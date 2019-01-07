Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the Narendra government for approving 10% reservation for the economically weaker section. Mamata Banerjee asked the Narendra Modi-led BJP government that were are the jobs that they had promised during the Lok Sabha election 2014 campaign. She also accused the government of cheating and ditching unemployed youth of the country.

The Union Cabinet on Monday passed 10 per cent quota for Economically Backward Class in a bid to ensure their reservation in educational institutes and government jobs. West Bengal CM lashed out at the Narendra government for approving 10% reservation for the economically weaker section. The TMC chief accused the saffron party of cheating the people and ditching unemployed youth of the nation.

The Congress, on the other hand, was not too amused with the announcement as several Congress leaders condemned the BJP-led Central government for being opportunistic in the wake of the fast-approaching 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

WB CM on 10% reservation approved by Cabinet for economically weaker upper castes:My question is,in the name of elections can a govt cheat people or ditch unemployed youth?They've to clarify whether it will be implemented or not and if it is constitutionally&legally valid or not pic.twitter.com/l2XnYbhd4s — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the government saying merely 100 days are left for elections and Mr Narendra Modi now remembers the economically weaker section. Surjewala went on to say that the Centre accepted in the Parliament that there are 24 lakh vacant posts which have not been filled by the Modi government.

However, the Congress leader cleared that, “We are in favour of reservation in jobs, but the youth is asking when will they get the jobs.”

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat ridiculed the BJP government saying “Bohot der kar di meherbaan aane mein“. He added that the decision has come when the elections are around the corner. “No matter what they do, what jumlas they give, nothing is going to save this government,” said Mr Rawat.

The General elections to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha will be held between April and May 2019. The elections can be held earlier as well if the Council of Ministers recommends dissolution of the current Lok Sabha to the President. However, the government has announced the elections will be conducted as per schedule.

Read More