso Naik-BJP

Constituency: South Goa

2019 winner: Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha -INC

MEGHALAYA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Shillong

2019 winner: Vincent H Pala-INC

Constituency: Tura

2019 winner: Agatha K Sangma- NPP

MIZORAM Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Mizoram

2019 winner: C Lalrosanga- Mizo National Front

NAGALAND Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Nagaland

2019 winner: Tokheho Yepthomi-NDPP

SIKKIM Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Sikkim

2019 lead: Indrahangsubba- Sikkim Krantikari Morcha leads by 11985 votes

TRIPURA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Tripura East

2019 winner: Rebati Tripura-BJP

Constituency: Tripura West

2019 winner: Pratima Bhoumik-BJP

UTTARAKHAND Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Tehri Garhwal

2014 winner: Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah – BJP

2019 winner: Mala Rajya Laxmi – BJP

2019 contestants: Mala Rajya Laxmi – BJP Pritam Singh – INC Rajendra Purohit – CPM

Constituency: Garhwal

2014 winner – Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM BJP

2019 winner: Tirath Singh Rawat BJP

2019 contestants- Tirath Singh Rawat BJP leading Manish Khanduri INC trailing

Constituency: Hardwar

2014 winner – Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank BJP

2019 winner: Ramesh Pokhriyal BJP

2019 contestants- Ramesh Pokhriyal BJP leading Ambrish Kumar INC

Constituency – Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

2014 winner – Bhagat Singh Koshyari BJP

2019 winner: Ajay Bhatt BJP

2019 contestants- Ajay Bhatt BJP Harish Rawat INC

Constituency – Almora

2014 winner – Ajay Tamta BJP

2019 winner: Ajay Tamta BJP

2019 contestants- Ajay TamtaBJP Pradeep TamtaINC

HIMACHAL PRADESH Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Hamirpur

2014 winner – Anurag Singh Thakur BJP

2019 winner: Anurag Thakur BJP

2019 contestants- Anurag ThakurBJP Ram Lal ThakurINC

Constituency: Kangra

2014 winner- Shanta Kumar BJP

2019 winner: Kishan Kapoor BJP

2019 contestants – Kishan Kapoor BJP Pawan KajalINC

Constituency: Mandi

2014 winner- Ram Swaroop Sharma BJP

2019 winner: Ram Swaroop Sharma – BJP

2019 contestants – Ram Swaroop Sharma – BJP, Ashrey Sharma – INC

Constituency: Shimla

2014 winner- Virender Kashyap BJP

2019 winner: Suresh Kashyap – BJP

2019 contestants: Suresh Kashyap – BJP Dhani Ram Shandil – INC

Jharkhand Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Chatra

2014 winner- Sunil Kumar Singh BJP

2019 winner: Sunil Kumar Singh BJP

2019 contestants Sunil SinghBJP Manoj Kumar Yadav INC

Constituency Dhanbad

2014 winner- Pashupati Nath Singh BJP

2019 winner: Pashupati Nath Singh BJP

2019 contestants – Pashupati Nath SinghBJP Kirti Azad INC trailing

Constituency – Dumka

2014 winner- Shibu Soren JMM

2019 winner: Sunil Soren BJP

2019 contestants – Sunil Soren BJP Shibu Soren JMM leads

Constituency – Giridih

2014 winner- Ravindra Kumar Pandey BJP

2019 winner: Chandraprakash Choudhary AJSU

2019 contestants – Chandraprakash ChoudharyAJSU Jagarnath Mahato JMM

Constituency – Godda

2014 winner- Nishikant Dubey BJP

2019 winner: Nishikant Dubey BJP

2019 contestants – Nishikant DubeyBJP Pradip Yadav Apna Dal

Constituency – Hazaribagh

2014 winner- Jayant Sinha BJP

2019 winner: Jayant Sinha BJP

2019 contestants – Jayant Sinha BJP leading Gopal Sahu INC

Constituency – Jamshedpur

2014 winner- Bidyut Baran Mahato BJP

2019 winner: Bidyut Baran Mahato BJP

2019 contestants – Bidhyut Varan MahatoBJP Champai Soren JMM

Constituency – Khunti

2014 winner- Karia Munda BJP

2019 winner: Arjun Munda BJP

2019 contestants – Arjun Munda BJP leading Kalicharan Munda INC

Constituency – Kodarma

2014 winner- Ravindra Kr. Ray BJP

2019 winner: Annapurna Devi Yadav BJP

2019 contestants – Annapurna Devi Yadav BJP Babulal Marandi JVM trailing

Constituency – Lohardaga

2014 winner- Sudarshan Bhagat BJP

2019 winner: Sudarshan Bhagat BJP

2019 contestants – Sudarshan BhagatBJP Sukhdeo Bhagat INC

Constituency -Palamau

2014 winner- Vishnu Dayal Ram BJP

2019 winner: Vishnu Dayal Ram BJP

2019 contestants – Vishnu Dayal RamBJP Dhuran Ram RJD

Constituency – Rajmahal

2014 winner- Vijay Kumar Hansdak JMM

2019 winner: Vijay Kumar Hansdak JMM

2019 contestants – Hemlal MurmuBJP Vijay Hansda JMM

Constituency – Ranchi

2014 winner- Ram Tahal Choudhary BJP

2019 winner: Sanjay Seth BJP

2019 contestants – Sanjay SethBJP Subodh Kant Sahay INC

Constituency -Singhbhum

2014 winner- Laxman Giluwa BJP

2019 winner: Geeta Kora INC

2019 contestants – Laxman GiluvaBJP Geeta Kora INC

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Andaman & Nicobar Islands

2019 winner: Kuldeep Sharma – Congress

DELHI Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: East Delhi

2014 winner: Maheish Girri BJP

2019 winner: Gautam Gambhir BJP

2019 contestants: Atishi AAP Gautam Gambhir BJP leading Arvinder Singh Lovely INC

