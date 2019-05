Maharashtra 8th Lok Sabha Elections 1984 Winners List: A massive number of seats were secured by Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party could not get into the picture. Indian National Congress bagged 414 seats out of 533 seats and won the elections whereas DP with 30 seats became the second largest party. The year 1984 is also marked historic as it was the first time a regional party came into opposition.

The 8th Lok Sabha Elections turned out to be one of the most important ones in history as it took place right after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Few states also faced delay in elections because of the riots, for example, Assam and Punjab. India was blown after the demise of Indira Gandhi and swept in emotions, leading Congress to enjoy a landslide victory.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Gandhi took over the throne as he became the new Prime Minister of India.

Talking about Maharashtra, Indian National Congress party itself brought 43 seats out of 48 and the rest were bagged by regional parties. While ICS took 2 seats away, IND, JNP and PWP bagged 1 seat each. The seats won by Indian National Congress were Ahmednagar, Akola, Amravati, Beed, Bhandara, Bombay North, Bombay North Central, Chandrapur, Dahanu (ST), Dhule (ST), Erandol, Hingoli, Ichalkaranji, Jalgaon, Jalna, Karad, Khed, Kolhapur, Kopargaon, Latur (SC), Malegaon (ST), Mumbai South, Mumbai-North-West, Nanded, Nandurbar (ST), Nashik, Osmanabad (SC), Pandharpur (SC), Parbhani, Pune, Ramtek (SC), Ratnagiri, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Thane, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal.

In the year 1984, the size of the electorate in Maharashtra had risen up to 36359537 out of which 17796003 were women and 18563534 were men. The voter turnout had improved and touched 61.75% which was better than many other states of India. Out of the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra, 41 were under the General category. 3 were under SC and 4 were under ST.