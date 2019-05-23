Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a magnificent victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019. According to the results, BJP has crossed 300-mark alone and NDA is close to 350-mark.

The counting of votes is underway for the 17th Lok Sabha election, and it seems like Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the power with a thumping majority for the second time. According to the trends, BJP will secure more than 300 seats alone and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to secure near 340 seats. Looking at PM Narendra Modi’s major victory, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted and congratulated the BJP stalwart.

Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Tweet said, Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! Sri Lanka looks forward to work closely with him.

Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 23, 2019

President of Sri Lanka has also extended his good wished to PM Narendra Modi. In a Tweet, Maithripala Sirisena said, Congratulations to Mr Modi on victory. The people of India have re-endorsed his leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.

It looks like the Modi wave is still effective and people of the nation have rewarded PM Narendra Modi for his hard work. According to the latest trends, BJP-led NDA is leading in 342 parliamentary seats. 527 constituencies, BJP+ is leading in 282, while INC+ is leading in 51, DMK in 22, AITC in 22, YSRC in 24 and Shivsena in 19 constituencies.

On the Varanasi seat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading with a big margin of 1,83,186 votes. He is followed by Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav and Congress candidate Ajay Rai.