Constituency: New Delhi

2014 winner: Meenakshi Lekhi BJP

2019 winner: Meenakshi Lekhi BJP

2019 contestants: Brijesh Goya AAP Meenakshi Lekhi BJP Ajay Maken INC trailing

Constituency: North East Delhi

2014 winner: Manoj Tiwari BJP

2019 winner: Manoj Tiwari BJP

2019 contestants: Dilip Pandey AAP Manoj Tiwari BJP Sheila Dikshit INC trailing

Constituency: North West Delhi

2014 winner: Udit Raj BJP

2019 winner: Hansraj Hans BJP

2019 contestants: Guggan Singh AAP Hansraj Hans BJP Rajesh Lilothia INC

Constituency: Chandni Chowk

2014 winner: Dr. Harsh Vardhan BJP

2019 winner: Dr. Harsh Vardhan- BJP

2019 contestants: Pankaj Gupta AAP Dr. Harshvardhan BJP J P Agarwal INC

Constituency: South Delhi

2014 winner: Ramesh Bidhuri BJP

2019 winner: Ramesh Bidhuri BJP

2019 contestants: Raghav Chadha AAP Ramesh Bidhuri BJP Vijender Singh INC

Constituency: West Delhi

2014 winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma BJP

2019 winner: Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma BJP

2019 contestants: Balbir Singh Jakhar AAP Pravesh Verma BJP Mahabal Mishra INC

WEST BENGAL Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Alipurduars

2014 winner: Dasrath Tirkey-AITC

2019 winner: JOHN BARLA – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri John Barla – BJP Dasrath Tirkey – TMC Mohan Lal Basumata – INC Mili Oraon – CPM

Constituency: Arambagh

2014 winner: Aparupa Poddar Afrin Ali -AITC

2019 winner: APARUPA PODDAR-TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Tapan Roy – BJP Aparupa Poddar – TMC Smt Jyoti Das – INC Sakti Mohan Malik – CPM

Constituency: Asansol

2014 winner: Babul Supriya Baral Babul Supriyo-BJP

2019 winner: BABUL SUPRIYO-BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Babul Supriyo – BJP leading Sreemati Dev Varma Moon Moon Sen – TMC trailing Biswarup Mondal – INC Gouranga Chatterjee – CPM

Constituency: Baharampur

2014 winner: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury-Congress

2019 winner: ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY – INC

2019 contestants: Shri Krishna Juardar Arya – BJP Apurba Sarkar – TMC Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury – INC leading

Constituency: Balurghat

2014 winner: Arpita Ghosh-AITC

2019 winner: Sukanta Majumdar – BJP

2019 contestants: Dr Sukanta Majumdar – BJP Arpita Ghosh – TMC Sadik Sarkar – INC Ranen Burman – CPM Nalin Chandra Murmu – BSP

Constituency: Bangaon

2014 winner: Kapil Krishna Thakur-AITC

2019 winner: SHANTANU THAK -BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Shantanu Thakur – BJP Mamata Bala Thakur – TMC Sourav Prasad – INC Alokesh Das – CPM

Constituency: Bankura

2014 winner: Sreemati Dev Varma Moon Moon Sen-AITC

2019 winner: DR. SUBHAS SARKAR-BJP

2019 contestants: Dr Subhash Sarkar – BJP Subrata Mukherjee – TMC Amiya Patra – CPM

Constituency: Barasat

2014 winner: Dr. Kakali Ghoshdostidar-AITC

2019 winner: Dr Kakoli Ghoshdastida- AITC

2019 contestants: Dr Mrinal Kanthi Debnath – BJP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar -TMC Smt Subrota Rashu Dutta – INC Haripada Biswas – CPM

Constituency: Bardhaman Purba

2014 winner: Sunil Kumar Mondal-AITC

2019 winner: SUNIL KUMAR MONDAL- TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Paresh Chandra Das – BJP Sunil Kumar Mondal – TMC Siddharth Majumder – INC Iswar Chandra Das – CPM

Constituency: Barrackpore

2014 winner: Dinesh Trivedi-AITC

2019 winner: ARJUN SINGH- BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Arjun Singh – BJP Dinesh Trivedi – TMC leading Mohammad Alam – INC Gargi Chatterjee – CPM

Constituency: Basirhat

2014 winner: Idris Ali-AITC

2019 winner: Nusrat Jahan Ruhi – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Sayantan Basu – BJP Nusrat Jahan – TMC Quazi Abdur Rahim – INC Pallav Sengupta – CPM

Constituency: Birbhum

2014 winner: Satabdi Roy-AITC

2019 winner: SATABDI ROY – AITC

2019 contestants: Shri Dudh Kumar Mondal – BJP Satabdi Roy – TMC Imam Hossain – INC Rezaul Karim – CPM

Constituency: Bishnupur

2014 winner: Khan Saumitra-AITC

2019 winner: KHAN SAUMITRA – AITC

2019 contestants: Shri Soumitra Kha – BJP Shyamal Santra – TMC Narayan Chandra Khan – INC Sunil Khan – CPM

Constituency: Bolpur

2014 winner: Anupam Hazra-AITC

2019 winner: ASIT KUMAR MAL- TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Ram Prashad Das – BJP Asit Kumar Mal – TMC Abhjit Saha – INC Ram Chandra Dome – CPM

Constituency: Burdwan – durgapur

2014 winner: Dr. Mamtaz Sanghamita-AITC

2019 winner: Durgapur SS AHLUWALIA – BJP

2019 contestants: Durgapur Shri S. S. Ahluwaliya – BJP Mamtaz Sanghamita – TMC Ranjit Mukherjee – INC Abhas Roy Choudhury – CPM

Constituency: Cooch Behar

2014 winner: Renuka Sinha-AITC

2019 winner: NISITH PRAMANIK – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Nisith Pramanik – BJP Paresh Chandra Adhikary – TMC Priya Roy Chowdhury – INC Gobinda Roy – CPM

Constituency: Darjeeling

2014 winner: S.S.Ahluwalia-BJP

2019 winner: RAJU BISTA – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Raju Singh Bisht – BJP Amar Singh Rai – TMC Shankar Malakar – INC Saman Pathak – CPM Sudip Mandal – BSP

Constituency: Diamond Harbour

2014 winner: Abhishek Banerjee-AITC

2019 winner: ABHISHEK BANERJEE – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Nilanjan Roy – BJP Abhishek Banerjee – TMC leading Soumya Aich Roy – INC Dr. Fuad Halim – CPM

Constituency: Dum Dum

2014 winner: Saugata Roy-AITC

2019 winner: SOUGATA RAY – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Samik Bhattacharya – BJP Sougata Roy – TMC leading Saurav Saha – TMC Nepaldeb Bhattacharya – CPM

Constituency: Ghatal

2014 winner: Adhikari Deepak Dev-AITC

2019 winner: ADHIKARI DEEPAK DEV – TMC

2019 contestants: Bharati Ghosh – BJP Dev Deepak Adhikari – TMC Khandakar Mohammad Saifullah – INC Tapan Ganguly – CPM

