Nagaland Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: KL Chishi, Hayithung Tungoe. The 2019 General Elections were held between April 2019 to May 2019 in India. In total two candidates have contested for a single constituency in Nagaland. The elections in Nagaland took place in the first phase on April 11. The key issues which can hinder the election result are Citizenship Bill and the solutions of the Naga peace talks.

Nagaland, which formed on December 1, 1963, has a single parliamentary constituency. The constituency went to polls on April 11, 2019, in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019. In total two candidates are contesting for a single constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The key players in the elections are–Congress candidate K L Chishi and National People’s Party candidate Hayithung Tungoe are currently contesting the elections.

Meanwhile, the key issues which can affect the current elections in Nagaland are– Citizenship Bill which got terminated in February and the final solutions of the Naga peace talks. Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party which is a member of the alliance at center and state both, supports the citizenship amendment bill, while the other ruling partner Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is in favor of the bill and believes that the bill is not an issue for the polls. However, the party that forms the next government will take up further decisions for the bill in the state.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 37 prominent members submitted their resignation to BJP President of Nagaland Temjen Imna and further stated the reason that they can’t stand with the principles and the Hindutva policy of BJP. In the letter, the members quoted a number of reasons for their resignation including their disappointment for the delay in the final agreement on Naga political issue and Frame Agreement 2015.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Naga People’s Front candidate Neiphiu Rio represented the entire constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha elections. Rio won 713,372 votes with a margin of 400, 225 votes.

Meanwhile, K L Chishi is an Indian politician from the Indian National Congress, who was also the chief founder of Nationalist Democratic Movement, which is a political party in Nagaland. Chishi is the richest candidate in the whole state with the assets worth Rs 36 crore. He was also the Chief Minister of Nagaland but due to some reasons he could only serve for 28 days and resigned in 1990. Earlier, Chishi was a member of Congress but left the party and joined BJP. After which, in the year 2018, Chishi rejoined Indian National Congress.

Nagaland 2019 schedule:

Date of Notification: March 18

Last Date for filing the nomination: March 25

Scrutiny of Nominations: March 26

Last date for withdrawal of the nominations: March 28

Polling Date: April 11

Result: May 23



