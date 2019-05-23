Punjab Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: Inc, BJP, BSP, CPI, NCP, Congress, Sad, Aap, who will win? A triangular contest between the SAD-BJP alliance, the Congress, and the AAP, transformed into a four-cornered battle soon after People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) fielded its candidates on a few seats. However, the battle is still a neck to neck contest between the Congress and SAD-BJP alliance. The key constituencies that hold a key position in the fray, includes Bathinda, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala and Gurdaspur of candidate names Sunny Deol BJP, Sunil Jakhar Congress, Amritsar Hardeep Singh Puri Gurjeet Singh Aujla,Captain Amarinder Singh, Parneet Kaur

Punjab Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: The Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Punjab took place in the seventh and final phase of the polls i.e; May 19, 2019. A total of 278 candidates are in the fray 13 parliamentary seats in the state. The key political parties in the state include the Congress, SAD-BJP alliance and the AAP. The three parties, in the entire period of Lok Sabha polls 2019, claimed that their respective party was confident of winning all the 13 Lok Sabha seats. The political pundits, however, denied each party’s claims and noted that none of the party was in the state to win an absolute majority in Punjab, adding people in the state does not support a single party.

Earlier a triangular contest between the SAD-BJP alliance, the Congress, and the AAP, transformed into a four-cornered battle soon after People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) fielded its candidates on a few seats. However, the battle is still a neck to neck contest between the Congress and SAD-BJP alliance. The key constituencies that hold a key position in the fray, includes Bathinda, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala and Gurdaspur.

Most of the people agree here that the saffron party made the battle of Gurdaspur engrossing as the party announced the name of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol to contest for the constituency. Sunny Deol was pitted against the sitting MP and state Congress president Sunil Jakhar.

Except for that, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD-BJP alliance vied for the Bathinda constituency against Congress’ Amarinder Raja Warring, AAP’s Baljinder Kaur and PDA’s Sukhpal Singh Khaira.

Harsimrat Kaur’s husband SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal contested from Ferozpur, the Akali bastion. He took on Congress’ sitting MP Sher Singh Ghubaya who recently defected to the party.

Former union minister and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Parneet Kaur was pitted against sitting MP Dharamvir Gandhi who is contesting as a PDA candidate this time.