Constituency: Hooghly

2014 winner: Dr. Ratna De Nag-AITC

2019 winner: LOCKET CHATTERJEE – BJP

2019 contestants: Locket Chatterjee – BJP Dr Ratna De Nag – TMC Pratul Saha – INC Pradip Saha – CPM

Constituency: Howrah

2014 winner: Prasun Banerjee-AITC

2019 winner: Prasun Banerjee – AITC

2019 contestants: Shri Rantidev Sen Gupta – BJP Prasun Banerjee – TMC Suvra Ghosh – INC Sumitra Adhikary – CPM

Constituency: Jadavpur

2014 winner: Sugata Bose-AITC

2019 winner: MIMI CHAKRABORTY – TMC

2019 contestants: Anupam Hazra – BJP Mimi Chakraborty – TMC Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya – CPM

Constituency: Jalpaiguri

2014 winner: Bijoy Chandra Barman-AITC

2019 winner: Dr. JAYANTA KUMAR ROY – BJP

2019 contestants: Dr Jayanta Ray – BJP Bijoy Chandra Barman – TMC Mani Kumar Darnal – INC Bhagirath Roy – CPM Jiben Krishna Majumder – BSP

Constituency: Jangipur

2014 winner: Abhijit Mukherjee -Congress

2019 winner: KHALILUR RAHAMAN – TMC

2019 contestants: Smt. Mafuja Khatun – BJP Khalilur Rehman – TMC Abhijit Mukherjee – INC trailing Zulfikar All – CPM Shamimul Islam – BSP

Constituency: Jhargram

2014 winner: Uma Saren-AITC

2019 winner: Kunar Hembram – BJP

2019 contestants: Dr Kunar Hembram – BJP Beerbaha Soren – TMC Jagyeswar Hemb Ram – INC Deblina Hembram – CPM

Constituency: Joynagar

2014 winner: Pratima Mondal-AITC

2019 winner: PRATIMA MONDAL – AITC

2019 contestants: Dr Ashok Kandari – BJP Pratima Mondal – TMC Tapan Mondal – INC Subhash Naskar – CPM

Constituency: Kanthi

2014 winner: Adhikari Sisir Kumar-AITC

2019 winner: Adhikari Sisir – AITC

2019 contestants: Dr Debashish Samant – BJP Sisir Adhikari – TMC Dipak Kumar Das – INC Paritosh Pattanayak – CPM

Constituency: Kolkata Dakshin

2014 winner: Subrata Bakshi-AITC

2019 winner: Mala Roy -TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Chandra Kumar Bose – BJP leading Mala Roy – TMC Mita Chakraborty – INC Nandini Mukherjee – CPM

Constituency: Kolkata Uttar

2014 winner: Sudip Bandyopadhyay-AITC

2019 winner: BANDYOPADHYAY SUDIP – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Rahul Sinha – BJP Sudip Bandyopadhyay – TMC Syed Shahid Imam – INC Kaninika Bose – CPM

Constituency: Krishnanagar

2014 winner: Tapas Paul-AITC

2019 winner: MAHUA MOITRA – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Kalyan Chowbey – BJP Mahua Motira -TMC leading Intaj Ali Shah – INC Dr. Santanu Jha – CPM

Constituency: Maldaha Dakshin

2014 winner: Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury-Congress

2019 winner: ABU HASEM KHAN CHOWDHURY – Congress

2019 contestants: Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury – BJP Dr Moazzem Hossain – TMC Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury – INC Fulchand Mandal – BSP

Constituency: Maldaha Uttar

2014 winner: Mausam Noor Congress

2019 winner: KHAGEN MURMU – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Khagen Murmu – BJP Mausam Noor – TMC Isha Khan Chowdhury – INC Biswanath Ghosh – CPM Nitish Kumar Mandal – BSP

Constituency: Mathurapur

2014 winner: Choudhury Mohan Jatua-AITC

2019 winner: CHOUDHURY MOHAN JATUA – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Shyamaprasad Halder – BJP Choudhary Mohan Jatua – TMC Krittibas Sardar – INC Dr. Sarat Halder – CPM

Constituency: Medinipur

2014 winner: Sandhya Roy-AITC

2019 winner: Dilip Ghosh – BJP

2019 contestants: Dilip Ghosh – BJP leading Dr Manas Bhunia – TMC Sambhunath Chatterjee – INC Biplab Bhatt – CPM

Constituency: Murshidabad

2014 winner: Badaruddoza Khan-CPM

2019 winner: ABU TAHER KHAN – TMC

2019 contestants: Humayun Kabir – BJP Abu Taher Khan – TMC Abu Hena – INC Badruddaza Khan – CPM Mijanul Haque – BSP

Constituency: Purulia

2014 winner: Dr. Mriganka Mahato-AITC

2019 winner: JYOTIRMAY SINGH MAHATO – BJP

2019 contestants: Jyotirmoy Mahto – BJP Dr Mriganka Mahato – TMC Nepal Mahato – INC Bir Singh Mahato – CPM

Constituency: Raiganj

2014 winner: Md. Salim-CPM

2019 winner: DEBASREE CHAUDHURI – BJP

2019 contestants: Deboshree Chaudhary – BJP Kanaia Lal Agarwal – TMC Deepa Dasmunshi – INC trailing Md.Salim – CPM Churka Murmu – BSP

Constituency: Ranaghat

2014 winner: Tapas Mandal-AITC

2019 winner: JAGANNATH SARKAR – BJP

2019 contestants: Dr Mukut Mani Adhikari – BJP Rupali Biswas – TMC Minati Biswas – TMC Rama Biswas – CPM

Constituency: Srerampur

2014 winner: Kalyan Banerjee-AITC

2019 winner: Kalyan Banerjee – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Debajit Sarkar – BJP Kalyan Banerjee – TMC Debabrata Biswas – INC Tirthankar Roy – CPM

Constituency: Tamluk

2014 winner: Adhikari Suvendu-AITC

2019 winner: Adhikari Dibyendu – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Siddharth Naskar – BJP Dibyendu Adhikari – TMC Dr Lakshman Chandra Seth – INC Sk. Ibrahim Ali – CPM

