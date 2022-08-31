Tuesday, September 6, 2022

CBI files case against former member of CAT in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a disproportionate assets case against a former member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and his wife on Tuesday.

According to the document acquired by the media, a Preliminary Enquiry into the matter was registered in 2019 against Jog Singh, the then Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal and later the then Member of the Securities Appellate Tribunal, on the allegation that Singh, while serving as Member of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in Mumbai from 2013 to 2018, acquired immovable assets in his name and the names of his wife Shukla Singh and daughter, which are disproportionate.

The claims were verified, and the investigation indicated that between 2006 and 2018, Jog Singh accumulated movable and immovable assets in his name and the names of his family members that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He joined the Central Administrative Tribunal, Bombay Bench, in 2006 as a Member (Judicial), and resigned in 2011 after a five-year service. He was again appointed for the second term as Member (Judicial), Central Administrative Tribunal in 201, wherein he remained posted at Mumbai Bench, Ahmedabad Bench and Principal Bench, New Delhi. In 2013, he resigned from his position as Judicial Member, CAT, Principal Bench, New Delhi.

