Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections results 2019: Congress's Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, NCP president Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena's Anandrao Vithoba Adsul were among the top contenders in the 17th Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP-led NDA has again stormed into power. Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2019 were held in 4 phases i.e. April 11 for 7 seats, April 18 for 10 seats, April 23 for 14 seats and April 29 for 17 seats. The key contest in the state is between the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) who are contesting in alliance with the regional parties. UPA led by Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) whereas the NDA consisted of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena.

The prominent candidates from the state include former chief ministers Congress Ashok Chavan (Nanded), Sushilkumar Shinde (Solapur), Nationalist Congress Party’s Supriya Sule, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Pritam Munde (Beed) and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar (Solapur). BJP stalwarts Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Hansraj Ahir, Subhash Bhamre and Anant Gite and two Congress loyalists – Ashok Chavan and Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Here is the list of winners of Maharastra:

Ahmadnagar: Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) Akola: Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao (BJP) Amravati:Navnit Ravi Rana (Independent) Aurangabad: Imtiaz Jaleel Syed (AIMIM) Baramati: Supriya Sule (NCP) Beed: Pritam Gopinathrao Munde (BJP) Bhandara-gondiya: Sunil Baburao Mendhe (BJP) Bhiwandi: Kapil Moreshwar Patil (BJP) Buldhana: Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao (Shiv Sena) Chandrapur: Balubhai alias Suresh Narayan Dhanorkar (INC) Dhule: Bhamre Subhash Ramrao (BJP) Dindori: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (BJP) Gadchiroli-Chimur: Ashok Mahadeorao Nete (BJP) Hatkanangle: Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane (Shiv Sena) Hingoli: Hemant Patil (Shiv Sena) Jalgaon: Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil (BJP) Jalna: Danve Raosaheb Dadarao (BJP) Kalyan: Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Kolhapur: Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik (Shiv Sena) Latur: Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare (BJP) Madha: Ranjeetsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar (BJP) Maval: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Shiv Sena) Mumbai South: Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena) Mumbai North: Gopal Shetty (BJP) Mumbai North central: Poonam Mahajan (BJP) Mumbai North East: Manoj Kotak (BJP) Mumbai North West: Gajanan Kirtikar (Shiv Sena) Mumbai South Central: Rahul Ramesh Shewale (Shiv Sena) Nagpur: Nitin Jairam Gadkari (BJP) Nanded: Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar (BJP) Nandurbar: Dr Heena Vijaykumar Gavit (BJP) Nashik: Godse Hemant Tukaram (Shiv Sena) Osmanabad: Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias pawan Rajenimbalkar (Shiv Sena) Palghar: Rajendra Dhedya Gavit (Shiv Sena) Parbhani: Jadhav Sanjay Haribhau (Shiv Sena) Pune: Girish Bhalchandra Bapat (BJP) Raigad: Tatkare Sunil Dattatray (NCP) Ramtek: Krupal Balaji Tumane (Shiv Sena) Ratnagiri-sindhudurg: Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena) Raver: Khadse Raksha Nikhil (BJP) Sangli: Sanjaykaka Patil (BJP) Satara: Shrimant Ch. Udayanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsole (NCP) Shirdi: Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande (Shiv Sena) Shirur: Amol Ramsing Kolhe (NCP) Solapur: Jai Sidheshwar Shivachary Mahaswamiji (BJP) Thane: Rajan Baburao Vichare (Shiv Sena) Wardha: Ramdas Chandrabhanji Tadas (BJP) Yavatmal-Washim: Bhavana Pundlikrao Gawali (Shiv Sena)

Here are the Lok Sabha Maharashtra results 2019 Live updates:

Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne of Shiv Sena wins Maval against NCP’s Parth Ajit Pawar: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne of Shiv Sena wins Maval against NCP’s Parth Ajit Pawar. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Appa Alias Shrirang Chandu Barne of SS won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 1,57,397 votes which was 13.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

BJP’s Manoj Kotak, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Ramesh Shewale win from Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central: BJP’s Manoj Kotak, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Ramesh Shewale win from Mumbai North East, Mumbai South Central against Congress candidates Patil Sanjay Dina and Eknath. M. Gaikwad.

BJP’s Heena Vijaykumar Gavit wins Nandurbar seat against Congress’s K. C. Padavi: Heena Gavit of the BJP has won the Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra by defeating her nearest Congress rival K C Padvi by a margin of 95,629 votes.

NCP candidate Supriya Sule wins from Baramati against BJP’s Kanchan Rahul Kool: NCP candidate Supriya Sule from Baramati secured over 650,000 votes, while her BJP rival, Kanchan R. Kool, scored over 493,000 votes. This makes Supriya Sule-Pawar, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the first winner.



BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to repeat 2014 like achievement: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to repeat 2014 like an achievement in Maharastra. The Congress-NCP alliance combine is leading in 5 seats. Union ministers and BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre are leading.

I accept people’s decision but this is also a fact that people had their doubts about EVMs. Congress had performed really well in Rajiv Gandhi’s time, but nobody doubted elections then, same when Atal Bihari Vajpayee won, tweets Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar.

BJP’s Nitin Gadkari, Subhash Bhamre leading; Congress stalwarts Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan trailing: Union ministers and BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre are leading over their nearest rivals in Maharashtra while Congress stalwarts Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan are trailing, as per the trends available so far.

BJP-Shiv Sena combine leads in 44 seats, NCP in 3 seats: The BJP-Shiv Sena combine was ahead in 44 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, appeared to have got an unassailable lead in around half a dozen seats, as per trends are available so far. BJP is heading in 24 and Sena 20 seats.

BJP-Shiv Sena alliance eye another sweep, BJP’s Gopal Shetty leading Urmila Matondkarover: BJP’s Gopal Shetty is leading against Congress’s Urmila Matondkar. IN Nagpur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is leading by over 33,000 votes against Nana Patole of Congress.

BJP-Shiv Sena eye another sweep: NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Parth Ajit Pawar is trailing by more than 1.35 lakh votes in Maval Lok Sabaha seat. He is trailing behind Shiv Sena’s Shiran Appa Chandu Barne.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is ahead in 41 seats in Maharashtra while the Congress-NCP combine is leading in six constituencies. Initial trends suggested Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Subhash Bhamre were leading in Nagpur and Dhule, respectively.

Congress’ Urmila Matondkar trailing behind BJP’s Gopal Shetty: Gopal Shetty is leading in the Mumbai North constituency with 67,660 votes while Urmila Matondkar is leading with 20,544 votes. The Congress office nerar the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus ( CST) railway station in Mumbai wore a deserted look as trends showed BJP-Shiv Sena ahead in Maharashtra.

BJP+ leading in 34 seats, Congress+ in 14: BJP+ leading in 34 seats, Congress+ in 14, NCP’s Parth Pawar leads in Maval. Another NCP leader Amol Kolhe leading by 2890 in Shirur Lok Sabha seat. Congress’s Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, NCP president Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena’s Anandrao Vithoba Adsul are also among the top contenders.

BJP+ leading in 25 seats, Congress+ in 5: BJP+ leading in 25 seats, Congress+ in 5 in dream city. The BJP candidates mostly Nitin Gadkari is leading from early morning while Congress’s Urmila Matondkar is trailing in North Mumbai.



A total of 98,430 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for the four-phase polls in the state where counting is taking place at 48 counting centres in 38 locations from 8 am, an election official said. Congress leader Milind Deora is contesting against Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. This year, Mukesh Ambani was seen endorsing Deora, who had lost to Sawant in 2014 after serving as MP for two terms, in 2004 and 2009. The counting of votes in the state is scheduled to commence at 8 am.