Constituency: Uluberia

2014 winner: Sultan Ahmed-AITC

2019 winner: SAJDA AHMED – TMC

2019 contestants: Shri Joy Banerjee – BJP Sajda Ahmed – TMC Shoma Ranisree Roy – INC Dr. Maksuda Khatun – CPM

GUJARAT Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Ahmedabad East

2014 winner: Paresh Rawal-BJP

2019 winner: Hasmukhbhai Somabhai Patel

2019 contestants: Shri H.S. Patel – BJP Geetaben Patel – INC

Constituency: Ahmedabad West

2014 winner: Dr. Kirit P Solanki- BJP

2019 winner: Dr. Kirit Bhai Solanki

2019 contestants: SC Dr. Kirit Bhai Solanki – BJP Raju Paramar – INC

Constituency: Amreli

2014 winner: Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai -BJP

2019 winner: Shri Naran Bhai Kchhadia

2019 contestants: Shri Naran Bhai Kchhadia – BJP Paresh Dhanani – INC

Constituency: Anand

2014 winner: Dilip Patel -BJP

2019 winner: Shri Miteshbhai Patel Bakabhai

2019 contestants: Shri Miteshbhai Patel Bakabhai – BJP Bharatsinh M. Solanki – INC

Constituency: Banaskantha

2014 winner: Chaudhary Haribhai Parthibhai-BJP

2019 winner: Shri Parbat Bhai Patel

2019 contestants: Shri Parbat Bhai Patel – BJP Parthibhai Bhatol – INC

Constituency: Bardoli

2014 winner: Vasava Parbhubhai Nagarbhai-BJP

2019 winner: Shri Parbhu Bhai Vasava – BJP

2019 contestants: Shri Parbhu Bhai Vasava – BJP Tushar Chaudhary – INC

Constituency: Bharuch

2014 winner: Vasava Mansukhbhai Dhanjibhai- BJP

2019 winner: Shri Mansukh Bhai Vasava

2019 contestants: Shri Mansukh Bhai Vasava – BJP leading Sherkhan Abdul Shakur Pathan – INC

Constituency: Bhavnagar

2014 winner: Dr. Bharatiben Dhirubhai Shiyal-BJP

2019 winner: Dr. Mrs. Bharati Ben Shiyal

2019 contestants: Dr. Mrs. Bharati Ben Shiyal – BJP Manhar Patel – INC

Constituency: Chhota Udaipur

2014 winner: Ramsinh Rathwa- BJP

2019 winner: Mrs. Geetaben Rathva

2019 contestants: Mrs. Geetaben Rathva – BJP Ranjit Mohansinh Rathwa – INC

Constituency: Dahod

2014 winner: Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor- BJP

2019 winner: Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor

2019 contestants: Shri Jashvant Sinh Bhabhor – BJP Babubhai Kataria – INC

Constituency: Gandhinagar

2014 winner: L.K.Advani-BJP

2019 winner: Shri Amit Anit Chandra Shah

2019 contestants: Shri Amit Anit Chandra Shah – BJP leading Dr C.J. Chavda – INC

Constituency: Jamnagar

2014 winner: Poonamben Hematbhai Maadam- BJP

2019 winner: Punamben Madam

2019 contestants: Punamben Madam – BJP Murubhai Kandoriya – INC

Constituency: Junagadh

2014 winner: Rajeshbhai Naranbhai-BJP

2019 winner: Rajeshbhai Chudasma

2019 contestants: Rajeshbhai Chudasma – BJP Punjabhai Vansh – INC

Constituency: Kachchh

2014 winner: Chavda Vinod Lakhamashi-BJP

2019 winner: Vinod Bhai Chavda

2019 contestants: Vinod Bhai Chavda – BJP Naresh N. Maheshwari – INC

Constituency: Kheda

2014 winner: Chauhan Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan Devusinh -BJP

2019 winner: Devusinh Chauhan

2019 contestants: Devusinh Chauhan – BJP Bimal Shah – INC

Constituency: Mahesana

2014 winner: Patel Jayshreeben Kanubhai-BJP

2019 winner: Sharda Ben Patel

2019 contestants: Sharda Ben Patel W/O Late Shri Anil Bhai Patel Former Minister – BJP AJ Patel – INC

Constituency: Navsari

2014 winner: C. R. Patil- BJP

2019 winner: C.R. Patil

2019 contestants: C.R. Patil – BJP Dharmesh Bhimbhai Patel – INC

Constituency: Panchmahal

2014 winner: Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh-BJP

2019 winner: Ratan Singh

2019 contestants: Ratan Singh – BJP V K Khant – INC

Constituency: Patan

2014 winner: Liladharbhai Khodaji Vaghela-BJP

2019 winner: Bharatsinh Dabhi Thakor

2019 contestants: Bharatsinh Dabhi Thakor – BJP Punjbhai Vansh In place of Jagdish Thakor – INC

Constituency: Porbandar

2014 winner: Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajbhai- BJP

2019 contestants: Ramesh Dhaduk – BJP Lalit Vasoya – INC

Constituency: Rajkot

2014 winner: Kundariya Mohanbhai Kalyanjibhai-BJP

2019 winner: Mohan Bhai Kundariya – BJP

2019 contestants: Mohan Bhai Kundariya – BJP Lalit Kagathapa –

INC

Constituency: Sabarkantha

2014 winner: Rathod Dipsinh Shankarsinh-BJP

2019 winner: Dipsinh Radhod

2019 contestants: Dipsinh Radhod – BJP Rajendra Thakor – INC

Constituency: Surat

2014 winner: Darshana Vikram Jardosh-BJP

2019 winner:

2019 contestants: Darshana Jardosh – BJP Ashok Adhevada – INC

Constituency: Surendranagar

2014 winner: Fatepara Devajibhai Govindbhai- BJP

2019 winner:

