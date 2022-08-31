Arunachal Mountaineer Tapi Mra goes missing from Mount Kyarisatam

- Advertisement -

Tapi Mra, the first Arunachal mountaineer to climb Mount Everest, and his assistant Niku Dao have been missing for the past seven days during an expedition trip to Mount Khyarisattam.

Speaking to the media, Arunachal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Mama Natung said, “They are missing for the past seven days. We have called Indian Army helicopters but the operation has been stopped due to bad weather.”

“We have directed the administration to start the search and rescue operation on foot. We have decided to deploy our Assistant Director with the search and rescue operation team of East Kameng district administration,” Natung said.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern for Tapi Mra’s safety, and the state’s Department of Sports is planning to track him.