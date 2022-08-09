Assam Rifles troops attacked by militant groups, one JCO injured in Arunachal

Nearly a week before the nation’s 75th Independence Day, terrorist groups from across Indo-Myanmar Border opened fire on Assam Rifles soldiers on Tuesday in the Tirap Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Defense PRO of Tezpur.

According to the Defence PRO, the incident occurred when the troops were engaged in increased patrols operations in anticipation of the upcoming Independence Day. One JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) had a minor hand injury. There hasn’t yet been any further injury or damage recorded.

Continued increased surveillance by own forces.