2019 contestants: Mahendra Bhai Munjpara – BJP Somabhai Patel – INC

Constituency: Vadodara

2014 winner: Narendra Modi- BJP

2019 winner: Ranjan Ben Bhatt

2019 contestants: Ranjan Ben Bhatt – BJP Prashant Patel – INC

Constituency: Valsad

2014 winner: Dr. K.C.Patel-BJP

2019 winner: K.C. Patel

2019 contestants: K.C. Patel – BJP Jitu Chaudhary – INC

HARYANA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Ambala

2019 winner: Rattan Lal Kataria- BJP

Constituency: Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

2019 winner: Dharambir Singh S/o Bhale Ram – BJP

Constituency: Faridabad

2019 winner: Krishan Pal-BJP

Constituency: Gurgaon

2019 winner: Inderjit Singh Rao- BJP

Constituency:Hisar

2019 winner: Brijendra Singh – BJP

Constituency:Karnal

2019 winner: Sanjay Bhatia – BJP

Constituency:Kurukshetra

2019 winner: Nayab Singh- BJP

Constituency:Rohtak

2019 lead: Arvind Sharma – BJP leads by 2636 votes

Constituency:Sirsa

2019 winner: Sunita Duggal-BJP

Constituency: Sonipat

2019 winner: Ramesh Kaushik -BJP

RAJASTHAN Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Ajmer

2014 winner: Sanwar Lal Jat -BJP

2019 winner: Bhagirath Chaudhary

2019 contestants: Bhagirath Chaudhary – BJP Rijju Jhunjhunuwala – INC

Constituency: Alwar

2014 winner: Chand Nath-BJP

2019 winner: Balak Nath

2019 contestants: Balak Nath – BJP Jitendra Singh – INC

Constituency: Banswara

2014 winner: Manshankar Ninama -BJP

2019 winner: Kanakmal Katara

2019 contestants: Kanakmal Katara – BJP Tarachand Bhagora – INC

Constituency: Barmer

2014 winner: Col. Sona Ram-BJP

2019 winner: Kailash Chaudhry

2019 contestants: Kailash Chaudhry – BJP Manvendra Singh – INC

Constituency: Bharatpur

2014 winner: Bahadur Singh Koli-BJP

2019 winner: Ranjeeta Kohli

2019 contestants: Ranjeeta Kohli – BJP Abhijit Kumar Jatav – INC

Constituency: Bhilwara

2014 winner: Subhash Baheria-BJP

2019 winner:

2019 contestants: Subhash Chandra Baheria – BJP Rampal Sharma – INC

Constituency: Bikaner

2014 winner: Arjun Ram Meghwal -BJP

2019 winner: Arjun Ram Meghwal

2019 contestants: Arjun Ram Meghwal – BJP leading Madangopal Meghwal – INC

Constituency: Chittorgarh

2014 winner: Chandra Prakash Joshi-BJP

2019 winner: Chandra Prakash Joshi

2019 contestants: C. P. Joshi – BJP Gopal Singh Idwa – INC

Constituency: Churu

2014 winner: Rahul Kaswan -BJP

2019 winner: Rahul Kaswan

2019 contestants: Rahul Kaswan – BJP Rafioue Mandelia – INC

Constituency: Dausa

2014 winner: Harish Chandra Meena -BJP

2019 winner: Jaskaur Meena

2019 contestants: Jas Kaur Meena – BJP Savita Meena – INC

Constituency: Ganganagar

2014 winner: Nihalchand-BJP

2019 winner: Nihal Chand Chauhan

2019 contestants: Nihal Chand Chauhan – BJP Bharatram Meghwal – INC

Constituency: Jaipur

2014 winner: Ramcharan Bohara-BJP

2019 winner: Ramcharan Bohra

2019 contestants: Ramcharan Bohra – BJP Jyoti Khandelwal – INC

Constituency: Jaipur Rural

2014 winner: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore -BJP

2019 winner: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

2019 contestants: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore – BJP leading Krishna Punia – INC

Constituency: Jalore

2014 winner: Devji Patel -BJP

2019 winner: Devji Patel -BJP

2019 contestants: Devji Mansingram Patel – BJP Ratan Dewasi – INC

Constituency: Jhalawar-Baran

2014 winner: Dushyant Singh-BJP

2019 winner: Dushyant Singh

2019 contestants: Dushyant Singh – BJP leading Pramod Sharma – INC

Constituency: Jhunjhunu

2014 winner: Santosh Ahlawat-BJP

2019 winner: Narendra Khinchal

2019 contestants: Narendra Khinchal – BJP Shrawan Kumar – INC

Constituency: Jodhpur

2014 winner: Gajendrasingh Shekhawat -BJP

2019 winner: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

2019 contestants: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat leading – BJP Vaibhav Gehlot – INC trailing

Constituency: KARAULI-DHOLPUR

2014 winner: Manoj Rajoriya-BJP

2019 winner: Manoj Rajuriya

2019 contestants: Manoj Rajuriya – BJP Sanjay Kumar Jatav – INC

Constituency: Kota

2014 winner: Om Birla -BJP

2019 winner: Om Birla

2019 contestants: Om Birla – BJP Ramnarayan Meena – INC

Constituency: Nagaur

2014 winner: C R Choudhary-BJP

2019 winner: Hanuman Beniwal

2019 contestants: Hanuman Beniwal RLP – BJP Jyoti Mirdha – INC

Constituency: Pali

2014 winner: P P Chaudhary-BJP

2019 winner: P P Chaudhary

2019 contestants: P P Chaudhary – BJP Badri Ram Jakhar – INC

Constituency: Rajsamand

2014 winner: Hariom Singh Rathore-BJP

2019 winner: Diya Kumari

2019 contestants: Diya Kumari – BJP Devkinandan Gurjar – INC

Constituency: Sikar

2014 winner: Sumedhanand Saraswati -BJP

2019 winner: Sumedhanand Saraswati

2019 contestants: Sumedhanand Saraswati – BJP Subhash Maharia – INC

Constituency: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur

2014 winner: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria -BJP

2019 winner: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria

2019 contestants: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria – BJP Namo Narain Meena – INC

Constituency: Udaipur

2014 winner: Arjunlal Meena -BJP

2019 winner: Arjunlal Meena

2019 contestants: Arjunlal Meena – BJP Raghuveer Singh Meena – INC

ODISHA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Aska

2014 winner: Ladu Kishore Swain-BJD

2019 winner: Pramila Bisoyi

2019 contestants: Anita Subhadarshini – BJP Pramila Bisoi – BJD Purna Chandra Nayak – BSP

Constituency: Balasore

2014 winner: Rabindra Kumar Jena-BJD

2019 winner: Shri Pratap Sarangi

2019 contestants: Shri Pratap Sarangi – BJP Navajyoti Patnaik – INC Rabindra Kumar Jena – BJD

Constituency: Bargarh

2014 winner: Prabhas Kumar Singh-BJD

2019 winner: Suresh Pujari

2019 contestants: Shri Suresh Pujari – BJP Pradeep Kumar Devta – INC Prasanna Acharya – BJD Kousika Suna – BSP

