Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar has hit back at trolls who were saying that all candidates have lost for whom she campaigned.

As the trends for Lok Sabha elections results started coming in favour of BJP, social media users started trolling actor Swara Bhaskar and Prakash Raj. Bhaskar had campaigned for 6 candidates and unfortunately, all of them are trailing in the result trends. Targetting Swara Bhaskar, some social media users said, 4 candidates for whom she did promotions, all of them are losing.

Taking a dig, a Twitter user said, where are their chamchas?? Dhruv Rathee, Swara Bhaskar and some others ?? Kahan ho???

Swara bhaskar after exit poll😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6hunNv5WSJ — Danny (@HemantG55813078) May 21, 2019

😝 and where are their chamchas?? Dhruv Rathee, Swara Bhaskar and some others ?? Kahan ho??? pic.twitter.com/t4CwFl9V5P — Priya Lakkol (@priya_lakkol) May 23, 2019

Hitting back at troll, Swara asked Lok Sabha Election 2019 was all about. Who #SwaraBhasker campaigned for!!!! She told memers to get at least their facts right before targetting someone. She added that she had campaigned for 6 candidates, not 4.

Yes, because #LokSabhaEelctions2019 was all about. Who #SwaraBhasker campaigned for!!!! And btw guys it was 6 candidates.. At least get your facts right when you are gloating! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾❣️❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/bpRp8ftcuO — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 23, 2019

She had campaigned for 6 leaders, namely JNU friend and Begusarai’s CPM candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, CPM candidate Amra Ram, AAP’s Atishi Marlena, Dilip Pandey and Raghav Chadha.

While campaigning for Kanhaiya Kumar, she had coined the slogan “Jai Hind! Jai Bheem! Lal Salaam!”. As per the latest trends, Kanhaiya Kumar is trailing to BJP’s Giriraj Singh by almost 2 lakh votes.

Sawar Bhaskar had promoted for AAP leader Atishi Marlena against cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Congress heavyweight Arvinder Singh Lovely. In Madhya Pradesh, actor had campaigned for senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who also lost to BJP’s Sadhvi Pragya by over 1 lakh.

Another CPM candidate Amra Ram who contested from Sikar in Rajasthan who also faced a defeat.