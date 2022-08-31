Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Anna Hazare’s letter on liquor policy: Kejriwal claims, People ‘firing from Hazare’s shoulder’

Simran Turak
By Simran Turak
In response to social activist, Anna Hazare’s petition on Delhi’s liquor policy, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed Tuesday that people were “firing from his shoulder.”

Hazare wrote to his former protégé Kejriwal, alleging that after entering politics, he had “forgotten his own ideals” after joining politics and said he was “drunk on power”.

Hazare stated in his book ‘Swaraj’ that he intended to remind Kejriwal of his earlier stand on liquor. He continued by saying that the Delhi government’s approach might have increased alcohol use and sales while also raising the likelihood of corruption. All of this, according to Hazare, would be detrimental to the public interest.

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who manages the Excise portfolio, and former AAP members Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan, and Kumar Vishwas, were part of Hazare’s historic India Against Corruption movement, which demanded the formation of a Lokpal in 2011. When the decision was taken to form a party, Hazare was not on deck.

Responding to Hazare’s letter, Kejriwal said Tuesday, “Whenever they (Kejriwal’s rivals) say something and the people do not listen to them, they bring someone forth. During Punjab elections, they said Kejriwal is a terrorist. When people started laughing at them, they brought Kumar Vishwas forward and made him say it. Now they are saying there is a scam in the excise policy, the CBI has not found anything and has given an informal clean chit. The people are not listening to them so they are now firing from Anna Hazare’s shoulder. This is politics.”