Constituency: Berhampur

2014 winner: Sidhant Mohapatra-BJD

2019 winner: Chandrasekhar Naidu

2019 contestants: Bhrugu Baxipatra – BJP V.Chandrasekhar Naidu – INC Chandrasekhar Sahu – BJD Tirupathi Rao Karanam – BSP

Constituency: Bhadrak

2014 winner: Arjun Charan Sethi-BJD

2019 winner: Manjulata Mandal

2019 contestants: Shri Abhimanyu Sethi – BJP Madhumita Sethi – INC Manjulata Mandal – BJD

Constituency: Bhubaneswar

2014 winner: Prasanna Kumar Patasani -BJD

2019 winner: Aparajita Sarangi

2019 contestants: Aparajita Sarangi – BJP Arup Mohan Patnaik – BJD Lalita Kumar Nayak – BSP

Constituency: Bolangir

2014 winner: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo-BJD

2019 winner: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo

2019 contestants: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo – BJP Samarendra Mishta – INC Kailash Singh Dev – BJD Rana Nag – BSP Kalikesh Singh Deo BJD leading

Constituency: Cuttack

2014 winner: Bhartruhari Mahatab-BJD

2019 winner: Bhartruhari Mahtab

2019 contestants: Prakash Mishra – BJP Panchanan Kanungo – INC Bhartruhari Mahtab – BJD leading Pramod Kumar Mallick – BSP

Constituency: Dhenkanal

2014 winner: Tathagata Satpathy-BJD

2019 winner: Mahesh Sahu

2019 contestants: Rudra Narayan Pani – BJP Brig K. P. Singhoeo – INC Mahesh Sahu – BJD Pradyumna Kumar Naik – BSP

Constituency: Jagatsinghpur

2014 winner: Kulamani Samal-BJD

2019 winner: Dr. Rajshree Malik

2019 contestants: Bibhuprasad Tarai – BJP Pratima Mallick – INC Dr. Rajshree Malik – BJD

Constituency: Jajpur

2014 winner: Rita Tarai- BJD

2019 winner: Sarmishtha Sethi

2019 contestants: Amiya Mallick – BJP Manas Jena – INC Sarmishtha Sethi – BJD

Constituency: Kalahandi

2014 winner: Arka Keshari Deo -BJD

2019 winner: Basanta Kumar Panda

2019 contestants: Basanta Kumar Panda – BJP Bhakta Charan Das – INC Pushpendra Singh Dev – BJD Premananda Bag – BSP

Constituency: Kandhamal Hemendra

2014 winner: Chandra Singh-BJD

2019 winner: Achyut Samanta

2019 contestants: Mahameghabaham Aira Kharbela Swain – BJP Manoj Kumar Acharya – INC Achyut Samanta – BJD Amir Nayak – BSP

Constituency: Kendrapara

2014 winner: Baijayant Panda -BJD

2019 winner: Anubhav Mohanty

2019 contestants: Baijayant Panda – BJP Dharanidhar Nayak – INC Anubhav Mohanty – BJD

Constituency: Keonjhar

2014 winner: Sakuntala Laguri-BJD

2019 winner: Chandrani Murmu

2019 contestants: Ananta Naik – BJP Fakir Mohan Naik – INC Chandrani Murmu – BJD Durga Chandra Pingua – BSP

Constituency: Koraput

2014 winner: Jhina Hikaka-BJD

2019 winner: Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka

2019 contestants: Jayaram Pangi – BJP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka – INC Kaushalya Hikaka – BJD Bhaskar Mutuka – BSP

Constituency: Mayurbhanj

2014 winner: Rama Chandra Hansdah-BJD

2019 winner: Er Biswesar Tudu

2019 contestants: Er Biswesar Tudu – BJP Debashish Marandi – BJD

Constituency: Nabarangpur

2014 winner: Balabhadra Majhi -BJD

2019 winner: Ramesh Manjhi

2019 contestants: Balabhadra Majhi – BJP Pradeep Kumar Majhi – INC Ramesh Manjhi – BJD Chandradhwaj Majhi – BSP

Constituency: Puri

2014 winner: Pinaki Misra-BJD

2019 winner: Pinaki Mishra-BJD

2019 contestants: Dr. Sambit Patra – BJP trailing Satya Prakash Nayak – INC Pinaki Mishra – BJD leading Nrusingha Charan Das – BSP

Constituency: Sambalpur

2014 winner: Nagendra Kumar Pradhan -BJD

2019 winner: Nitesh Ganga Deb

2019 contestants: Nitesh Ganga Deb – BJP Nalini Pradhan – BJD Mohammed Mustakim – BSP

Constituency: Sundargarh Jual

2014 winner: Juel Oram-BJP

2019 winner: Jual Oram

2019 contestants: Jual Oram – BJP leading George Tirkey – INC trailing Sunita Viswal – BJD

ASSAM Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Assam Autonomous District

2014 winner: Biren Singh Engti – Congress

2019 winner: Horen Singh Bey – BJP

2019 contestants: Horensingh Bey – BJP Biren Singh Engti – INC

Constituency: Barpeta

2014 winner: Siraj Uddin Ajmal-AIUDF

2019 winner: Abdul Khaleq – INC

2019 contestants: Deepak Das – BJP Abdul Khaleq – INC

Constituency: Dhubri

2014 winner: Badruddin Ajmal- AIUDF

2019 winner: Badruddin Ajmal- AIUDF

2019 contestants: Badruddin Ajmal- AIUDF leading Zabed Aslam – BJP Abu Taher Bepari – INC

