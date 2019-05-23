Among key losers from Madhya Pradesh is Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna who has lost to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh who has lost to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur by a huge margin.

The state of Madhya Pradesh went to polls in four phases for 29 seats in Lok Sabha. In the 2014 general election, BJP won 27 of the 29 seats with a vote share of 54.8 per cent, while the Indian National Congress, with 35.4 per cent votes, managed to win just two. There are 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

In the previous Assembly elections, held in 2018, the Indian National Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent. Neck-and-neck in terms of vote share (41.6 per cent), the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was facing anti-incumbency in the state, won 109 seats. The other parties and independent candidates, with a combined vote share of 16.9 per cent, won 7 seats in the state Assembly. At present, Kamal Nath of the Indian National Congress is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s the updated list of winning candidates and awaited ones from 29 constituencies:

Madya Pradesh Lok Sabha election RESULT AWAITED:

Madya Pradesh Lok Sabha election WINNERS 2019