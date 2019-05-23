Lok Sabha Odisha Election results 2019 highlights: Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2019 were held in four phases. 3,18,41,171 voters turned up to vote for one of the major parties of Odisha like Biju Janta Party, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Lok Sabha Odisha Election results 2019 highlights: This year, 21 Parliamentary Constituencies participated for 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Odisha. The Election Commission conducted the General Election in four phases to constitute one of the most important democratic practice successfully. Major parties like Biju Janata Dal, Indian National Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party participated in order to win the highest number of seats in India’s 11th largest state in terms of population.

As per Exit Polls which were held on May 19, Biju Janta Party is likely to take over the throne by defeating BJP, Indian National Congress (INC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). According to reports, a total of 3,18,41,171 eligible voters turned up to vote in Odisha out of which 1,63,76,190 are male, 1,54,62,049 female and 2,932 voters of the Third Gender. Odisha is divided into West Odisha, Coastal Odisha, South Odisha.

Here are the Lok Sabha Odisha Election results 2019 highlights:

Odisha Lok Sabha Election results highlights : BJP candidate Sambit Patra was trailing by 11,284 votes from BJD’s Pinaki Misra in Puri LS seat.

: BJP candidate Sambit Patra was trailing by 11,284 votes from BJD’s Pinaki Misra in Puri LS seat. BJD leads: Biju Janta Dal’s Chandra Sekhar Sahu leads with a margin of 89443 in Berhampur while BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra failed to beat Sahu’s number of votes. Also, BJD’s Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak has secured a maximum number of votes as compared to BJP’s Avimanyu Sethi. Mandal has won with a margin of 30100.

Biju Janta Dal’s Chandra Sekhar Sahu leads with a margin of 89443 in Berhampur while BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra failed to beat Sahu’s number of votes. Also, BJD’s Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak has secured a maximum number of votes as compared to BJP’s Avimanyu Sethi. Mandal has won with a margin of 30100. BJP leads in Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi from BJP is leading with a margin of 19129 while BJD leader Arup Mohan Patnaik trails in Bhubaneswar. Bolangir’s Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo from Bhartiya Janta Party is leading with a margin of 9989. Both the Biju Janta Dal Party members failed to impress the voters of Bhubaneswar and Bolangir.

Aparajita Sarangi from BJP is leading with a margin of 19129 while BJD leader Arup Mohan Patnaik trails in Bhubaneswar. Bolangir’s Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo from Bhartiya Janta Party is leading with a margin of 9989. Both the Biju Janta Dal Party members failed to impress the voters of Bhubaneswar and Bolangir. Biju Janta Party’s Pramila Bisoyi from Aska constituency is leading while Bhartiya Janta Party’s Anita Subhadarshini is trailing with a margin of 159012. On the other hand, BJP’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi is leading in Balasore with a margin of 7184 seats. Rabindra Kumar Jena from Biju Janata Dal has failed to impress the voters of Balasore constituency.

Number of Seats: As per the latest trends, Biju Janta Dal is leading with 104 seats while BJP is still on 24 seats. The Indian National Congress is trailing with a massive margin of seats as it has so far secured only 16 seats wherein CPI(M) has only 1 seat in Assembly election.

As per the latest trends, Biju Janta Dal is leading with 104 seats while BJP is still on 24 seats. The Indian National Congress is trailing with a massive margin of seats as it has so far secured only 16 seats wherein CPI(M) has only 1 seat in Assembly election. PM Narendra Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik on his victory in Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading with 9815 votes in Honjili and 11,795 in Bijepur seat. This is for the first time in the political history that Naveen contested from 2 seats. Usually, he contests from Hinjili seat but this time, he also contested from Bijepur in western Odisha as Patnaik’s party witnessed a massive download of vote percentage in the rural polls which were held in 2017 against Bhartiya Janta Party.

Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing

him the very best for the next term. ଓଡିଶାରେ ପୁଣିଥରେ ବିଜୟ ପାଇଁ ନବୀନ ବାବୁଙ୍କୁ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଆଗାମୀ ଶାସନକାଳ ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଅଜସ୍ର ଶୁଭେଛା । @Naveen_Odisha — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019