Constituency: Dibrugarh

2014 winner: Rameswar Teli – BJP

2019 winner: Rameswar Teli – BJP

2019 contestants: Rameswar Teli – BJP Paban Singh Ghatowar – INC

Constituency: Gauhati

2014 winner: Bijoya Chakravarty – BJP

2019 winner: Queen Ojha – BJP

2019 contestants: Queen Ojha – BJP Bobbeeta Sharma – INC

Constituency: Jorhat

2014 winner: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa- BJP

2019 winner: Tapan Gogai – BJP

2019 contestants: Tapan Gogai – BJP Sushanta Borgohain – INC

Constituency: Kaliabor

2014 winner: Gourav Gogoi- Congress

2019 winner: Gaurav Gogoi – INC

2019 contestants: Mani Madhab Mahanta – BJP Gaurav Gogoi – INC leading

Constituency: Karimganj

2014 winner: Radheshyam Biswas – AIUDF

2019 winner: Kripanath Malla – BJP

2019 contestants: Kripanath Malla – BJP Swarup Das – INC

Constituency: Kokrajhar

2014 winner: Naba Kumar Sarania Hira – Independent

2019 winner: Naba Kumar Sarania Hira – Independent

2019 contestants: Pramila Rani Brahma – BJP Sabda Ram Rabha – INC

Constituency: Lakhimpur

2014 winner: Sarbananda Sonowal-BJP

2019 winner: Pradan Baruah – BJP

2019 contestants: Pradan Baruah – BJP Anil Borgohain – INC

Constituency: Mangaldoi

2014 winner: Ramen Deka-BJP

2019 winner: Dilip Saikia – BJP

2019 contestants: Dilip Saikia – BJP Bhubaneswar Kalita – INC

Constituency: Nowgong

2014 winner: Rajen Gohain -BJP

2019 winner: Pradyut BordoloI – INC

2019 contestants: Rupak Sharma – BJP Pradyut BordoloI – INC

Constituency: Silchar

2014 winner: Sushmita Dev -Congress

2019 winner: Rajdeep Roy Bengali – BJP

2019 contestants: Rajdeep Roy Bengali – BJP Sushmita Dev – INC leading

Constituency: Tezpur

2014 winner: Ram Prasad Sarmah-BJP

2019 winner: Pallab Lochan Das – BJP

2019 contestants: Sjt. Pallab Lochan Das – BJP leading Mgvk Bhanu – INC

PUNJAB Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Amritsar

2014 winner: Captain Amarinder Singh- Congress

2019 winner: Gurjit Singh Aujla – INC

2019 contestants: Hardeep Singh Puri – BJP Gurjit Singh Aujla – INC Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal – AAP Daswinder Kaur – PDA

Constituency: Anandpur Sahib

2014 winner: Prem Singh Chandumajra -SAD

2019 winner: Manish Tewari – INC

2019 contestants: Prem Singh Chandumajra – SAD Manish Tewari – INC leading Narinder Singh Shergill – AAP Vikram Singh Sodhi – BSP

Constituency: Bathinda

2014 winner: Harsimrat Kaur Badal-SAD

2019 winner: Harsimrat Kaur Badal – SAD

2019 contestants: Harsimrat Kaur Badal – SAD trailing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring – INC Baljinder Kaur – AAP Sukhpal Singh Khaira – PEP

Constituency: Faridkot

2014 winner: Prof. Sadhu Singh- AAP

2019 winner: Mohammad Sadique

2019 contestants: Gulzar Singh Ranike – SAD Mohd. Sadique – INC Sadhu Singh – AAP Baldev Singh Jaiton – PEP

Constituency: Fatehgarh Sahib

2014 winner: Harinder Singh Khalsa-AAP

2019 winner: Amar Singh – INC

2019 contestants: Darbara Singh Guru – SAD Dr. Amar Singh – INC Bajlinder Singh Chaunda – AAP Manwinder Singh Gaispura – LIP

Constituency: Firozpur

2014 winner: Sher Singh Ghubaya-SAD

2019 winner: Sukhbir Singh Badal – SAD

2019 contestants: Sukhbir Singh Badal – SAD leading Sher Singh Ghubaya – INC Harjinder Singh Kaka – AAP Hansraj Golden – CPI

Constituency: Gurdaspur

2014 winner: Vinod Khanna-BJP

2019 winner: Sunny Deol – BJP

2019 contestants: Sunny Deol – BJP leading Sunil Jakhar – INC trailing Peter Masih Cheeda – AAP Lal Chand – RMP

Constituency: Hoshiarpur

2014 winner: Vijay Sampla-BJP

2019 winner: Som Prakash – BJP

2019 contestants: Sh. Som Prakash – BJP Rajkumar Chabbewal – INC Dr Ravjot Singh – AAP Khushi Ram – BSP

Constituency: Jalandhar

2014 winner: Santokh Singh Chaudhary-Congress

2019 winner: Santokh Singh Chaudhary – INC

2019 contestants: Charanjit Singh Atwal – SAD Santokh Singh Chaudhary – INC Jora Singh – AAP Balwinder Kumar – BSP

Constituency: Khadoor Sahib

2014 winner: Ranjit Singh Brahmpura-SAD

2019 winner: Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa – INC

2019 contestants: Bibi Jagir Kaur – SAD Jasbir Singh Gill Dimpa – INC Manjinder Singh Sidhu – AAP Paramjit Kaur Khalra – PEP

Constituency: Ludhiana

2014 winner: Ravneet Singh Bittu-Congress

2019 winner: Ravneet Singh Bittu-Congress

2019 contestants: Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal – SAD Ravneet Singh Bittu – INC Tejpal Singh – AAP Simarjit Singh Bains – LIP

Constituency: Patiala

2014 winner: Dr. Dharam Vira Gandhi-AAP

2019 winner: Preneet Kaur – INC

2019 contestants: Surjit Singh Rakhra – SAD Preneet Kaur – INC leading Nina Mittal – AAP Dharamvir Gandhi – Pb.

Constituency: Sangrur

2014 winner: Bhagwant Mann-AAP

2019 winner: Bhagwant Mann – AAP

2019 contestants: Parminder Singh Dhindsa – SAD Kewal Singh Dhillon – INC Bhagwant Mann – AAP leading Jasraj Singh Longia – LIP

KERALA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Alappuzha

2014 winner: K C Venugopal-Congress

2019 winner: AM Ariff – CPM

2019 contestants: Shanimol Usman – INC AM Ariff – CPM Dr K S Radhakrishnan – BJP

Constituency: Alathur

2014 winner: P.K.Biju CPM

2019 winner: P.K.Biju CPM

2019 contestants: Ramya Haridas – INC PK Biju – CPM

Constituency: Attingal

2014 winner: Dr.A .Sampath CPM

2019 winner: Adv. Adoor Prakash- Congress

2019 contestants: INC A Sampath – CPM Sobha Surendran – BJP

Constituency: Chalakudy

2014 winner: Innocent -Independent

2019 winner: Benny Behanan – INC

2019 contestants: Benny Behanan – INC Innocent – CPM A N Radhakrishnan – BJP

Constituency: Ernakulam

2014 winner: Prof. K.V. Thomas -Congress

2019 winner: Hibi Eden – INC

2019 contestants: Hibi Eden – INC P Rajeev – CPM Alphonese Kannanthana – BJP

Constituency: Idukki

2014 winner: Adv.Joice George -Independent

2019 winner: Adv.Joice George -Independent

2019 contestants: Dean Kuriakose – INC Joyce George – CPM

Constituency: Kannur

2014 winner: P K Sreemathi Teacher-CPM

2019 winner: K Sudhakaran – INC

2019 contestants: K Sudhakaran – INC PK Sreemathy – CPM C K Padmanabhan – BJP

Constituency: Kasaragod

2014 winner: P Karunakaran-CPM

2019 winner: Rajmohan Unnithan – Congress

2019 contestants: Rajmohan Unnithan – INC KP Satheesh Chandran – CPM Raveesh Thantri Kuntar – BJP

