West Bengal Lok Sabha election results 2019: Indian General Elections 2019 in West Bengal were conducted in all seven phases to elect candidates from 42 constituencies and constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The political parties in the fray are Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and Communist Party Of India (Marxist).

As India awaits the verdict of Indian General Elections 2019, which will constitute 17th Lok Sabha, West Bengal is one of the most crucial states in the prime focus of political actors and analysts. The reason behind its prime importance is also the fact that West Bengal is the third largest state in India after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. In the contest for 42 Lok Sabha seats, the key players in the upcoming elections in West Bengal are Narendra Modi-led BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress followed by Indian National Congress and Left Front.

Amid war of words between the two leaders during, the election commission announced the completion of campaigning a day earlier in the state. The decision was taken after Amit Shah’s roadshow in West Bengal, which witnessed clashes between TMC and BJP student wing workers and a statue of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was also vandalised. Soon after the incident, contesting claims were made by both the parties. Violence was also reported on the last day of polling in West Bengal.

TMC Candidates in the fray this year are Rupali Biswas from Krishnanagar constituency, Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur constituency, Bengali actor Nushrat Jahan from Bashirhat seat.

BJP, on the other hand, has fielded former TMC MLA Arjun Singh from Barrackpur constituency, former TMC MP Soumitra Kha from Bisnupur constituency, former TMC MP Anupam Hazra from Jadavpur constituency, former CPM MLA Khagen Murmu from Malda Uttar (North) constituency, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh from Mednipur constituency, BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu from Basihat constituency, former BJP state president Rahul Sinha from Kolkata Uttar (North) constituency and Union minister Babul Supriyo from Asansol constituency.

Congress has fielded all four winners of 2014 Lok Sabha contest in West Bengal from the same constituencies, i.e Mausam Noor from Maldaha Uttar, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury from Maldaha Dakshin, Abhijit Mukherjee from Jangipur and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Bahrampur.

Previously in 2014 Indian General Elections, Trinamool Congress won 34 seats with a vote share of 39.79%, Indian National Congress secured 4 seats with a vote share of 9.69% and BJP secured 2 seats with a vote share of 17.02%. With this, Communist Party Of India (Marxist), which stayed in power for 30 years in West Bengal, secured 2 seats in 2014.