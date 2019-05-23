The state is dominated by two Dravidian parties - the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Tamil Nadu 17th Lok Sabha election results: Complete list of winners: With 39 Lok Sabha seats, Tamil Nadu has seen battles that have delivered dramatic rises and shocking defeats. The state is dominated by two Dravidian parties – the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Both national parties- Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are both part of alliances led by AIADMK and DMK in the state.

Earlier, the ruling party in the state AIADMK had announced a mega alliance with the national party, BJP. While it was agreed that the AIADMK will contest from 27 seats and BJP from five, PMK was allotted seven parliamentary constituencies.

As per the exit poll, the AIADMK will get a vote share of about 35 per cent as compared to 2014 general elections. The DMK will get around 52 per cent vote share, 18 percentage points higher than in 2014. The alliance, which includes the Congress and other smaller parties, will win about 34 to 38 seats.