Constituency: Kollam

2014 winner: N.K.Premachandran-RSP

2019 winner: NK Premachandran – RSP

2019 contestants: NK Premachandran – RSP KN Balagopal – CPM

Constituency: Kottayam

2014 winner: Jose K. Mani- KC-M

2019 winner: Thomas Chazikadan- Congress

2019 contestants: Thomas Chazikadan INC VN Vasavan – CPM

Constituency: Kozhikode

2014 winner: M .K Raghavan-Congress

2019 winner: MK Raghavan – Congress

2019 contestants: MK Raghavan – INC A Pradeep Kumar – CPM Adv K P Prakash Babu – BJP

Constituency: Malappuram

2014 winner: E. Ahamed

2019 winner: PK Kunhalikutty – IUML

2019 contestants: PK Kunhalikutty – IUML VP Sanu – CPM Unnikrishnan Master – BJP

Constituency: Mavelikkara

2014 winner: Kodikunnil Suresh -Congress

2019 winner: Kodikunnil Suresh -Congress

2019 contestants: Kodikunnil Suresh – INC Chittayam Gopakumar – CPM

Constituency: Palakkad

2014 winner: M B Rajesh-CPM

2019 winner: M B Rajesh-CPM

2019 contestants: VK Sreekandan – INC MB Rajesh – CPM trailing Shri C Krishnakumar – BJP

Constituency: Pathanamthitta

2014 winner: Anto Antony-Congress

2019 winner: Anto Antony-Congress

2019 contestants: Anto Antony – INC Veena George – CPM K. Surendran – BJP

Constituency: Ponnani

2014 winner: E. T. Mohammed Basheer- IUML

2019 winner: ET Mohammed Basheer – IUML

2019 contestants: ET Mohammed Basheer – IUML Anwar – CPM V T Rema – BJP

Constituency: Thiruvananthapuram

2014 winner: Dr Shashi Tharoor-Congress

2019 winner: Dr Shashi Tharoor-Congress

2019 contestants: Shashi Tharoor – INC leads C Divakaran – CPM Kummanam Rajasekharan – BJP leading

Constituency: Thrissur

2014 winner: C. N. Jayadevan-CPI

2019 winner: TN Prathapan – Congress

2019 contestants: TN Prathapan – INC Rajaji Mathew Thomas – CPM Suresh Gopi – BJP

Constituency: Vadakara

2014 winner: Mullappally Ramachandran-Congress

2019 winner: K Muraleedharan – Congress

2019 contestants: K Muraleedharan – INC P Jayarajan – CPM V K Sajeevan – BJP

Constituency: Wayanad

2014 winner: M I Shanavas-Congress

2019 winner: Rahul Gandhi

2019 contestants: Rahul Gandhi – INC leading PP Suneer – CPM

KARNATAKA Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Bagalkot

2019 winner: Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda-BJP

Constituency: Bangalore central

2019 winner: P.C. Mohan-BJP

Constituency: Bangalore North

2019 winner: D.V Sadananda Gowda-BJP

Constituency: Bangalore Rural

2019 winner: D.K Suresh – Congress

Constituency: Bangalore South

2019 winner: Tejaswi Surya-BJP

Constituency: Belgaum

2019 lead: Angadi Suresh Channabasappa–BJP

Constituency: Bellary

2019 winner: B. Sreeramulu-BJP

Constituency: Bidar

2019 winner: Bhagwanth Khuba-BJP

Constituency: Bijapur

2019 winner: Ramesh Jigajinagi BJP

Constituency: Chamarajanagar

2019 winner: Srinivasa Prasad – BJP

Constituency: Chikkballapur

2019 winner: B N Bache Gowda – BJP

Constituency: Chikkodi

2019 winner: Anna Saheb Jolle – BJP

Constituency: Chitradurga

2019 winner: A Narayana Swamy – BJP

Constituency: Dakshina Kannada

2019 winner: Nalin Kumar Kateel-BJP

Constituency: Davanagere

2019 lead: G M Siddeshwara-BJP

Constituency: Dharwad

2019 winner: Pralhad Joshi-BJP

Constituency: Gulbarga

2019 winner: Dr Umesh Jadhav – BJP

Constituency: Hassan

2019 winner: Prajwal Revanna – JDS

Constituency: Haveri

2019 winner: Shivkumar Chanabasappa Udasi – BJP

Constituency: Kolar

2019 winner: S. Muniswamy – BJP

Constituency: Koppal

2019 winner: Karadi Sanganna Amarappa-BJP

Constituency: Mandya

2019 winner: Sumalatha Ambareesh -IND

Constituency: Mysore

2019 winner: Prathap Simha- BJP

Constituency: Raichur

2019 winner: Raja Amresh Nayak – BJP

Constituency: Shimoga

2019 winner: B Y Raghavendra – BJP

Constituency: Tumkur

2019 winner: G S Basavaraju – BJP

Constituency: Udupi Chikmagalur

2019 winner: Shobha Karandlaje-BJP

Constituency: Uttara Kannada

2019 winner: Anantkumar Hegde-BJP

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Dadra & Nagar Haveli

2019 winner: Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai–Independent

DAMAN AND DIU Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Daman & Diu

2019 winner: Patel Lalubhai Babubhai-BJP

LAKSHADWEEP Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Lakshadweep

2019 winner: Mohammed Faizal PP-NCP

MANIPUR Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Inner Manipur

2019 lead: Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh- BJP

Constituency: Outer Manipur

2019 winner: Lorho S Pfoze-NPF

PUDUCHERRY Lok Sabha General Election results 2019 complete list of winners

Constituency: Puducherry

2019 winner: V. Vaithilingam -I