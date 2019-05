15th Lok Sabha Elections Uttar Pradesh: The Lok Sabha elections 2009 in Uttar Pradesh were held from April 16 to May 13. The elections took place in five phases for 80 Lok Sabha seats. Bahujan Samaj Party was in the power during the elections while party chief Mayawati was the Chief Minister of the state. The results were declared on May 16, 2009.

Uttar Pradesh 15th Lok Sabha Election results, winners list: The Lok Sabha elections 2009 in Uttar Pradesh were held from April 16 to May 13. The elections took place in five phases for 80 Lok Sabha seats. Bahujan Samaj Party was in the power during the elections while party chief Mayawati was the Chief Minister of the state. The results were declared on May 16, 2009. The state contested in all the five phases of the 2009 polls. The Indian National Congress (INC), National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Fourth Front were the front-runners in the league.

The first phase of the elections took place on April 18, 2018, for 16 constituencies. The second, third, fourth and last phase of the elections took place on April 23, April 30, May 7 and May 13 respectively. NDA had parties including Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Rashtriya Lok Dal, however, the Fourth Front was constituted of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The 2009 Lok Sabha election results sent ripples in the political spectrum as the national parties did extremely well as compared to the regional parties. In 2009, the Congress had won 21 seats, BSP won 20 seats, BJP won 20 seats while the SP won most of the seats i.e. 23.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had won the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency and has been winning the seat for the last three years. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat while former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav won the Kanauj constituency. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityaraj had won from the Gorakhpur constituency.