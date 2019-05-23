Lok Sabha Odisha Election results 2019 highlights: This year, 21 Parliamentary Constituencies participated for 17th Lok Sabha Election 2019 in Odisha. The Election Commission conducted the General Election in four phases to constitute one of the most important democratic practice successfully. Major parties like Biju Janata Dal, Indian National Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party participated in order to win the highest number of seats in India’s 11th largest state in terms of population.
As per Exit Polls which were held on May 19, Biju Janta Party is likely to take over the throne by defeating BJP, Indian National Congress (INC) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). According to reports, a total of 3,18,41,171 eligible voters turned up to vote in Odisha out of which 1,63,76,190 are male, 1,54,62,049 female and 2,932 voters of the Third Gender. Odisha is divided into West Odisha, Coastal Odisha, South Odisha.
Here are the Lok Sabha Odisha Election results 2019 highlights:
- Odisha Lok Sabha Election results highlights: BJP candidate Sambit Patra was trailing by 11,284 votes from BJD’s Pinaki Misra in Puri LS seat.
- BJD leads: Biju Janta Dal’s Chandra Sekhar Sahu leads with a margin of 89443 in Berhampur while BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra failed to beat Sahu’s number of votes. Also, BJD’s Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak has secured a maximum number of votes as compared to BJP’s Avimanyu Sethi. Mandal has won with a margin of 30100.
- BJP leads in Bhubaneswar: Aparajita Sarangi from BJP is leading with a margin of 19129 while BJD leader Arup Mohan Patnaik trails in Bhubaneswar. Bolangir’s Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo from Bhartiya Janta Party is leading with a margin of 9989. Both the Biju Janta Dal Party members failed to impress the voters of Bhubaneswar and Bolangir.
- Biju Janta Party’s Pramila Bisoyi from Aska constituency is leading while Bhartiya Janta Party’s Anita Subhadarshini is trailing with a margin of 159012. On the other hand, BJP’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi is leading in Balasore with a margin of 7184 seats. Rabindra Kumar Jena from Biju Janata Dal has failed to impress the voters of Balasore constituency.
- Number of Seats: As per the latest trends, Biju Janta Dal is leading with 104 seats while BJP is still on 24 seats. The Indian National Congress is trailing with a massive margin of seats as it has so far secured only 16 seats wherein CPI(M) has only 1 seat in Assembly election.
- PM Narendra Modi congratulates Naveen Patnaik on his victory in Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leading with 9815 votes in Honjili and 11,795 in Bijepur seat. This is for the first time in the political history that Naveen contested from 2 seats. Usually, he contests from Hinjili seat but this time, he also contested from Bijepur in western Odisha as Patnaik’s party witnessed a massive download of vote percentage in the rural polls which were held in 2017 against Bhartiya Janta Party.
- BJD likely to win: BJD is leading from 102 Assembly seats while the BJP is leading from 26 seats with the Congress leading in 15 seats in Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2019. A close contest between BJD and BJP in parliamentary seats wherein BJD has bagged 11 seats and the BJP is with just 10 seats.
- BJD to beat BJP: BJD is leading in 100 seats while the BJP is leading in 26 seats in Odisha Assembly Election 2019. Well, BJD is leading in both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats. Currently, BJD is leading with 12 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP in on 8 and Congress in 1, as per the trends.
- Close battle between BJD and BJP: Biju Janta Dal Party and Bhartiya Janata Party are giving each other a tough fight in the Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2019 while BJD is already leading with good digits in the Odisha Assembly constituencies.
- BJD leads: Will Biju Janta Party win the highest Lok Sabha seats? As per trends, there is a close battle between BJP and BJD in the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha. The BJD party is currently leading with 16 seats while BJP has managed to gain an advantage of 5 seats.
- BJP to defeat BJP: BJD leads with 5 Lok Sabha seats while the BJP has a lead in 3 of the 21 Parliamentary seats in the state. Wherein, BJD’s Naba Kishore Das is leading in Jharauguda while Senior BJP leader KV Singh Deo trailing in Patnagarh.
- Assembly Results: Mukesh Pal from BJD is leading in Pallahara assembly seat by 73 votes while Odisha assembly Speaker Pradip is trailing in Boudh and Nityananda Gond of Bhartiya Janta Party is leading in Umerkote.
- NDA crosses 272: NDA leads with 272 in the Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2019. In the meanwhile, BJDis leading with 6 assembly constituencies while the BJP and Congress could manage to lead with only two assembly seats each in the respective constituencies.
- BJP leads in Balangir: BJP is leading in Balangir Lok Sabha constituency of Odisha while Congress takes over the Nabarangpur parliamentary constituency. The fight in Bhubaneswar is mainly between Aparajita Sarangi from BJP and Arup Patnaik from BJD.
- Counting Process: Each counting centre in Odisha has been equipped with 15 tables out of which seven tables are for counting of votes of Lok Sabha seats and seven others for counting of Assembly seats. A table for counting of postal ballots has been set up at the counting site.
- Manoj Sena from Congress was shot at by an unidentified: Congress leader Manoj Sena on Wednesday i.e. May 22, was shot at by an unidentified assailant. He is currently undergoing treatment in Bhubaneswar’s hospital. He contested from Aska Assembly seat.
- Odisha Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 counting time: The counting will happen in the presence of the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency and candidates and their agents. The counting of Lok Sabha Election 2019 for Odisha state is likely to begin at 8.00 am. Soon after the counting, the RO will announce the Lok Sabha Election Result 2019.
- Odisha party leaders on Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Bhartiya Janta Party president Basanta Panda was noted saying that the writing on the wall is clear. Apart from contributing a substantial number of MPs from the state to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hands, the BJP will form the government in the state and work towards its promise of a New Odisha.