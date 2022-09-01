Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Asaduddin Owaisi terms UP madrassas’ survey as mini-NRC

Updated:
Simran Turak
Simran Turak
Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), termed the exercise as a mini-NRC and claimed that the initiative was intended to harass Muslims on Thursday, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered a survey of unrecognised madrassas in the state.

The government of Uttar Pradesh ordered a survey of the state’s unrecognised madrassas on Wednesday in order to gather information about the number of teachers, the curriculum, and the basic amenities offered there, among other.

The state government would perform the survey as required by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in relation to the accessibility of basic facilities to students at madrassas, according to Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari.

“The survey will begin soon,” the minister said on Wednesday.

According to Ansari, details relating the facilities for drinking water, toilets, furniture, and electricity supply will be gathered during the survey. Other details include the name of the madrassa and the institution operating it, whether it is operating in a private or rented building, the number of students studying there, and other details.

He added that information on the madrassa’s teachers, curriculum, source of funding, and relationship with any non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will also be gathered.

It is noteworthy that there are currently 560 government-funded madrassas in Uttar Pradesh out of a total of 16,461 madrassas. For the past six years, the state has not put new madrassas on its grant list.

