Sikkim Assembly Election results Live updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats. Simultaneously, the election body will also announce results for 8 legislative assembly seats of Sikkim. Polling for the assembly seats were held on April 11. The state has one Lok Sabha seat and 32 Assembly seat. Key parties in Sikkim’s politics are SDF, SKM, Congress and Humro Sikkim Party (HSP).

All eyes will be on CM Chamling who looking forward to continue the sixth term in office. In 2014, incumbent Pawan Kumar Chamling’s Sikkim Democratic Front had managed to win 22 seats. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and on Wednesday, Chamling met PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers.

Here are the live updates for Sikkim Assembly Election results: