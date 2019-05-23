Lok Sabha election West Bengal results 2019 complete list of winners: West Bengal has a total of 42 seats in Lok Sabha. In 2014, the Trinamool Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held high voltage poll meetings in the state. Amit Shah’s roadshow was marred by violence and destruction after the statue of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was destroyed in a college in north Kolkata.

The Election Commission also ordered the end of campaigning before the last day in the wake of the violence between the BJP and the TMC during Shah’s roadshow.

List Of Declared Winners

Alipurduars-John Barla (BJP)-243989

Arambagh -Aparupa Poddar (TMC)-1142

Asansol-Babul Supriyo (BJP)- 197637

Baharampur-Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC)-80696

Balurghat- Sukanta Majumdar (BJP)-33293

Bangaon-Shantanu Tahakur (BJP)- 111594

Barasat-Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar (TMC)- 109983

Bardhaman Purba-Sunil Kumar Mondal (TMC)-89311

Barrackpore-Arjun Singh (BJP)-14857

Basirhat-Nusrat Jahan Ruhi (INC)-350369

Birbhum- Satabdi Roy (TMC)- 88924

Bishnupur- Khan Saumitra (BJP)- 78047

Bolpur-Asit Kumar Mal (TMC)- 106402

Burdwan – Durgapur- S.S. Ahluwalia- 2439

Cooch Behar- Nisith Pramanik (BJP)- 54231

Darjeeling- Raju Bista (BJP)- 413443

Diamond Harbour- Abhishek Banerjee (TMC)- 390594

Dum Dum- Sougata Ray (TMC)- 53002

Ghatal- Adhikari Deepak (TMC)- 107973

Hooghly- Locket Chatterjee (BJP)- 73362

Howrah- Prasun Banerjee (TMC)- 103695

Jadavpur- Mimi Chakraborty (TMC)- 295239

Jalpaiguri- Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy (BJP)- 184004

Jangipur-Khalilur Rahaman (TMC)-245782

Jhargram- Kunar Hembram (BJP)- 11767

Joynagar-Pratima Mondal (TMC)-316775

Kanthi- Adhikari Sisir (TMC)-111668

Kolkata Dakshin-Mala Roy (TMC)-155192

Kolkata Uttar-Bandyopadhyay Sudip (TMC)-127095

Krishnanagar- Mahua Moitra (TMC)- 63218

Maldaha Uttar-Khagen Murmu (BJP)-84288

Mathurapur- Choudhary Mohan Jatua (TMC)-203974

Medinipur-Dilip Ghosh (BJP)-88952

Murshidabad- Abu Taher Khan (TMC)- 226417

Purulia- Jyotirmay Singh Mahato (BJP)- 204732

Raiganj- Debasree Chaudhuri (BJP)-60574

Ranaghat- Jagannath Sarkar (BJP)- 233428

Srerampur-Kalyan Banerjee (TMC)- 98536

Tamluk- Adhikari Dibyendu (TMC)- 190165

Uluberia- Sajda Ahmed (TMC)- 215359

Several prominent politicians and actors tried their luck in Lok Sabha elections 2019. In Jadavpur, TMC’s celebrity candidate Mimi Chakraborty is contesting against Anupam Hazra of the BJP. The CPI(M) candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya is also in the fray. From Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan is locking horns with BJP’s Sayantan Basu. The Congress candidate Quazi Abdur Rahim and the Left Front constituent CPI, Pallab Sengupta are also trying their luck.

Sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and considered the number two in the party, is also in the fray from Diamond Harbour seat, where he is pitted against BJP’s Nilanjan Roy.

Here are the highlights of West Bengal Lok Sabha elections 2019:

BJP 4, Trinamool Congress 8, Congress 1 seat, Mimi Chakraborty won from Jadavpur: TMC’s Aparupa Poddar leading by 2209 votes against BJP’s Tapan Kumar Ray in Arambagh. TMC’s Mala Roy defeats BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose by a margin of 155192 votes

Adhikari Deepak (Dev) of TMC wins against BJP’s Bharati Ghosh: Adhikari Deepak (Dev) of TMC wins against BJP’s Bharati Ghosh. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Adhikari Deepak (Dev) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 2,60,891 votes which was 19.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency.

BJP’s Arjun Singh wins from Barrackpore against Dinesh Trivedi: Dinesh Trivedi of TMC lost to BJP candidate Arjun Singh. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dinesh had won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 2,06,773 votes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says Trinamool Congress will hold West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains confident that Trinamool Congress will hold West Bengal. Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan is leading by 3,05,176 votes. Abhishek Banerjee to cross the 300, 000 mark.

Lok Sabha election West Bengal results LIVE updates 2019: Asansol, Cooch Behar, Hooghly among 19 seats where BJP is in lead: The BJP is leading in 19 seats in West Bengal. These are — Alipurduar, Asansol, Balurghat, Bangaon, Bankura, Barrackpore, Bishnupur, Burdwan-Durgapur, Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Malda Dakshin, Malda Uttar, Medinipur, Purulia, Raiganj and Ranaghat.

BJP’s Jyotirmoy Mahato set to win from Purulia, leads by over 77,000 votes: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Purulia seat Jyotirmoy Mahato is all et to win the seat by over 70,000 votes as the leader is trailing by AITC’s Mrigank Mahato

CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted and congratulated winners as the counting is underway for the Lok Sabha polls 2019. Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,” the West Bengal chief minister tweeted.

Trinamool Congress seat tally drops to 23, BJP jumps to 18 seats: The latest figures from the Election Commission show the TMC in the lead in 23 seats, the BJP ahead in 18 seats and the Congress only in Berhampore. CM Mamata Banerjee’s party had won 34 seats in the last general election and the BJP only two.

Babul Supriyo set to repeat 2014 victory, leads with over 50k votes: Union minister Babul Supriyo had won the seat by a margin of 70,000 votes. It was an unexpected result as the party and its candidates had been unable to post-election agents at every booth.

Shantanu Thakur (BJP) leads in Bangaon by over 25,000 votes. CM Mamata Banerjee jolted as BJP leads in 16 seats for the first time in the TMC ruling state. The state was recently banned by EC for campaigning after the violence hit the streets during the Amit Shah roadshow.

BJP shocker to Trinamool Congress in various seats: Abhishek Banerjee is leading with 32,548 votes from Diamond Harbour after the 7th round. BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said that BJP would have won over 30 seats if TMC had not resorted to violence in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also a song dedicated to Maa Mati Manush. The song according to CM Mamata is special as the counting day for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 in May 23, 2019. The counting is underway in West Bengal.

Trinamool Congress leading in 24 seats, BJP ahead in 17 seats: Trinamool Congress is leading in 23 seats while as the opposition party in the state BJP is leading in 17 states. Babool Supriyo leading over 50,000 votes in Asansol. Subhas Sarkar of BJP is leading by 9,000 votes in Bankura over TMC’s Subrata Mukherjee.

BJP candidate in West Bengal’s Alipurduar constituency has taken an early lead in postal votes. Remember, the BJP is trying to make massive inroads into the state.

Fate of BJP, TMC to be decided today: BJP top brass have instructed their counting agents to gather in one place overnight and reach counting stations under the protection of central forces.

In West Bengal, the Lok Sabha election 2019 was seen as a direct fight between Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi. The fierceness of the contest can be gauged by 83.8 per cent voter turnout, the highest among all states, despite the elections being marred by violence.