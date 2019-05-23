West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: Dilip Ghosh, Locket chaterjee, Satabdi Roy, Sougata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Adhir Ranjan, Chowdhury, Deepa Dasmunshi: Several prominent politicians and actors are trying their luck in Lok Sabha elections 2019 in West Bengal. Mimi Chakraborty, Anupam Hazra, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Nusrat Jahan, Quazi Abdur Rahim, Sayantan Basu, Abhishek Banerjee are in the fray.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners updating live: Dilip Ghosh, Locket chaterjee, Satabdi Roy, Sougata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Adhir Ranjan, Chowdhury, Deepa Dasmunshi: West Bengal has a total of 42 seats in Lok Sabha. In 2014, the Trinamool Congress emerged as the single largest party in the state. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee held high voltage poll meetings in the state. Amit Shah’s roadshow was marred by violence and destruction after the statue of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was destroyed in a college in north Kolkata.

The Election Commission also ordered the end of campaigning before the last day in the wake of the violence between the BJP and the TMC during Shah’s roadshow.

Several prominent politicians and actors are trying their luck in Lok Sabha elections 2019. In Jadavpur, TMC’s celebrity candidate Mimi Chakraborty is contesting against Anupam Hazra of the BJP. The CPI(M) candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya is also in the fray. From Basirhat Lok Sabha seat, TMC candidate Nusrat Jahan is locking horns with BJP’s Sayantan Basu. The Congress candidate Quazi Abdur Rahim and the Left Front constituent CPI, Pallab Sengupta are also trying their luck.

Sitting MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and considered the number two in the party, is also in the fray from Diamond Harbour seat, where he is pitted against BJP’s Nilanjan Roy.

Here are the LIVE updates of West Bengal Lok Sabha elections 2019: